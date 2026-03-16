Arsenal vs Brentford Match Prediction ARS 80 % Chance of Winning BFC 20 % Bet Now! A certified thriller clash is set to take place on the 32nd match day of the Premier League, as Arsenal goes against Brentford in the next game. This match will be played on 12 April at 10:00 PM IST at the Emirates Stadium in London, which also serves as a home ground for Arsenal. Their performances have slightly dropped this season, but the team still holds the 2nd spot in the standings with 17 wins in 31 matches. A win in the next game could help them to get back to winning ways and bridge the gap between them and Liverpool, who stand at the top. On the other hand, Brentford currently holds the 12th spot in the rankings with 12 wins in 31 matches. If they are able to secure a win in the next game, it would help the team to get closer to the top ten. In its previous match, Arsenal had a drew against Everton by 1-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brentford also had a draw in its previous match against Chelsea, which ended up in a goalless draw. As Arsenal aims to continue its winning momentum and Brentford aims to regain its form, fans can anticipate a thriller.

Arsenal vs Brentford Chances of Winning

Arsenal has established its dominance against Brentford in the clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal has been able to dominate and secure wins in four games, while Brentford has been able to win no game, as one match ended up in a draw.

Recently, Arsenal's strong record against Brentford has increased their chances of winning in the next game. Also, the match will be played at Emirates Stadium, which is their home ground, adding to the edge. They have also won both of their last two home games, winning against Fulham by 2-1 and Chelsea by 1-0.

On the other hand, challenges will be faced by Brentford in the next game, as the team struggles to secure wins in the current phases. However, in its last two away games, they have lost against Newcastle United by 1-2 and won the other against Bournemouth by 2-1.

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Arsenal vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal has been among the top performing teams in the Premier League 2024-25 edition, as they enter the next game against Brentford being the clear favourites to win. They have also shown a strong record against Brentford in the recent head-to-head encounters, being undefeated over the last five games against them, which further gives them an edge. Moreover, Arsenal will be taking up the home-ground advantage in the next match. Thus, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.56, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Brentford, with the odds of 5.75.

Arsenal has been one of the strongest teams in the history of the Premier League, and this season has been like no other for the team. Holding the 2nd spot in the rankings, they stand just behind Liverpool with 17 wins and 3 losses in 31 matches. Their attacking side has been commendable, scoring 56 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.81, and they have also made 433 shots, out of which 149 were on target. Along with that, Arsenal has also been able to score 2 penalties this season and created 77 big chances. On its defensive side, the team has also showcased strong performances, conceding just 26 goals so far, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.84. And they have been able to secure 11 clean sheets with 74 saves in 31 clashes.

Kai Havertz from Arsenal will once again be the key player for the team, having scored 9 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances. But Havertz will also be entering the game with other goal scorers such as Leandro Trossard, with 5 goals and 5 assists in 31 appearances, Bukayo Saka, with 6 goals and 10 assists in 18 appearances, Gabriel Martinelli, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances, Gabriel Jesus, with 4 goals in 17 appearances, Ethan Nwaneri, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances, Myles Lewis-Skelly, with one goal in just 16 appearances, Mikel Merino, with 6 goals and one assist in 23 appearances, Declan Rice, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances, Martin Ødegaard, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances, Thomas Partey, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with 3 goals and one assist in 28 appearances, William Saliba, with 2 goals in 29 appearances, and Riccardo Calafiori, with 2 goals and one assist in 17 appearances. David Raya, on the other hand, has been the star performer in goalkeeping for Arsenal, having 11 clean sheets and 74 saves to his name in 31 appearances.

Arsenal will clearly be entering the next game with an all-round line-up, which will be playing a crucial role in the team's win in the clash against Brentford. Since they have not been able to secure wins lately, the next game proves to be a good opportunity. In their last five matches, they have scored a combined total of just 5 goals while conceding 3 goals in these games. Also, only one of their last three wins this season has been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 11 this season in 31 matches. Against Brentford, two of their last four wins have been with a clean sheet, which showcases the challenges faced by Brentford's defenders against them. It is now likely that Arsenal will win the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brentford has struggled to maintain its winning momentum in the current edition of the Premier League. Holding the 12th spot in the standings, the team has secured 12 wins and 13 losses in 31 matches. In their last five games, Brentford has scored just 4 goals while conceding 5 goals in these games. This season, the team has scored 51 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.65, and they have also made 359 shots, out of which 147 have been on target. When it comes to penalties, they have been strong, scoring 5 penalties and creating 63 big chances. However, their defensive side remains a concern, as the team has conceded 47 goals so far, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.52. Still, Brentford holds 6 clean sheets and a massive total of 133 saves in 31 matches.

The duo of Bryan Mbeumo (16 goals and 5 assists in 31 appearances) and Yoane Wissa (14 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances) will be the key performers for Brentford if the team is looking forward to turning the tables against Arsenal. They will also require contributions from other players such as Mikkel Damsgaard, with 2 goals and 10 assists in 31 appearances, Vitaly Janelt, with one goal and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Fábio Carvalho, with 2 goals and one assist in 19 appearances; Keane Lewis-Potter, with one goal and 2 assists in 31 appearances, Kevin Schade, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances, Christian Nørgaard, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Ethan Pinnock, with 2 goals in 22 appearances, and Nathan Collins, with 2 goals and one assist in 31 appearances. Mark Flekken will once again be looking forward to the goalkeeping, having 5 clean sheets and 130 saves to his name in 30 appearances.

No players from both Brentford and Arsenal are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League following their yellow card counts. This means the respective teams will be able to use their line-ups wisely in the next game when they go against each other. It is also likely for Brentford to receive two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Arsenal vs Brentford Head-to-head

Matches Played: 19

Arsenal Wins: 9

Brentford Wins: 6

Matches are Drawn: 4

Arsenal vs Brentford Betting Odds

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.56

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.75

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.50

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.