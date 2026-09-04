Haaland’s Hilarious Reaction to Marmoush’s Shock Exit Will Leave Fans Smiling
Erling Haaland was surprised to learn Omar Marmoush was leaving Manchester City for Tottenham. The Norwegian asked why Marmoush was not preparing for training before realizing he was departing. The teammates then shared a warm embrace, with Haaland jokingly asking him not to disappear on Snapchat.
Marmoush joins Tottenham on a season long loan. As the Manchester City squad prepares for another season, Erling Haaland was left surprised when he discovered that teammate Omar Marmoush was leaving the club. The Norwegian striker appeared unaware of the move when he asked Marmoush why he was not getting ready for training. Marmoush explained that he would be training somewhere else, prompting a lighthearted exchange between the two players.
Haaland and Marmoush then shared a warm embrace before the Norwegian wished his teammate well. Adding some humour to the emotional farewell, Haaland jokingly told Marmoush not to disappear from Snapchat. The friendly moment quickly attracted attention on social media, with fans reacting to the pair's interaction.
Marmoush's departure comes as part of a season long loan move to Tottenham Hotspur. The Egyptian forward will spend the campaign in north London after leaving Manchester City temporarily. His move means he will now link up with Tottenham for the upcoming season, while Haaland remains an important part of City's plans.