EVFC (Everton) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction EVFC 54 % Chance of Winning TOT 46 % The last clash of the ninth match week in the Premier League will probably be the most intense of them all, with Everton facing Tottenham Hotspur in the next game. This match will be played on 26 October at 10:00 PM IST, as Everton takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The team has given mixed performances in the current season, as they hold 12th spot in the rankings with 3 wins in 8 matches. The team looks to their game against Tottenham Hotspur as an opportunity to secure a win and enter the top ten. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has established its dominance, having secured 4 wins in 8 games, which puts them 6th in the standings. The team will also be eager to maintain its momentum in the Premier League. In its previous match, Everton suffered a loss against Manchester City 2-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur also lost its previous match against Aston Villa by 1-2, which was a home game for the team. As both teams aim to end their losing streak, only one of them will be able to do it in the next game.

Facts: The last time Everton and Tottenham Hotspur faced each other at Hill Dickinson Stadium, the match was won by the home team by 3-2.

Tottenham Hotspur secured its last win over Everton during the Premier League 2024/25 season, winning the home game by 4-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Everton over Tottenham Hotspur, only two them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton holds the upper hand with one win, as Tottenham Hotspur has won none, and the remaining four games ended in a draw.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Chances of Winning

Tottenham Hotspur has been strong against Everton in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur holds the upper hand with two wins, as Everton won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Still, considering the form of Everton along with the home ground advantage, the team will go to the upcoming match against Tottenham with a higher chance of winning. It should be noted that they have not lost any of the last two home games, drawing to West Ham United by 1-1 and winning against Crystal Palace by 2-1.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will also remain a close contender, considering their strong record against Everton in the head-to-head encounters. Also, they have not lost any of the last two away games, drawing to Brighton by 2-2 and winning against Leeds United by 1-2.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

The final clash in the ninth match week of the Premier League will be intense, as Everton heads to the game against Tottenham Hotspur as the strong favourites to win. The team takes home ground advantage in the next game, and has also seen a better record over them in home games, which could help them to secure another win. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur remains a close contender in the upcoming match, as they have been strong against Everton in the head-to-head encounters. This could help them turn the game to their side and enter the top five. Therefore, Everton, with the odds of 2.42, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Tottenham Hotspur, with the odds of 3.02.

Everton has showcased mixed form in the current season, as the team holds 3 wins and 3 losses in 8 games, which puts them 12th in the standings. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.13, and they have also made 52 shots out of which 31 shots remained on target inside the box. Everton has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands high at 10.69 after eight games. Their defensive side has not been up to the mark, conceding 9 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.13; still, they have secured 64 interceptions and 45 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Beto, with a goal and 70 passes in 8 appearances, and Iliman Ndiaye, with 3 goals and an assist. Moving to the middle, the team has Charly Alcaraz, with 76 passes and 6 tackles in 6 appearances, Idrissa Gueye, with a goal and 347 passes in 8 appearances, and James Garner, with a goal and an assist. Everton will be bringing depth to its defensive side with players such as Jake O'Brien, with 12 tackles and 4 interceptions in 8 appearances, Michael Keane, with a goal and 8 interceptions, James Tarkowski, with 14 tackles and 6 interceptions, and Vitalii Mykolenko, with 4 tackles and 7 interceptions in 5 appearances. Jordan Pickford will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 22 saves in 8 appearances.

Everton will be going to the next game against Tottenham Hotspur with a formidable line-up, which will play an important role in their win in the match. However, their form raises concerns among the fans, as the team has scored 4 and conceded 6 goals over their last five games this season. It highlights the overall improvements the team needs to ensure that they are able to grab a victory over Tottenham with a good margin. Only one of their last five games this season has ended with a clean sheet. As of now, it is likely that Everton will win the next game against Tottenham Hotspur without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has established its peak form this season, as the team holds 6th spot in the standings with 4 wins and 2 losses in 8 matches. In its last five games this season, the team has scored 9 and conceded 6 goals, which has helped it to maintain the winning momentum. This season, they have scored 14 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.75, and they have also made 58 shots out of which 24 shots remained on target inside the box. Tottenham Hotspur is yet to score a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 8.28 after eight games. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 7 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.88; as they also have 46 interceptions and 16 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has stars such as Mathys Tel, with a goal and 36 passes in 6 appearances, and Wilson Odobert, with 118 passes and 3 tackles in 8 appearances. Moving to its midfield, they have João Palhinha, with 2 goals and an assist in 8 appearances, Xavi Simons, with an assist and 5 tackles in 5 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with a goal and 4 assists in 8 appearances, and Rodrigo Bentancur, with a goal and 280 passes in 7 appearances. Their defensive side has been the major strength, with the help of players such as Destiny Udogie, with 5 tackles and an interception in 5 appearances, Pedro Porro, with 13 tackles and 5 interceptions in 8 appearances, Djed Spence, with 5 tackles and an interception in 7 appearances, and Micky van de Ven, with a goal and 8 tackles in 8 appearances. Guglielmo Vicario will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 24 saves in 8 appearances.

James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam from Everton are currently close to being suspended in the Premier League, having three yellow cards each to their name. Except for them, no other player from either Everton or Tottenham Hotspur remains close to a suspension. Everton has already received 20 yellow cards this season, which makes them likely to get two more in the next game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Final Prediction: Everton to beat Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League match.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-head

Matches Played: 188

Everton Wins: 57

Tottenham Hotspur Wins: 72

Matches are Drawn: 59

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.42

Tottenham Hotspur to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.02

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.42

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.