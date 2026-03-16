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Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Women’s Premier League March 11

MUM

62%

Chance of Winning

RCB

38%

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1.633
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1.58
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T20

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians Women take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the 20th game of the 2025 Women's Premier League at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 11 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 347 runs, Natalie Sciver-Brunt is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.
  • With 323 runs, Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in this campaign.

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women have once again been brilliant in the group stages thus far as they have won five matches and have made the playoffs once again this season. Mumbai Indians lost the opening game this season but managed to turn things around as they have won five of the last six matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have failed to make an impact this season. They got off to a great start this season as RCB won the first two matches but since then they have lost five games in a row and have been knocked out of the tournament. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Mumbai Indians Women ’ chances of winning - 62%
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 38%

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Yastika Bhatia had an under-par campaign last year and once again has struggled with the bat this season. In the seven games thus far she has scored 61 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Richa Ghosh has been impressive in this campaign, so far she has scored 194 runs with an average of 38.80 runs. In the last game she scored 69 off 33 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.85
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru

2.00
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Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Mumbai Indians Women News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk

Predicted Playing XI

G Kamalini

Batter

Harmanpreet Kaur

Batter

Natalie Sciver-Brunt

Batter

Hayley Matthews

All-rounder

Yastika Bhatia

Wicket-keeper

Sajeevan Sajana

Batter

Amelia Kerr

All-rounder

Amanjot Kaur

All-rounder

Sanskriti Gupta

Bowler

Shabnim Ismail

Bowler

Parunika Sisodia

Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women head into this game after five wins in six matches and are currently second on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Thakur Singh, Prema Rawat, Jagravi Pawar, Heather Graham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Sneh Rana, Charlotte Dean

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana

Batter

Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Batter

Ellyse Perry

Batter

Raghvi Bist

All-rounder

Richa Ghosh

Wicket-keeper

Georgia Wareham

Batter

Kanika Ahuja

All-rounder

Kim Garth

All-rounder

Prema Rawat

Bowler

Ekta Bisht

Bowler

Renuka Singh Thakur

Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won back to back games but since then they have lost five games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women have had an upper hand against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Mumbai Indians won the game.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women: 04

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 02

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians Women

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Mumbai Indians Women head into the final game of the group stages after both sides have had a contrasting campaign this season. The defending champions have looked a shadow of themselves this term as RCB Women have lost five games on the bounce and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand once again Mumbai Indians have made the playoffs this season they have been the most consistent team this season as they have one five of the last six matches and are currently second on the table. A win in this fixture would see them make the finals this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Mumbai Indians won the game but it was RCB who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

T20

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, null

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Mumbai Indians

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Natalie Sciver-Brunt continued her impressive run in this tournament in the last game as she scored 42 runs. With 347 runs so far, Brunt is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ellyse Perry to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Ellyse Perry has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for RCB Women. So far this season she has scored 323 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Hayley Matthews has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Mumbai Indians Women this season. In the last two matches she has bagged five wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Georgia Wareham to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Georgia Wareham has been the standout bowler for RCB Women in this campaign. In the last game she bagged two wickets and with 11 wickets thus far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Mumbai Indians Women

Mumbai Indians Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this tournament. They have already beaten RCB Women this season which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Mumbai Indians and you should do the same as RCB Women will continue to struggle in the upcoming game.
  • Mumbai Indians Women to win - 1.61 (PariMatch)
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to win - 2.27 (PariMatch)
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