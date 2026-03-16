Facts: Dewald Brevis leads Titans’ run charts with 105 runs thus far in two innings.

JJ Smuts is the leading run scorer for Dolphins with 101 runs in two innings

Titans vs Dolphins Chances of Winning

Titans were in the midst of a close contest against Lions last time around but victory escaped from their grasp by the end of it. Lions were tasked with batting first and they piled on 300 runs in a 49-over match. Titans still had a chance to chase it down since the track supports high scoring chases but they fumbled when they were just inches away from the finish line. The top order did the best they could as openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy scored a combined total of 81 runs. Skipper Neil Brand went on to add 38 runs to the tally while Dewald Brevis went all out to score 102 runs, marking his first ton of the season. However, the lower order could not secure the finishing runs and the team ended up getting bundled out for 295, losing by the skin of their teeth in a four-run defeat via the D/L method.

Dolphins were significantly worse in their previous outing versus Boland where they batted first and found themselves all out for a measly 174 runs. Barring Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts and Khaya Zondo who scored 50, 43 and 39 runs, respectively, the rest of the batting order managed to secure single digit scores before losing their wickets. Boland did not have much of a chase on their hands and they ended up taking victory with six wickets still in hand.

Titans chance of winning - 70%

Dolphins chance of winning - 30%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Titans vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Titans to score high before first dismissal

Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy made a poor start to the season with an opening total of 12 runs against Boland where both the openers were dismissed for single digit individual scores. However, they turned things around immediately with a phenomenal 81-run stand in the previous game against Lions where both batters went hammer and tongs. Even though Pretorius and Moonsamy have unappealing averages of 25.00 and 17.00, respectively, in the tournament so far, they will find it rather easy to rack in runs against Dolphins’ meek bowling attack.

Titans vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

It is possible to score big at SuperSport Park which was made clear by Lions in the last match against Titans where the former scored 300 runs. However, it was nearly chased down by Titans who elected to field first, and they only missed out by a razor thin margin. In the previous season, the toss winning sides chose to chase on two out of three occasions and it will be the top strategy for the next game, too.

Weather Report

A heavy thunderstorm is forecast at Centurion on the day of the match and a 65% possibility of a washout is going to make it difficult for the game to be played. The temperature is predicted to touch 26 degrees Celsius.

Titans Player List

Neil Brand (c), Jhedli Van Briesies, Joshua van Heerden, Keegan Petersen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Roelof van der Merwe, Lesego Kokohlabana.

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Neil Brand (C) All-rounder Keegan Petersen Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Matthew Boast Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler Lesego Kokohlabana Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans lost by the closest of margins in the previous game and they showed that they have the potential to get better over the course of the season.

Dolphins Player List

Marques Ackerman (c), Sarel Erwee, Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarel Erwee Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Romashan Pillay All-rounder Bryce Parsons All-rounder Khaya Zondo Batter Tshepang Dithole Wicket-keeper Eathan Bosch Bowler Andile Simelane Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Marques Ackerman (C) Batter Okuhle Cele Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins’ batting and bowling departments have both been awful in the tournament so far and a major turnaround is needed if they want to stand a chance against any team.

Titans vs Dolphins Head-to-Head

In the three head-to-head matches between Titans and Dolphins in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, Titans have the edge with three victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Titans - 3

Dolphins - 0

Titans vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Titans to have a better opening partnership than Dolphins

Titans’ Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy achieved a mere 12-run partnership in the first game but after they had some time to settle in, they went on to secure an excellent stand of 81 runs in the previous match versus Lions. Their improvement was incredible and their partnership seems much more solid than that of Dolphins. Sarel Erwee and JJ Smuts’ scores of 1 and 37 runs in the last two games do not inspire much confidence and they remain on the backfoot going into the next match against Titans.

Titans vs Dolphins List a SuperSport Park, Centurion, null Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now! Dolphins Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now!

Titans vs Dolphins Best Batters

Dewald Brevis to be Titans’ Best Batter

The prediction for the previous match came true as Dewald Brevis top-scored for Titans in the match against Lions with a century, having scored 102 runs. He is now the team’s leading batter with 105 runs in two innings and an average of 52.50. He is expected to continue in his present form and remain their top batter.

JJ Smuts to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

JJ Smuts missed out on what would have been his second half-century of the season against Boland, having been dismissed for 43 runs. He is Dolphins’ top run scorer with 101 runs in two innings and a brilliant average of 50.50. Considering his consistency, he continues to be the top pick for the upcoming game as well.

Titans vs Dolphins Best Bowlers

Dayyaan Galiem to be Titans’ Best Bowler

Dayyaan Galiem went wicketless in the first game but did a great job against Lions last time out where he emerged as the top bowler; in ten overs, he delivered one maiden, captured four wickets and achieved an impressive economy rate of 7.30. Averaging at 21.00 in the tournament so far, he is expected to be their leading wicket-taker.

Okuhle Cele to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler

Okuhle Cele was Dolphins’ joint highest wicket-taker in the previous encounter versus Boland where his six-over spell yielded one wicket and an economy rate of 4.00. He is currently the team’s top bowler with two wickets in two innings and although he has an awful average of 43.00, it is the best of the team and he remains the top choice for the next match.