Facts: With 138 runs, Chinelle Henry is the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women in this campaign.

With 272 runs, Natalie Scriver Brunt is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women in the campaign.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Chance of Winning

UP Warriorz Women much like last season have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have four defeats in six matches and are currently fifth on the table. UP Warriorz need a perfect run in the final two matches if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. In the last game they were beaten by Gujarat Giants.

Mumbai Indians Women did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game but since then they have three wins in four matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Delhi Capitals. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.

UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 36%

Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 64%

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UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Deepti Sharma was brilliant last season both with bat and the ball but has struggled thus far. In six matches so far she has scored 94 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Yastika Bhatia had an under-par campaign last year and once again has struggled with the bat this season. In the five games thus far she has scored 38 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Mumbai Indians Women 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

UP Warriorz Women News & Player List

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Chamari Athapaththu, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana







Predicted Playing XI









Vrinda Dinesh Batter Kiran Navgire Batter Tahlia McGrath Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Uma Chetry Wicket-keeper Chinelle Henry Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Shweta Sehrawat All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Kranti Goud Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women have struggled once again this season as they have lost four of the six matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Mumbai Indians Women News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk

Predicted Playing XI

G Kamalini Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sajeevan Sajana Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Sanskriti Gupta Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Parunika Sisodia Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women head into this game after three wins in four matches and are currently third on the table.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 4-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Mumbai Indians won the game.

Head to Head

UP Warriorz Women: 02

Mumbai Indians Women: 04

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians Women to have a better opening partnership than UP Warriorz Women

Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women head into this game in contrasting form and both sides need a positive result in this game to stay in contention for the playoffs. UP Warriorz Women have once again failed to make a mark this season. They have lost four of the six matches thus far and need a perfect run in the final two matches to stay in contention for the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians lost the last game against Delhi Capitals but still have managed three wins in the last four matches and a win in this game would put them in pole position to make the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact UP Warriorz have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe Mumbai Indians Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Up Warriorz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Batters

Kiran Navgire to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Kiran Navgire did not have a great game in the last outing. We are going to back her once again as she has been one of the most consistent players for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Natalie Sciver-Brunt has had an incredible campaign so far. Even though she struggled in the last game, Brunt has scored 272 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone had a solid game in the last outing as she bagged two wickets against Gujarat Giants. With six wickets thus far she is one of the leading wicket takers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Hayley Matthews has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Mumbai Indians Women this season. With seven wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Indians Women UP Warriorz Women to win - 2.42 (PariMatch)

Mumbai Indians Women to win - 1.56 (PariMatch) Mumbai Indians Women have dominated this fixture in the past against UP Warriorz Women and have already beaten them once this season. UP Warriorz have struggled thus far which is why the bookmakers have sided with Mumbai Indians in this game and you should do the same as they would register a comfortable win in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





