518

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction

UPWW

41%

Chance of Winning

DCW

59%

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India

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

UP Warriorz Women take on Delhi Capitals Women in the sixth game of the 2025 Women's Premier League at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 19 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 295 runs, Deepti Sharma was the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women in the last campaign.
  • With 331 runs, Meg Lanning was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women in the last campaign.

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UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning

UP Warriorz Women struggled to make an impact in the last tournament as they ended up with three wins in eight matches and were fifth on the table as they were knocked out of the tournament. In the opening game they struggled against Gujarat Giants who won the match with six wickets to spare.

Delhi Capitals Women have been the best team in the group stages since this tournament began. They topped the table last season and made the finals. This year after a win in the opening game they lost against RCB Women in the last outing. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • UP Warriorz Women ’ chances of winning - 41%
  • Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 59%

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UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Chamari Athapaththu was not a regular starter last season and missed the opening game. We expect her to return in the starting eleven as she has been brilliant in this format in 2024 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Shafali Verma had a solid campaign last season as she scored 309 runs last term. In the opening game Verma scored 43 of 18 balls and even though she struggled in the last match, we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5

1.85
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Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be UP Warriorz Women

1.62
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UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

UP Warriorz Women News & Player List

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Arushi Goel, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma (c), Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry (Wk), Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu

Batter

Kiran Navgire

Batter

Tahlia McGrath

Batter

Grace Harris

All-rounder

Uma Chetry

Wicket-keeper

Vrinda Dinesh

Batter

Deepti Sharma

All-rounder

Saima Thakor

All-rounder

Sophie Ecclestone

Bowler

Anjali Sarvani

Bowler

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women struggled last season and once again stuttered in the opening game against Gujarat Giants as they lost by six wickets.

Delhi Capitals Women News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning

Batter

Shafali Verma

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues

Batter

Alice Capsey

All-rounder

Sarah Bryce

Wicket-keeper

Niki Prasad

Batter

Annabel Sutherland

All-rounder

Radha Yadav

All-rounder

Minnu Mani

Bowler

Arundhati Reddy

Bowler

Shikha Pandey

Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women have been the most consistent team in this tournament. This year they have one win and one loss in the first two matches.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women have dominated this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

UP Warriorz Women: 01

Delhi Capitals Women: 03

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than UP Warriorz Women

Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women head into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting campaigns last season. Delhi Capitals have been one of the most consistent teams in the group stages since the inception of this tournament, last season they ended up at the top of the table and made the finals. They would be hoping to go one step further this season. On the other hand, UP Warriorz struggled to make an impact last season as they were knocked out of the tournament and once again this year they struggled in the opening game against Gujarat Giants Women. UP Warriorz opening pair struggled last season and even though they had a better opening partnership in the last match, we believe Delhi Capitals Women would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women

India

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, null

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UP Warriorz (w)

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UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters

Deepti Sharma to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Deepti Sharma has been the heart and soul of the team. In the opening game the entire batting lineup collapsed for UP Warriorz but she stood tall and scored 39. She was the leading run scorer last year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Meg Lanning has struggled in the first two games but we expect her to bounce back as she has been the most consistent batter for Delhi Capitals Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone has been one of the best bowlers in this competition since its inception. She is the all time highest wicket taker in this tournament. In the last game she bagged two wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Radha Yadav to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Radha Yadav was sensational last season for Delhi Capitals Women as she was one of the most consistent bowlers for her side. Yadav bagged 10 wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Delhi Capitals Women

Delhi Capitals have dominated this fixture against UP Warriorz Women in the past. Even though both teams head into this game after disappointing results, the bookmakers have sided with Delhi Capitals as they have been more consistent and we believe you should do the same as Delhi Capitals would bounce back and win come Feb 19.
  • UP Warriorz Women to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
  • Delhi Capitals Women to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
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