Haaland Delivers Late Winner but Sends Strong Warning to Manchester City!
Erling Haaland scored the decisive goal in Manchester City's 3-2 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig. The Norwegian striker registered his 13th goal against the German side, sealing the win after both teams exchanged leads.
In the 3-2 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig, Erling Haaland once again proved decisive for Manchester City, scoring a late winner after an entertaining contest at the Red Bull Arena. City took the lead in the 37th minute when Nico O'Reilly's low cross was turned into his own net by Castello Lukeba. However, Ridle Baku equalised after Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to deal with the ball. Enzo Fernandez restored City's advantage with a header, but Antonio Nusa brought Leipzig level again around the hour mark.
Haaland eventually settled the contest with a goal in the 78th minute, connecting with Elliot Anderson's excellent run through the middle. The strike was his 13th against Leipzig across all competitions, continuing his impressive record against the German side. The Norwegian has also previously scored five goals in a single Champions League knockout match, becoming only the second player after Lionel Messi to achieve that feat.
Despite securing three points, Haaland believes City must improve their approach after taking the lead. He stressed the importance of pushing forward, maintaining possession and working together in attack and defence. He also warned against becoming passive when ahead, insisting the team should aim to score a second and third goal. Haaland was delighted to contribute to the victory but acknowledged that Manchester City still have several areas to improve.