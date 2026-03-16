Facts: With 309 runs, Natalie Sciver-Brunt is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.

With 235 runs, Ashleigh Gardner is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women in this campaign.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women have made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and would be hoping for a similar outcome this term. They head home to play the final two group stage matches after an impressive run where they have won four of the last five matches and are currently third on the table.

Gujarat Giants Women are flying high at the moment as they have won three games on the bounce. In the last match against all odds they beat Delhi Capitals with five wickets to spare and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women ’ chances of winning - 57%

Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 43%

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Yastika Bhatia had an under-par campaign last year and once again has struggled with the bat this season. In the six games thus far she has scored 48 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Much like last season Beth Mooney struggled in the first half of the campaign but she has managed to turn things around and has scored 96 and 44 in the last two matches which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Mumbai Indians Women 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Mumbai Indians Women News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk

Predicted Playing XI

G Kamalini Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sajeevan Sajana Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Sanskriti Gupta Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Parunika Sisodia Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women head into this game after four wins in five matches and are currently third on the table.

Gujarat Giants Women News & Player List

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Deandra Dottin Batter Ash Gardner All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Simran Shaikh Batter Harleen Deol All-rounder Tanuja Kanwer All-rounder Sayali Satghare Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler Kashvee Gautam Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women head into this game after three straight wins and are currently second on the table.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women have had an upper hand against Gujarat Giants Women 3-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Gujarat Giants won the game.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women: 03

Gujarat Giants Women: 02

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians Women to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Giants Women

Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women head into this penultimate game with both sides in contention to make the playoffs this season. Mumbai Indians Women have once again have had a terrific season thus far as they head into this match after four wins in the last five games and a win in this game would all but confirm a playoff spot this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Mumbai Indians dominated the game they also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe Mumbai Indians would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women T20 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, null Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Gujarat Giants Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Batters

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Natalie Sciver-Brunt continued her impressive run in this tournament in the last game as she scored 37 runs. With 309 runs so far, Brunt is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harleen Deol to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Harleen Deol did not have a great start to the tournament but she has been sensational in the last two matches. In the last game she scored a half century and took her team over the line which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Hayley Matthews has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Mumbai Indians Women this season. In the last game she bagged two wickets and has bagged nine wickets thus far which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kashvee Gautam to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Kashvee Gautam struggled in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant this season and with nine wickets she is one of the leading wicket takers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.