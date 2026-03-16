UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction
UPWW
41%
Chance of Winning
DCW
59%
India
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Facts:
- With 295 runs, Deepti Sharma was the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women in the last campaign.
- With 331 runs, Meg Lanning was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women in the last campaign.
UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning
UP Warriorz Women struggled to make an impact in the last tournament as they ended up with three wins in eight matches and were fifth on the table as they were knocked out of the tournament. In the opening game they struggled against Gujarat Giants who won the match with six wickets to spare.
Delhi Capitals Women have been the best team in the group stages since this tournament began. They topped the table last season and made the finals. This year after a win in the opening game they lost against RCB Women in the last outing. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- UP Warriorz Women ’ chances of winning - 41%
- Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 59%
UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Chamari Athapaththu was not a regular starter last season and missed the opening game. We expect her to return in the starting eleven as she has been brilliant in this format in 2024 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Shafali Verma had a solid campaign last season as she scored 309 runs last term. In the opening game Verma scored 43 of 18 balls and even though she struggled in the last match, we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5
Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be UP Warriorz Women
UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
UP Warriorz Women News & Player List
UP Warriorz Women Player List
Arushi Goel, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma (c), Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry (Wk), Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
Batter
|
Kiran Navgire
|
Batter
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
Batter
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Uma Chetry
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Vrinda Dinesh
|
Batter
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Saima Thakor
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Ecclestone
|
Bowler
|
Anjali Sarvani
|
Bowler
|
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|
Bowler
UP Warriorz Women Team Form
UP Warriorz Women struggled last season and once again stuttered in the opening game against Gujarat Giants as they lost by six wickets.
Delhi Capitals Women News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Women Player List
Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Niki Prasad
|
Batter
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Radha Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Minnu Mani
|
Bowler
|
Arundhati Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Shikha Pandey
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women have been the most consistent team in this tournament. This year they have one win and one loss in the first two matches.
UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head
Delhi Capitals Women have dominated this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
UP Warriorz Women: 01
Delhi Capitals Women: 03
UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Odds
Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than UP Warriorz Women
Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women head into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting campaigns last season. Delhi Capitals have been one of the most consistent teams in the group stages since the inception of this tournament, last season they ended up at the top of the table and made the finals. They would be hoping to go one step further this season. On the other hand, UP Warriorz struggled to make an impact last season as they were knocked out of the tournament and once again this year they struggled in the opening game against Gujarat Giants Women. UP Warriorz opening pair struggled last season and even though they had a better opening partnership in the last match, we believe Delhi Capitals Women would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
India
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, null
UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters
Deepti Sharma to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter
Deepti Sharma has been the heart and soul of the team. In the opening game the entire batting lineup collapsed for UP Warriorz but she stood tall and scored 39. She was the leading run scorer last year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter
Meg Lanning has struggled in the first two games but we expect her to bounce back as she has been the most consistent batter for Delhi Capitals Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers
Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler
Sophie Ecclestone has been one of the best bowlers in this competition since its inception. She is the all time highest wicket taker in this tournament. In the last game she bagged two wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Radha Yadav to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler
Radha Yadav was sensational last season for Delhi Capitals Women as she was one of the most consistent bowlers for her side. Yadav bagged 10 wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi Capitals Women
- UP Warriorz Women to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
- Delhi Capitals Women to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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