Marmoush joins Tottenham on a season long loan. As the Manchester City squad prepares for another season, Erling Haaland was left surprised when he discovered that teammate Omar Marmoush was leaving the club. The Norwegian striker appeared unaware of the move when he asked Marmoush why he was not getting ready for training. Marmoush explained that he would be training somewhere else, prompting a lighthearted exchange between the two players.