Arsenal vs Bournemouth Match Prediction ARS 71 % Chance of Winning AFCB 29 % Bet Now! The 35th match day of the Premier League is featuring another thriller, as Arsenal goes against Bournemouth in the next game. This match will be played on 3 May at 10:00 PM IST at the Emirates Stadium in London, which further means Arsenal takes home ground advantage in this match. They have maintained the top form this season, staying at the 2nd spot in the rankings with 18 wins in 34 matches. Eyeing a win in the next game against Bournemouth, they will be eager to lessen the gap between them and Liverpool. On the other hand, Bournemouth still holds the 10th spot in the standings with 13 wins in 34 matches. A win in the next game could help the team continue its undefeated streak in the current phase. In its previous match, Arsenal had drawn against Crystal Palace 2-2, which was a home game for the team. On the other hand, Bournemouth also had a draw against Manchester United by 1-1 in its previous match, which was a home game for them. As both teams aim to continue their undefeated form, only one could succeed in the upcoming match.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

Arsenal holds the upper hand over Bournemouth in the games they have faced each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal has been dominant with four wins while Bournemouth has been able to win the remaining match.

Having an impressive record over Bournemouth, combined with the home ground advantage, Arsenal has a higher chance of winning in the next match. They have also been undefeated in the last three home games, winning against Fulham by 2-1, and having draws against Brentford (1-1) and Crystal Palace (2-2), respectively.

On the other hand, Bournemouth will be keen to secure a win, as they have already defeated Arsenal once this season. However, they have also not given some auspicious performances in the last two away games, having drawn against Crystal Palace (0-0) and West Ham United (2-2).

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Our Prediction

Favourites to Win: Arsenal

Arsenal has been dominant against Bournemouth in the head-to-head encounters, which positions them as the favourites to win in the next Premier League match. They have showcased better form this season and also hold the home ground advantage, which could help the team to come out victorious in the next game. In its last five matches, they have been undefeated with two wins and three draws. On the other hand, Bournemouth will aim to capitalise on its recent win over Arsenal to steal this game, but it could be challenging. The team has shown mixed performances in the last five games, having one win and one loss, with the remaining three games ending in a draw. Our prediction is Arsenal to win the next game against Bournemouth by a margin of at least two goals.

Facts

The last time Arsenal and Bournemouth faced each other at the Emirates Stadium, the former came out victorious by 3-0.

Out of the last four wins secured by Arsenal over Bournemouth, three of them have been with a clean sheet.

If Bournemouth wins the next game over Arsenal, it will be their first double win over them in Premier League history.

Bournemouth has failed to score more than two goals against Arsenal in the last five matches, while Arsenal has done it in four games.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

Considering the high stakes of this encounter, Arsenal enters as the clear favourite to win. The team has showcased impressive performances this season, being among the table toppers, as they take home ground advantage in the next match. Along with that, Arsenal has also been strong over Bournemouth in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them for another win, as Bournemouth aims to reverse their fortunes. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.92, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Bournemouth, who lag behind with the odds of 3.92.

Arsenal has been among the strongest teams this season, holding the 2nd spot in the standings with 18 wins and 3 losses in 34 matches. Their attacking side has been consistent, having scored 63 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.85, and they have also made 483 shots, out of which 165 remained on target. In terms of penalties, Arsenal has managed to score 2 till now, but the team also holds a massive total of 82 big chances across all games. Their defensive side has also done well, conceding just 29 goals this season, which further puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.85. Along with that, the team has also secured 12 clean sheets and 77 saves in 34 matches.

Kai Havertz remains the top scorer for Arsenal till now, having scored 9 goals and 3 assists with 52 shots in 21 appearances. Besides Havertz, the team also has other scorers such as Thomas Partey, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances, Martin Ødegaard, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 26 appearances, Declan Rice, with 2 goals and 7 assists in 32 appearances, Myles Lewis-Skelly, with a goal in 19 appearances, Ethan Nwaneri, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, Mikel Merino, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Bukayo Saka, with 6 goals and 10 assists in 21 appearances, Gabriel Jesus, with 3 goals in 17 appearances, Gabriel Martinelli, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with 8 goals and 5 assists in 34 appearances, Riccardo Calafiori, with 2 goals and an assist in 17 appearances, Jakub Kiwior, with a goal in 13 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with a goal and 3 assists in 30 appearances, William Saliba, with 2 goals in 32 appearances, and Gabriel Magalhães, with 3 goals and an assist in 28 appearances. David Raya has been a formidable goalkeeper, having 12 clean sheets and 77 saves in 34 appearances.

Arsenal's in-form squad for the upcoming match against Bournemouth will play an important role in the team's win in the next game. In its last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of 10 goals while conceding just 6 goals in these games. Moreover, one of their last two wins this season and three of their last four wins over Bournemouth have been with a clean sheet. This further reflects the strength Arsenal holds in their defensive side, which makes them likely to secure another clean sheet win over Bournemouth in the next game.

On the other hand, Bournemouth will be keen to maintain its winning momentum, as it now stands at the 10th spot with 13 wins and 10 losses in 34 matches. In its last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of 5 goals while also conceding the same number of goals across these games. Overall, the team has scored 53 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.56, and they have also made 534 shots, out of which 187 remained on target. Bournemouth has been strong in scoring penalties, as they have scored 6 till now and also created 67 big chances. However, there might be some challenges on its defensive side, with the team having conceded 41 goals at a goals conceded per match rate of 1.21. However, they have also shown signs of improvement, with 8 clean sheets and 121 saves so far.

Justin Kluivert has been the star for Bournemouth this season, having scored 12 goals and 6 assists in 30 appearances. Kluivert will also require the assistance from other goal scorers such as Lewis Cook, with a goal and 3 assists in 33 appearances, David Brooks, with 2 goals in 25 appearances, Ryan Christie, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 25 appearances, Dango Ouatarra, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances, Luis Sinisterra, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 9 goals and 4 assists in 33 appearances, Enes Ünal, with 2 goals and an assist in 17 appearances, Dean Huijsen, with 2 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, and Milos Kerkez, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 34 appearances. Kepa will be the star with the gloves, holding 7 clean sheets and 90 saves in 27 appearances, conceding just 34 goals.

Fortunately, no player from either Arsenal or Bournemouth is currently close to a suspension in the next Premier League match, but Bournemouth will be playing without Evanilson, who got suspended for a foul play against Manchester United. Also, looking at the previous records, it is likely for Bournemouth to get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Bournemouth in Premier League match.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Matches Played: 17

Arsenal Wins: 13

Bournemouth Wins: 2

Matches are Drawn: 2

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.92

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.92

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.82

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.