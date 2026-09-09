In the modern era, the Ballon d'Or is widely regarded as football's biggest individual prize, but Cristiano Ronaldo once revealed that another award meant more to him. Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or 5 times, with his first coming in 2008 while at Manchester United before adding victories in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 with Real Madrid. In October 2015, Ronaldo explained that he personally valued the European Golden Shoe more highly.