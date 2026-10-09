The club could face severe sanctions, including possible expulsion from the top flight, although City have appealed the findings. Haaland, speaking to Sky Sports, called on everyone at the club to stick together, support one another and focus on football. He also urged City fans travelling to Anfield to stay positive ahead of Sunday's clash against Liverpool, despite the prospect of a hostile atmosphere. The verdict has placed City under intense scrutiny as the Premier League resumes following a 3-week international break. Manager Enzo Maresca is expected to face questions about the case at his pre-match press conference.