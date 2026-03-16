Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Prediction, Odds & Tips - Women's Premier League 2025, Feb 27
RCB
62%
Chance of Winning
GUJ
38%
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts:
- With 235 runs, Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in this campaign.
- With 144 runs, Ashleigh Gardner is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women in this campaign.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Chance of Winning
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games against Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals Women but have stuttered since as they have lost back to back games and are currently second on the table. In the last match they were beaten by UP Warriorz in the super over.
Gujarat Giants Women headed into this campaign after disappointing showing last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season. They have one win in four matches and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women ’ chances of winning - 62%
- Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 38%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Richa Ghosh had a brilliant campaign last season and has been impressive thus far in this tournament. So far she has scored 111 runs with an average of 55.50 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Ashleigh Gardner has been the stand out player for Gujarat Giants this season as she is the leading run scorer and even though she struggled in the last match, we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List
Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Thakur Singh, Prema Rawat, Jagravi Pawar, Heather Graham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Sneh Rana, Charlotte Dean
Predicted Playing XI
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|
Batter
|
Ellyse Perry
|
Batter
|
Raghvi Bist
|
All-rounder
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Batter
|
Kanika Ahuja
|
All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
All-rounder
|
Prema Rawat
|
Bowler
|
Ekta Bisht
|
Bowler
|
Renuka Singh Thakur
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won back to back games at the start of the campaign but since then they have lost two games in a row and are second on the table.
Gujarat Giants Women News & Player List
Gujarat Giants Women Player List
Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Dayalan Hemalatha
|
Batter
|
Deandra Dottin
|
Batter
|
Ash Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Beth Mooney
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Simran Shaikh
|
Batter
|
Harleen Deol
|
All-rounder
|
Tanuja Kanwer
|
All-rounder
|
Sayali Satghare
|
Bowler
|
Priya Mishra
|
Bowler
|
Kashvee Gautam
|
Bowler
Gujarat Giants Women Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women have struggled so far as they have lost three of the four matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have had an upper hand against Gujarat Giants Women 3-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and RCB Women won the game.
Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 03
Gujarat Giants Women: 02
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Betting Odds
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Giants Women
Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women head into this game after both sides have struggled in the last few matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women got off to a great start this season but at home they have lost back to back games thus far and would be hoping to turn things around against a team that has struggled to make an impact so far. Much like last season Gujarat Giants are on a brink of missing out the playoffs once again as they need a near perfect record in the remaining matches to stay in contention so far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Gujarat Giants have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe RCB Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, null
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Batters
Ellyse Perry to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter
Ellyse Perry has been sensational so far for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the last game she scored 90 and with 235 runs so far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter
Much like last season Beth Mooney has struggled so far but we expect her to have a similar turn around like last year where she was exceptional in the second half of the campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Bowlers
Georgia Wareham to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler
Georgia Wareham did not have a great outing in the last game but we are going to back her as she has been consistent and is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Priya Mishra to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler
Priya Mishra struggled in the last match against Delhi Capitals but that doesn’t change the fact that she has been excellent so far. She is one of the leading wicket takers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to win - 1.60 (PariMatch)
- Gujarat Giants Women to win - 2.34 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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