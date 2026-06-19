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Julian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuHarry KaneLionel MessiErling HaalandGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzNeymarCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakViktor GyokeresSunil ChhetriPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioJude BellinghamKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
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Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Harry Kanes Early Career Transformation

Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Harry Kanes Early Career Transformation

  • news
  • football
Watch How Mauricio Pochettinos Quiet Decision Shaped Harry Kanes Rise at Tottenham

Watch How Mauricio Pochettinos Quiet Decision Shaped Harry Kanes Rise at Tottenham

  • news
  • football
Tottenham Fear Bayern Move for Rising Star Luka Vuskovic

Tottenham Fear Bayern Move for Rising Star Luka Vuskovic

  • news
  • football
Barcelona Eye Loan Move for Son Heung-min

Barcelona Eye Loan Move for Son Heung-min

  • news
  • football
Micky Van de Ven Leads Tottenham to 3-0 Victory Over Everton in England Premier League

Micky Van de Ven Leads Tottenham to 3-0 Victory Over Everton in England Premier League

  • news
  • football
Harry Kane Praises Son Heung-min’s Resilience and Professionalism

Harry Kane Praises Son Heung-min’s Resilience and Professionalism

  • news
  • football
Harry Kane continues to shine as England’s most underrated superstar

Harry Kane continues to shine as England’s most underrated superstar

  • news
  • football
Alan Shearer Advises Kane on Bundesliga Goals Record

Alan Shearer Advises Kane on Bundesliga Goals Record

  • news
  • football
Tottenhams Chances of Re-Signing Harry Kane Receive Boost

Tottenhams Chances of Re-Signing Harry Kane Receive Boost

  • news
  • football
Spurs Secure Kolo Muani on Season-Long Loan

Spurs Secure Kolo Muani on Season-Long Loan

  • news
  • football
Harry Kane Reaches 100 Matches for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane Reaches 100 Matches for Bayern Munich

  • news
  • football
Tottenham move ahead in Xavi Simons chase

Tottenham move ahead in Xavi Simons chase

  • news
  • football
Six England Premier League Clubs Set for Champions League 2025-26

Six England Premier League Clubs Set for Champions League 2025-26

  • news
  • football
Harry Kane Pays Tribute to Heung-min Son After MLS Move

Harry Kane Pays Tribute to Heung-min Son After MLS Move

  • news
  • football
Heung-Min Son Joins LAFC in Record £20m MLS Move After Decade at Spurs

Heung-Min Son Joins LAFC in Record £20m MLS Move After Decade at Spurs

  • news
  • football
Son Heung-min Leaves Tottenham as a True Club Legend Over Harry Kane

Son Heung-min Leaves Tottenham as a True Club Legend Over Harry Kane

  • news
  • football
Joao Palhinha Returns to Premier League with Spurs

Joao Palhinha Returns to Premier League with Spurs

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  • football
Tottenham Plot £80m Move for Rodrygo After Gibbs-White Collapse

Tottenham Plot £80m Move for Rodrygo After Gibbs-White Collapse

  • news
  • football
Mathys Tel Confirms Harry Kane Chat Before £30 Million Spurs Move

Mathys Tel Confirms Harry Kane Chat Before £30 Million Spurs Move

  • news
  • football
Tottenham Join Premier League Race for Rodrygo

Tottenham Join Premier League Race for Rodrygo

  • news
  • football
Morgan Gibbs-White Remains Professional Amid Spurs Transfer Twist

Morgan Gibbs-White Remains Professional Amid Spurs Transfer Twist

  • news
  • football
Tottenham Set to Battle PSG and Liverpool for £61m Star Illya Zabarnyi

Tottenham Set to Battle PSG and Liverpool for £61m Star Illya Zabarnyi

  • news
  • football
Morgan Gibbs-White Transfer to Spurs in Legal Tangle

Morgan Gibbs-White Transfer to Spurs in Legal Tangle

  • news
  • football
Tottenham Agree a £55m Deal for Mohammed Kudus

Tottenham Agree a £55m Deal for Mohammed Kudus

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  • football
Tottenham Sign Japanese Defender Kota Takai After Dominant Display vs Ronaldo

Tottenham Sign Japanese Defender Kota Takai After Dominant Display vs Ronaldo

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  • football
Tottenham Passed on Marcus Rashford Despite Ideal Fit

Tottenham Passed on Marcus Rashford Despite Ideal Fit

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  • football
Tottenham Beat Man United to Win Europa League, Seal Champions League Spot

Tottenham Beat Man United to Win Europa League, Seal Champions League Spot

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  • football