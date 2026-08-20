Benzema’s Potential Trabzonspor Move Could Create Star Studded Salah Partnership.

Benzema to Trabzonspor? Potential Salah Partnership Eyed
Santos travel to Ecuador for the Copa Sul Americana quarter final decider against Macará without Neymar and Gabigol. Santos won the first leg 2-1 and need only a draw in Ambato at 2,600 metres altitude. Without the duo, Santos have won just 1 of 8 matches, losing 4 and drawing 3.
With both players, their points return rises to 52.08% across 16 games. For the latest development, Karim Benzema’s future at Al Hilal has become uncertain, with the Saudi club reportedly considering changes to its attacking lineup. The 38 year old striker joined Al Hilal in January after leaving Al Ittihad and has remained productive, scoring 9 goals and providing 5 assists in 13 appearances. However, Simone Inzaghi is reportedly looking for another center forward, with Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins and Victor Osimhen among the possible targets.
Benzema’s contract situation could make any departure complicated, as the Frenchman reportedly wants the full amount owed for the final year of his deal. Amid the uncertainty, Turkish club Trabzonspor has entered the picture and reportedly contacted Al Hilal regarding the conditions for signing the former Real Madrid captain. Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reported that discussions involving the club and Benzema have begun, although no agreement has been reached.
A potential move to Trabzonspor could become even more significant because Mohamed Salah reportedly joined the Turkish club on a free transfer on August 6, signing a 2 year contract after leaving Liverpool. A Benzema and Salah partnership would bring considerable experience, goalscoring ability and global recognition to Trabzonspor. However, negotiations remain at an early stage, with Benzema’s future still unresolved.