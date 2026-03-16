Facts: With 347 runs, Ellyse Perry was the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the last campaign.

With 295 runs, Deepti Sharma was the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women in the last campaign.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games against Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals Women. In the last game the defending champions stuttered against Mumbai Indians Women as they lost the match by four wickets but they still are at the top of the table.

Unlike their opponents, UP Warriorz Women have struggled last season and once again had a difficult start to the tournament as they lost the first two games. In the last match they bounced back against Delhi Capitals and are fourth on the table. As per our calculations, RCB Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women ’ chances of winning - 64%

UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 36%

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Richa Ghosh had a brilliant campaign last season and has been impressive so far in this tournament. So far she has scored 103 runs, in the last match she scored 28 off 25 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Deepti Sharma was brilliant last season both with bat and the ball but has struggled thus far. In three matches so far she has scored 59 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 1.54 Bet on Parimatch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Thakur Singh, Prema Rawat, Jagravi Pawar, Heather Graham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Sneh Rana, Charlotte Dean







Predicted Playing XI









Smriti Mandhana Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Raghvi Bist All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Batter Kanika Ahuja All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Prema Rawat Bowler Ekta Bisht Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won back to back games at the start of the campaign but in the last match they lost against Mumbai Indians Women.

UP Warriorz Women News & Player List

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Chamari Athapaththu, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana







Predicted Playing XI









Vrinda Dinesh Batter Kiran Navgire Batter Tahlia McGrath Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Uma Chetry Wicket-keeper Chinelle Henry Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Shweta Sehrawat All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Kranti Goud Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women started the campaign with back to back defeats but in the last game they beat Delhi Capitals and are currently fourth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have had an upper hand against UP Warriorz Women 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages last year and on both occasions RCB Women won the game.

Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 03

UP Warriorz Women: 01

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to have a better opening partnership than UP Warriorz Women

UP Warriorz Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last fixture. UP Warriorz headed into the game against Delhi Capitals after back to back defeats but against all odds they beat Delhi Capitals by 33 runs. On the other hand RCB Women returned to their home turf after impressive wins in the first two games. They struggled against Mumbai Indians at home and eventually lost the game by four wickets. The defending champions would be hoping to get back on track in this fixture, what makes this tip so enticing is the fact RCB Women have managed to have a better opening partnership in each of the last two fixtures which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, null Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Up Warriorz Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Ellyse Perry has been sensational so far for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the last game she scored 81 off 43 balls and is also the leading run scorer for her side in this campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kiran Navgire to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Kiran Navgire struggled in the last match against Delhi Capitals regardless we are going to back her once again as she has been pretty consistent thus far which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Georgia Wareham has been sensational in this first half of the campaign. In the last match she bagged three wickets and with seven wickets thus far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone had an underwhelming game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant in this format and has been one of the most consistent bowlers in this tournament which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.