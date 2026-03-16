Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction, Odds & Tips - Women's Premier League 2025, March 1
RCB
42%
Chance of Winning
DC
58%
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Facts:
- With 235 runs, Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in this campaign.
- With 180 runs, Shafali Verma is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women in this campaign.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have struggled at home so far in this tournament as they have lost all three matches on home turf. With two wins in five matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently third on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Gujarat Giants Women who won with six wickets to spare.
Delhi Capitals Women struggled for consistency at the start of the tournament but in the last few games they have been dominant as they head into this tie after back to back wins and are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Mumbai Indians. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women ’ chances of winning - 42%
- Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 58%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Richa Ghosh had a brilliant campaign last season and has been impressive thus far in this tournament. So far she has scored 120 runs with an average of 40 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Meg Lanning has been the most consistent batter for Delhi Capitals over the years. So far this season she has scored 169 runs and in the last game she scored 60 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Delhi Capitals Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List
Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Thakur Singh, Prema Rawat, Jagravi Pawar, Heather Graham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Sneh Rana, Charlotte Dean
Predicted Playing XI
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|
Batter
|
Ellyse Perry
|
Batter
|
Raghvi Bist
|
All-rounder
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Batter
|
Kanika Ahuja
|
All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
All-rounder
|
Prema Rawat
|
Bowler
|
Ekta Bisht
|
Bowler
|
Renuka Singh Thakur
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won back to back games but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently third on the table.
Delhi Capitals Women News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Women Player List
Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Nallapureddy Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Niki Prasad
|
Batter
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All-rounder
|
Minnu Mani
|
Bowler
|
Arundhati Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Shikha Pandey
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women head into the game after back to back wins and are currently at the top of the table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head
Delhi Capitals Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 4-2. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and RCB Women won the game.
Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 02
Delhi Capitals Women: 04
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Odds
Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women head into this game in contrasting form. Delhi Capitals Women have been the best team in the group stages in this tournament and has been consistent over the year. They did not have a great start to the tournament but they head into this game after back to back wins and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand RCB Women have struggled to make an impact at their home turf as they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact In two of the last three matches Delhi Capitals have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Delhi Capitals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, null
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters
Ellyse Perry to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter
Ellyse Perry struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back her once again as she has been consistent and with 235 runs so far Perry is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shafali Verma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter
Shafali Verma continued her impressive form in the last game as she scored 43 off 28 balls. With 180 runs thus far, Verma is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers
Georgia Wareham to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler
Georgia Wareham continued her brilliant form in the last game as she bagged two wickets. So far this season Wareham has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jess Jonassen to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler
Jess Jonassen missed the opening game of the campaign but since then she has been terrific so far. Jonassen has bagged nine wickets so far and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi Capitals Women
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to win - 2.05 (PariMatch)
- Delhi Capitals Women to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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