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UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Women’s Premier League March 08

UPW

38%

Chance of Winning

RCB

62%

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T20

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

UP Warriorz Women take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the 18th game of the 2025 Women's Premier League at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 08 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 144 runs, Chinelle Henry is the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women in this campaign.
  • With 295 runs, Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in this campaign.

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UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning

UP Warriorz Women headed into this season after struggling to make an impact last season and once again this season they have had an underwhelming campaign so far and have lost three games on the bounce. In the last match they lost against Mumbai Indians and are currently fifth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women got off to a great start as they won the first two matches but since then the defending champions have struggled as they have lost four games on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 38%
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 62%

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UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Deepti Sharma has struggled for consistency thus far. She scored 27 in the last match but has still managed 121 runs with an average of 17.28 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Richa Ghosh had a brilliant campaign last season and has been impressive thus far in this tournament. So far she has scored 125 runs with an average of 31.25 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5

1.85
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership to be UP Warriorz Women

2.02
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UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

UP Warriorz Women News & Player List

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar

Predicted Playing XI

Vrinda Dinesh

Batter

Kiran Navgire

Batter

Georgia Voll

Batter

Grace Harris

All-rounder

Uma Chetry

Wicket-keeper

Chinelle Henry

Batter

Deepti Sharma

All-rounder

Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounder

Sophie Ecclestone

Bowler

Kranti Goud

Bowler

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women have struggled once again this season as they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Thakur Singh, Prema Rawat, Jagravi Pawar, Heather Graham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Sneh Rana, Charlotte Dean

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana

Batter

Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Batter

Ellyse Perry

Batter

Raghvi Bist

All-rounder

Richa Ghosh

Wicket-keeper

Georgia Wareham

Batter

Kanika Ahuja

All-rounder

Kim Garth

All-rounder

Prema Rawat

Bowler

Ekta Bisht

Bowler

Renuka Singh Thakur

Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won back to back games but since then they have lost four games on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 3-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and UP Warriorz won the game.

Head to Head

UP Warriorz Women: 02

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 04

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Betting Odds

UP Warriorz Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and UP Warriorz Women head into this penultimate game with both sides needing maximum points to stay in contention for the playoffs this season. UP Warriorz have once again struggled to make an impact this year and need maximum points in the final game to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. On the other hand Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women got off to a great start but they have lost four games on the bounce and are currently struggling to make the playoffs this season. They are the defending champions and would be hoping to make back to back finals this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact both sides went head to head earlier this season and UP Warriorz won the game and they also had a better opening stand in the game which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

T20

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, null

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UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters

Georgia Voll to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Georgia Voll missed most of the campaign as she has played just two games. She failed to make an impact in the first game but in the last game she scored a brilliant half century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ellyse Perry to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Ellyse Perry continued her brilliant form as she scored her fourth half century in the last game. With 295 runs thus far, Perry is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers

Grace Harris to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Grace Harris has been the stand out bowler for her side this season as she has been consistent and with eight wickets thus far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Renuka Singh to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Renuka Singh did not have a great season last year but has been sensational this season. With 10 wickets so far, Renuka is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and UP Warriorz have struggled so far and need a win in this game to stay in contention for the playoffs. Even though UP Warriorz have won the last head to head game, the bookmakers have sided with RCB Women and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • UP Warriorz Women to win - 2.34 (PariMatch)
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to win - 1.60 (PariMatch)
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