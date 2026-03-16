Facts: With 235 runs, Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in this campaign.

With 144 runs, Ashleigh Gardner is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women in this campaign.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games against Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals Women but have stuttered since as they have lost back to back games and are currently second on the table. In the last match they were beaten by UP Warriorz in the super over.

Gujarat Giants Women headed into this campaign after disappointing showing last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season. They have one win in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women ’ chances of winning - 62%

Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 38%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Richa Ghosh had a brilliant campaign last season and has been impressive thus far in this tournament. So far she has scored 111 runs with an average of 55.50 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Ashleigh Gardner has been the stand out player for Gujarat Giants this season as she is the leading run scorer and even though she struggled in the last match, we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Thakur Singh, Prema Rawat, Jagravi Pawar, Heather Graham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Sneh Rana, Charlotte Dean

Predicted Playing XI





Smriti Mandhana Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Raghvi Bist All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Batter Kanika Ahuja All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Prema Rawat Bowler Ekta Bisht Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won back to back games at the start of the campaign but since then they have lost two games in a row and are second on the table.

Gujarat Giants Women News & Player List

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Deandra Dottin Batter Ash Gardner All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Simran Shaikh Batter Harleen Deol All-rounder Tanuja Kanwer All-rounder Sayali Satghare Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler Kashvee Gautam Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women have struggled so far as they have lost three of the four matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have had an upper hand against Gujarat Giants Women 3-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RCB Women won the game.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 03

Gujarat Giants Women: 02

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Giants Women

Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women head into this game after both sides have struggled in the last few matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women got off to a great start this season but at home they have lost back to back games thus far and would be hoping to turn things around against a team that has struggled to make an impact so far. Much like last season Gujarat Giants are on a brink of missing out the playoffs once again as they need a near perfect record in the remaining matches to stay in contention so far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Gujarat Giants have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe RCB Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Gujarat Giants Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Ellyse Perry has been sensational so far for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the last game she scored 90 and with 235 runs so far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Much like last season Beth Mooney has struggled so far but we expect her to have a similar turn around like last year where she was exceptional in the second half of the campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Georgia Wareham did not have a great outing in the last game but we are going to back her as she has been consistent and is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Priya Mishra to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Priya Mishra struggled in the last match against Delhi Capitals but that doesn’t change the fact that she has been excellent so far. She is one of the leading wicket takers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to win - 1.60 (PariMatch)

Gujarat Giants Women to win - 2.34 (PariMatch) Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have had an upper hand in this fixture. Even though both sides have struggled in the last few games, RCB Women have already beaten GG Women this season which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them and you should do the same as RCB Women would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





