ARS (Arsenal) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction ARS 89 % Chance of Winning CPFC 11 % The Premier League will bring another awaited clash for the football enthusiasts in the ninth match week, as Arsenal goes against Crystal Palace. This match will be played on 26 October at 7:30 PM IST, as Arsenal takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Emirates Stadium. This team has dominated in the current edition of the Premier League, holding the top spot with 6 wins in 8 matches. With the next game being against Crystal Palace, they will look at it as another win. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has also performed well this season, as the team holds the 8th spot in the rankings with 3 wins in 8 matches. Their upcoming match against Arsenal seems to be a challenge, which the team will be eager to overcome. In its previous match, Arsenal secured a win over Fulham by 0-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Crystal Palace had a draw in its previous match against Bournemouth by 3-3, which was a home game for the team. With Arsenal on a winning streak, Crystal Palace aims to regain its form in the next game.

Facts: The last time Arsenal and Crystal Palace faced each other at Emirates Stadium, the match resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Crystal Palace secured its last win over Arsenal during the Premier League 2021/22 season, winning the home game by 3-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Arsenal over Crystal Palace, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal has been strong with three wins, as Crystal Palace won none, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Arsenal has been strong against Crystal Palace in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal has secured four wins, while Crystal Palace has won none, and the remaining one match ended in a draw.

Arsenal, having a strong record against Crystal Palace combined with the home ground advantage, will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. It should be noted that the team has gone undefeated in its last two home games, winning against West Ham United by 2-0 and drawing with Manchester City by 1-1.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace will take advantage of its winning momentum this season, which might help it to get a turnaround in the next game. But the team has shown mixed form in its last two away games, winning against West Ham United by 1-2 and losing to Everton by 2-1.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace is expected to go one-sided, as Arsenal enters the game being the strong favourites to win. They have showcased a dominant track record against Crystal Palace in the head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage in the next game, which will help them to secure yet another win. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has also performed well this season, which might give them an edge in the next game. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.44, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Crystal Palace, with the odds of 7.80.

Arsenal has regained its position at the top in the standings, with 6 wins and just one loss in 8 matches. This season, the team has scored 15 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.88, and they have also made 68 shots out of which 48 shots remained on target inside the box. Arsenal has scored two penalties, and their XG rate remains high at 14.08 after eight games. Moving to its defensive side, the team has been strong with just 3 goals conceded, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.38; and they hold 48 interceptions with 23 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Bukayo Saka, with 2 goals and 152 passes in 6 appearances, Viktor Gyökeres, with 3 goals and 79 passes in 8 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with a goal and an assist in 6 appearances, and Noni Madueke, with 91 passes and 3 tackles in 5 appearances. In the middle, the team has Eberechi Eze, with 2 assists and 171 passes in 7 appearances, Martín Zubimendi, with 2 goals and 477 passes in 8 appearances, Declan Rice, with a goal and 2 assists, and Mikel Merino, with a goal and 107 passes in 7 appearances. Arsenal, having a strong defensive side, will be heading to the next game with players such as William Saliba, with 8 tackles and 3 interceptions in 7 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with 2 goals and an assist, Riccardo Calafiori, with a goal and 2 assists, and Myles Lewis-Skelly, with a tackle and an interception in 5 appearances. David Raya will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 5 clean sheets and 15 saves in 8 appearances.

Arsenal will be heading to its upcoming match against Crystal Palace with a strong line-up, which will play a vital role in the team's win in the next match. In its last five matches this season, the team has scored 9 and conceded 2 goals, highlighting its all-around dominance in the Premier League. Along with that, it should also be noted that three of its last five matches have resulted in a clean sheet. This might allow Arsenal to put some pressure on the attackers of Crystal Palace. It is likely that Arsenal will win the next game against Crystal Palace with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace has also shown some commendable performances this season, as the team holds 8th spot with 3 wins and one loss in 8 games. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 8 and conceded 7 goals, which reflects the need for some defensive improvements. This season, the team has scored 12 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.50, and they have also made 86 shots out of which 37 shots remained on target inside the box. Crystal Palace has also scored 2 penalties like Liverpool, and their XG rate stands out, being at 17.38 after eight games. Their defensive side has also done well, conceding 8 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1; with the team having 69 interceptions and 21 blocks this season.

Crystal Palace will be going to the next game with forwards such as Ismaïla Sarr, with 3 goals and an assist in 6 appearances, Jean-Philippe Mateta, with 5 goals and 101 passes in 8 appearances, and Eddie Nketiah, with a goal and 16 passes in 4 appearances. In the middle, the team has Yéremy Pino, with 137 passes and 7 tackles in 6 appearances, Daichi Kamada, with 200 passes and 23 tackles, Adam Wharton, with 227 passes and 8 tackles in 7 appearances, and Will Hughes, with 144 passes and 5 tackles in 6 appearances. Their defensive side has depth, with the help of stars such as Daniel Muñoz, with a goal and 2 assists in 8 appearances, Tyrick Mitchell, with a goal and 29 tackles, Maxence Lacroix, with an assist and 16 tackles, Marc Guéhi, with a goal and an assist, Chris Richards, with 20 tackles and 10 interceptions, and Borna Sosa. Dean Henderson will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 18 saves in 8 appearances.

Riccardo Calafiori from Arsenal and Will Hughes, and Daniel Muñoz from Crystal Palace are close to being suspended for one match, as they all have three yellow cards each to their name. Except for them, no other player from either Arsenal or Crystal Palace is close to being suspended. It is likely that Crystal Palace will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Arsenal.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Crystal Palace in Premier League match.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Matches Played: 58

Arsenal Wins: 35

Crystal Palace Wins: 6

Matches are Drawn: 17

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.44

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.80

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.