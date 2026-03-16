Facts: With 114 runs, Shweta Sehrawat is the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women in this campaign.

With 202 runs, Ashleigh Gardner is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women in this campaign.

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Chance of Winning

UP Warriorz Women did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the first two matches but managed to turn things around as UP Warriorz beat Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the next two games. In the last match UP Warriorz lost against Mumbai Indians by eight wickets.

Gujarat Giants Women have once again struggled for consistency once again this season and much like last season they need a near perfect run in the remaining games to stay in contention for the playoffs. As per our calculations, UP Warriorz are favourites in the upcoming game.

UP Warriorz Women ’ chances of winning - 55%

Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 45%

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UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Deepti Sharma was brilliant last season both with bat and the ball but has struggled thus far. In five matches so far she has scored 88 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Ashleigh Gardner has been the shining light in what has been a dismal season for Gujarat Giants so far. She is the leading run scorer and she scored a half century in the last game which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Giants Women 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

UP Warriorz Women News & Player List

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Chamari Athapaththu, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana

Predicted Playing XI

Vrinda Dinesh Batter Kiran Navgire Batter Tahlia McGrath Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Uma Chetry Wicket-keeper Chinelle Henry Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Shweta Sehrawat All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Kranti Goud Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women started the campaign with back to back defeats but since then have had two wins in the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Gujarat Giants Women News & Player List

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Deandra Dottin Batter Ash Gardner All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Simran Shaikh Batter Harleen Deol All-rounder Tanuja Kanwer All-rounder Sayali Satghare Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler Kashvee Gautam Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women have struggled so far as they have lost three of the five matches and are currently fifth on the table.

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Head to Head

UP Warriorz Women have had an upper hand against Gujarat Giants Women 3-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Gujarat Giants won the game.

Head to Head

UP Warriorz Women: 03

Gujarat Giants Women: 02

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Betting Odds

Gujarat Giants Women to have a better opening partnership than UP Warriorz Women

Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women head into this game after both sides have lacked consistency so far in this tournament and are in danger of missing the playoffs once again this season. After struggling to make an impact last season Gujarat Giants got off to a great start but since then they have managed two wins thus far and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand UP Warriorz lost the first two games this season but they head into this game after two wins in the last three games. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even with all the struggles Gujarat Giants have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Batters

Kiran Navgire to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Kiran Navgire did not have a great game in the last outing. We are going to back her once again as she has been one of the most consistent players for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ashleigh Gardner to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Ashleigh Gardner has been sensational with the bat so far as she has scored 202 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side. In the last game she scored 58 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone did not have a great game in the last outing but she still managed to have the best bowling figures in the game for her side. She has bagged four wickets and has been consistent which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Priya Mishra to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Priya Mishra struggled in the last match against Delhi Capitals but that doesn’t change the fact that she has been excellent so far. She has been consistent so far which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.