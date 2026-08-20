Benzema’s Potential Trabzonspor Move Could Create Star Studded Salah Partnership.

With both players, their points return rises to 52.08% across 16 games. For the latest development, Karim Benzema’s future at Al Hilal has become uncertain, with the Saudi club reportedly considering changes to its attacking lineup. The 38 year old striker joined Al Hilal in January after leaving Al Ittihad and has remained productive, scoring 9 goals and providing 5 assists in 13 appearances. However, Simone Inzaghi is reportedly looking for another center forward, with Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins and Victor Osimhen among the possible targets.