Haaland Breaks Silence After Man City Verdict With Powerful Message To Fans
Erling Haaland has urged Manchester City to remain united after the club was found guilty of all 80 serious financial charges. An investigatory panel ruled City inflated revenue by more than $1 billion between 2009 and 2018.
City has appealed the verdict and could face severe sanctions, including Premier League expulsion. Haaland called for positivity ahead of the Liverpool clash.
For the first time since Manchester City were found guilty of 80 serious financial charges, Erling Haaland has publicly addressed the situation, urging the club and its supporters to remain united and positive. An investigatory panel ruled that City artificially inflated revenue by more than $1 billion between 2009 and 2018 to bypass Premier League financial fair-play restrictions.
The club could face severe sanctions, including possible expulsion from the top flight, although City have appealed the findings. Haaland, speaking to Sky Sports, called on everyone at the club to stick together, support one another and focus on football. He also urged City fans travelling to Anfield to stay positive ahead of Sunday's clash against Liverpool, despite the prospect of a hostile atmosphere. The verdict has placed City under intense scrutiny as the Premier League resumes following a 3-week international break. Manager Enzo Maresca is expected to face questions about the case at his pre-match press conference.
Several rival managers avoided making strong judgments while the appeal remains unresolved. Frank Lampard said it was difficult to comment while the process continues, while other coaches also deferred to the relevant authorities. Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe stressed that teams should compete under the same rules.