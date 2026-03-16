Facts: With 347 runs, Ellyse Perry was the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the last campaign.

With 268 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur was the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women in the last campaign.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are the defending champions and could not have hoped for a better start in this campaign as they have two wins in two games and remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament. In the last game they battered Delhi Capitals women as they won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Mumbai Indians Women have been one of the most consistent teams in the group stages. This season they struggled in the opening game against Delhi Capitals but in the last match they beat Gujarat Giants Women with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women ’ chances of winning - 45%

Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Richa Ghosh had a brilliant campaign last season as she scored 257 runs with an average of 42.83. Once again she has been brilliant this season and we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews had an under-par campaign last year and once again has struggled with the bat this year. In the two games thus far she has scored 0 and 17 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Thakur Singh, Prema Rawat, Jagravi Pawar, Heather Graham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Sneh Rana, Charlotte Dean

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Raghvi Bist All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Batter Kanika Ahuja All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Prema Rawat Bowler Ekta Bisht Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament as they have two wins in two games and are currently at the top of the table.

Mumbai Indians Women News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk

Predicted Playing XI

G Kamalini Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sajeevan Sajana Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Sanskriti Gupta Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Parunika Sisodia Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women did not have a great start as they lost against Delhi Capitals in the opening game. In the last match they beat Gujarat Giants.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women hold a slight edge in this fixture over Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 3-2. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs last season and RCB Women won the game.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 02

Mumbai Indians Women: 03

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians Women

Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women head into this game after both sides got a brilliant result in the last outing. Both teams made the playoffs last season where RCB Women got the better of Mumbai Indians as they went all the way and won the championship. Royal Challengers Women remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament and have two wins in two matches. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians struggled in the opening game against Delhi Capitals but then beat Gujarat Giants in the last match. Last season Mumbai Indian openers struggled and once again that has been the story in the first two games. We believe RCB Women will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women India M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, null Royal Challengers Bangalore (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana has been sensational for India Women in this calendar year. She did not have a great start to the tournament but in the last game she scored 81 off 47 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Natalie Sciver-Brunt was brilliant last season and has been exceptional for Mumbai Indians in the first two matches. With 137 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Bowlers

Renuka Singh to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Renuka Singh struggled last season but has got off to a great start this season. In the last match she bagged three wickets and with five wickets thus far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Hayley Matthews struggled last season with the ball and the bat. But this season she has been brilliant with the ball as in two games she has bagged five wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.