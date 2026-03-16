Facts: With 144 runs, Chinelle Henry is the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women in this campaign.

With 295 runs, Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in this campaign.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning

UP Warriorz Women headed into this season after struggling to make an impact last season and once again this season they have had an underwhelming campaign so far and have lost three games on the bounce. In the last match they lost against Mumbai Indians and are currently fifth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women got off to a great start as they won the first two matches but since then the defending champions have struggled as they have lost four games on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are favourites in the upcoming game.

UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 38%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 62%

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UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Deepti Sharma has struggled for consistency thus far. She scored 27 in the last match but has still managed 121 runs with an average of 17.28 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Richa Ghosh had a brilliant campaign last season and has been impressive thus far in this tournament. So far she has scored 125 runs with an average of 31.25 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be UP Warriorz Women 2.02 Bet on Parimatch

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

UP Warriorz Women News & Player List

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar

Predicted Playing XI

Vrinda Dinesh Batter Kiran Navgire Batter Georgia Voll Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Uma Chetry Wicket-keeper Chinelle Henry Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Shweta Sehrawat All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Kranti Goud Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women have struggled once again this season as they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Thakur Singh, Prema Rawat, Jagravi Pawar, Heather Graham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Sneh Rana, Charlotte Dean

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Raghvi Bist All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Batter Kanika Ahuja All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Prema Rawat Bowler Ekta Bisht Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won back to back games but since then they have lost four games on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 3-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and UP Warriorz won the game.

Head to Head

UP Warriorz Women: 02

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 04

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Betting Odds

UP Warriorz Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and UP Warriorz Women head into this penultimate game with both sides needing maximum points to stay in contention for the playoffs this season. UP Warriorz have once again struggled to make an impact this year and need maximum points in the final game to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. On the other hand Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women got off to a great start but they have lost four games on the bounce and are currently struggling to make the playoffs this season. They are the defending champions and would be hoping to make back to back finals this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact both sides went head to head earlier this season and UP Warriorz won the game and they also had a better opening stand in the game which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, null Up Warriorz Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now!

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters

Georgia Voll to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Georgia Voll missed most of the campaign as she has played just two games. She failed to make an impact in the first game but in the last game she scored a brilliant half century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ellyse Perry to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Ellyse Perry continued her brilliant form as she scored her fourth half century in the last game. With 295 runs thus far, Perry is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers

Grace Harris to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Grace Harris has been the stand out bowler for her side this season as she has been consistent and with eight wickets thus far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Renuka Singh to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Renuka Singh did not have a great season last year but has been sensational this season. With 10 wickets so far, Renuka is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.