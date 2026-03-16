ARS (Arsenal) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction ARS 99 % Chance of Winning CPFC 1 % Bet Now! The Premier League is set for another enthralling encounter, as Arsenal will be going against Crystal Palace. This match will be played on 24 April at 12:30 AM IST at the Emirates Stadium, offering the home ground advantage to Arsenal. Their performances have been on par this season, with the team standing in the 2nd spot with 18 wins in 33 matches. They will be looking forward to another big win in the next game to bridge the gap between them and Liverpool. On the other hand, Crystal Palace stands at the 12th spot with 11 wins in 33 matches, as they struggle to secure consistent wins. A win over Arsenal could help them to enter the top ten and regain form. In its previous match, Arsenal secured an impressive win over Ipswich Town by 4-0, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Crystal Palace had a goalless draw against Bournemouth in its previous match, which was a home game for the team. As one team aims to continue its winning streak, the other aims to end its losing streak in the next game.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Arsenal undoubtedly holds the upper hand against Crystal Palace in the clashes between the other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal has been strong, winning all five games, while Crystal Palace has not even won a single game.

With this unmatched dominance against Crystal Palace, Arsenal has a higher chance of winning over them. Also, the team enters the next game with a winning streak, along with a home-ground advantage, which could help them win big. In its last three home games, they have won against Fulham by 2-1 and Chelsea by 1-0, as one game against Brentford ended in a 1-1 draw.

On the other hand, the next game will be challenging for Crystal Palace, as the team has been on a losing streak. The team has been winless in its last three away games, losing against Newcastle United (0-5) and Manchester City (2-5), and having a draw against Southampton 1-1.

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Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal has been strong against Crystal Palace in the head-to-head encounters, which makes them the favourites to win in the upcoming Premier League clash. Their performances have been impressive this season, as the team enters the next game with a winning streak. Along with that, the match will be played at their home ground, which further adds to the team's advantage. Thus, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.44, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Crystal Palace, with the odds of 7.70.

Arsenal has showcased tremendous performances this season, with the team standing in the 2nd spot on the table with 18 wins and 3 losses in 33 matches. They have scored 61 goals this season, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.85, and they have also made 471 shots, out of which 159 remained on target. Along with that, Arsenal scored just 2 penalties, but the team created a massive total of 80 big chances. Their defensive side has also been strong, conceding just 27 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.82, along with 12 clean sheets and 75 saves.

Kai Havertz, despite not playing a few games for the team, remains the top performer for Arsenal, having scored 9 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances. Along with Havertz, they had various performers such as Gabriel Jesus, with 3 goals in 17 appearances, Bukayo Saka, with 6 goals and 10 assists in 20 appearances, Gabriel Martinelli, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with 7 goals and 5 assists in 33 appearances, Thomas Partey, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances, Martin Ødegaard, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 25 appearances, Declan Rice, with 2 goals and 7 assists in 31 appearances, Myles Lewis-Skelly, with a goal in 18 appearances, Ethan Nwaneri, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Mikel Merino, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, William Saliba, with 2 goals in 31 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with 3 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with a goal and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Riccardo Calafiori, with 2 goals and an assist in 17 appearances. David Raya has been the best contributor with the gloves, having 12 clean sheets and 75 saves in 33 appearances.

Arsenal's team is complete and in full form as they enter the next game against Crystal Palace, which further boosts their chances of winning. In its last five matches, they have scored a combined total of 9 goals while conceding just 3 goals in these games. Moreover, two of the last three wins secured by Arsenal have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets to 12 this season in 33 matches. Along with that, three of their last five wins against Crystal Palace have also been with a clean sheet in the Premier League, which shows the challenges their attackers bring to Crystal Palace. It is likely that Arsenal will win the next game against Crystal Palace with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace has encountered a losing streak lately, which puts the team down at the 12th spot with 11 wins and 11 losses in 33 matches. In its last five matches, they have managed to score just 5 goals while conceding a massive total of 12 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 41 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.24, and they have also made 436 shots, out of which 154 remained on target. In penalties, Crystal Palace has scored 2 this season and have also created 66 big chances. Their defensive side remains a concern, with the team having conceded 45 goals, at a goals conceded per match rate of 1.36. But they have also been able to secure 10 clean sheets and 94 saves this season.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been an impressive player for Crystal Palace this season, having scored 13 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances. He will also require company from other goal scorers such as Matheus França, with a goal in 2 appearances, Eddie Nketiah, with a goal and an assist in 24 appearances, Ismaïla Sarr, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 33 appearances, Romain Esse, with a goal in 3 appearances, Justin Devenny, with a goal in 19 appearances, Eberechi Eze, with 3 goals and 8 assists in 29 appearances, Maxence Lacroix, with a goal and an assist in 30 appearances, Daniel Muñoz, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, and Marc Guéhi, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances. Dean Henderson still dominates with the gloves for the team, having 10 clean sheets and 94 saves in 33 appearances.

Chris Richards from Crystal Palace has been suspended for the game against Arsenal after he received two yellow cards in the previous match. Except for him, no player from either Arsenal or Crystal Palace is close to a suspension or is suspended for the upcoming match in the Premier League, allowing teams to use their line-ups well. It is also likely that Crystal Palace will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Crystal Palace in Premier League match.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Matches Played: 57

Arsenal Wins: 35

Crystal Palace Wins: 6

Matches are Drawn: 16

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.44

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.70

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.75

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.