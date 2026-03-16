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Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Women’s Premier League March 13

MUM

65%

Chance of Winning

GUJ

35%

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T20

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians Women take on Gujarat Giants Women in the Elimination game of the 2025 Women's Premier League at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 13 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 416 runs, Natalie Sciver-Brunt is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.
  • With 235 runs, Ashleigh Gardner is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women in this campaign.

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women have once again been brilliant in the group stages thus far as they ended up with five wins and were second on the table. Mumbai Indians have made the playoffs in all three seasons thus far and would be hoping to go all the way this term. In the last game they were beaten by RCB Women.

Gujarat Giants Women did not have a great start to the campaign but they were dominant in the second half of the season as they ended the group stages with three wins in four matches and made the playoffs this season. As per our calculations Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Mumbai Indians Women ’ chances of winning - 65%
  • Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 35%

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Yastika Bhatia had an under-par campaign last year and once again has struggled with the bat this season. In the eight games thus far she has scored 65 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Much like last season Beth Mooney struggled in the first half of the campaign but she has managed to turn things around and has scored 147 runs in the last three matches. We believe Mooney will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5

1.87
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Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Giants

2.05
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Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Mumbai Indians Women News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk

Predicted Playing XI

G Kamalini

Batter

Harmanpreet Kaur

Batter

Natalie Sciver-Brunt

Batter

Hayley Matthews

All-rounder

Yastika Bhatia

Wicket-keeper

Sajeevan Sajana

Batter

Amelia Kerr

All-rounder

Amanjot Kaur

All-rounder

Sanskriti Gupta

Bowler

Shabnim Ismail

Bowler

Parunika Sisodia

Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women head into this game after five wins in the group stages and ended up second on the table.

Gujarat Giants Women News & Player List

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt

Batter

Dayalan Hemalatha

Batter

Deandra Dottin

Batter

Ash Gardner

All-rounder

Beth Mooney

Wicket-keeper

Simran Shaikh

Batter

Harleen Deol

All-rounder

Tanuja Kanwer

All-rounder

Sayali Satghare

Bowler

Priya Mishra

Bowler

Kashvee Gautam

Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and ended up third on the table.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women have had an upper hand against Gujarat Giants Women 4-2. Both sides went head to head twice this season and Mumbai Indians won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women: 04

Gujarat Giants Women: 02

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Betting Odds

Gujarat Giants Women to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians Women

Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women go head to head in the eliminator round after both sides have been brilliant in the group stages. Gujarat Giants did not have a great start to the campaign but they managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign as they won three of the last four matches and ended up third on the table. On the other hand Mumbai Indians have been pretty consistent throughout the campaign as they have five wins in eight matches and ended up second on the table. Both sides went head to head twice this season and on both occasions Mumbai Indians won the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that on both occasions Mumbai Indians had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women

T20

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, null

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Mumbai Indians

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Batters

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Natalie Sciver-Brunt continued her impressive run in this tournament in the last game as she scored 69 runs. With 416 runs so far, Brunt is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harleen Deol to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Harleen Deol did not have a great start to the tournament but she has been sensational in the second half of the campaign. She has scored 224 runs so far which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Hayley Matthews was impressive in the last game as she bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. So far she has bagged 14 wickets and is one of the leading wicket takers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kashvee Gautam to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Kashvee Gautam struggled in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant this season and with ten wickets she is one of the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Mumbai Indians Women

Mumbai Indians Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Gujarat Giants in this tournament. Both sides went head to head twice this season and Mumbai Indians won on both occasions. The bookmakers have sided with Mumbai Indians and you should do the same as they would make the finals come Mar 13.
  • Mumbai Indians Women to win - 1.52 (PariMatch)
  • Gujarat Giants Women to win - 2.47 (PariMatch)
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