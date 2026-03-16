Facts: With 235 runs, Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in this campaign.

With 180 runs, Shafali Verma is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women in this campaign.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have struggled at home so far in this tournament as they have lost all three matches on home turf. With two wins in five matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently third on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Gujarat Giants Women who won with six wickets to spare.

Delhi Capitals Women struggled for consistency at the start of the tournament but in the last few games they have been dominant as they head into this tie after back to back wins and are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Mumbai Indians. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women ’ chances of winning - 42%

Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 58%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Richa Ghosh had a brilliant campaign last season and has been impressive thus far in this tournament. So far she has scored 120 runs with an average of 40 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning has been the most consistent batter for Delhi Capitals over the years. So far this season she has scored 169 runs and in the last game she scored 60 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Delhi Capitals Women 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Thakur Singh, Prema Rawat, Jagravi Pawar, Heather Graham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Sneh Rana, Charlotte Dean

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Raghvi Bist All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Batter Kanika Ahuja All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Prema Rawat Bowler Ekta Bisht Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won back to back games but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently third on the table.

Delhi Capitals Women News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Nallapureddy Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Niki Prasad Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Minnu Mani Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Shikha Pandey Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women head into the game after back to back wins and are currently at the top of the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 4-2. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and RCB Women won the game.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 02

Delhi Capitals Women: 04

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women head into this game in contrasting form. Delhi Capitals Women have been the best team in the group stages in this tournament and has been consistent over the year. They did not have a great start to the tournament but they head into this game after back to back wins and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand RCB Women have struggled to make an impact at their home turf as they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact In two of the last three matches Delhi Capitals have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Delhi Capitals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, null Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Ellyse Perry struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back her once again as she has been consistent and with 235 runs so far Perry is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shafali Verma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Shafali Verma continued her impressive form in the last game as she scored 43 off 28 balls. With 180 runs thus far, Verma is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Georgia Wareham continued her brilliant form in the last game as she bagged two wickets. So far this season Wareham has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jess Jonassen to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Jess Jonassen missed the opening game of the campaign but since then she has been terrific so far. Jonassen has bagged nine wickets so far and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.