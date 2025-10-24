WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs BURL (Burnley) Match Prediction WWFC 70 % Chance of Winning BURL 30 % The Premier League offers another exciting clash to football enthusiasts in the ninth match week, as Wolverhampton Wanderers will be facing Burnley in the next game. This match will be played on 26 October at 7:30 PM IST, as Wolverhampton Wanderers take the home ground advantage with the match being at Molineux Stadium. The team has not even secured a single win this season, which puts them last in the rankings. However, the next game against Burnley could help them secure their first win. On the other hand, Burnley has not been able to secure consistent wins, which puts them 17th in the rankings with 2 wins in 8 games. The team will be eager to continue its winning momentum in the upcoming match against the Wolves. In its previous match, Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a loss against Sunderland by 2-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Burnley won its previous match against Leeds United by 2-0, which was a home game for the team. As both teams eye for crucial wins, only one could have them in the next game.

Facts: The last time Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley faced each other at Molineux Stadium, the match was won by the home team 1-0.

Burnley secured its last win over Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League 2021/22 edition, winning the home game by 1-0.

Out of the last five wins secured by Wolverhampton Wanderers over Burnley, all of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Molineux Stadium, Wolves have the upper hand with two wins, as Burnley won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Chances of Winning

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been strong against Burnley in their clashes against each other. Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Burnley has the upper hand with two wins, as Wolves won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Still, Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown dominance in overall head-to-head encounters and also take the home ground advantage, which enhances their chances of winning. It should be noted that the team has not won any of its last two home games, losing to Leeds United by 1-3 and drawing to Brighton by 1-1.

On the other hand, Burnley will take advantage of its recent record over Wolves, which might help them to turn the tables. However, the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to Manchester City by 5-1 and Aston Villa by 2-1.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley has the Wolves heading as the favourites to win. They have been strong against Burnley in the clashes against each other, and will also take the home ground advantage, which will help the team to secure its first win. On the other hand, Burnley takes advantage of its recent record over the Wolves, which could help them turn the tables and get another unexpected win. Therefore, Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 2.02, have a higher chance of winning the next game against Burnley, with the odds of 4.10.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed to perform well this season, as the team holds last spot in the rankings with no wins and 6 losses in 8 matches. This season, the team has scored 5 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.63, and they have also made 52 shots out of which 25 shots remained on target inside the box. Wolverhampton Wanderers is yet to score a penalty, and their XG rate stands at 6.95 after eight games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded 16 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 2; with the team still having 69 interceptions and 27 blocks this season.

On the forward side, the team has Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 92 passes and a tackle in 6 appearances, and Hwang Hee-Chan, with a goal and 60 passes. In the middle, the team has Marshall Munetsi, with an assist and 109 passes in 8 appearances, André, with 270 passes and 15 tackles, João Gomes, with 348 passes and 23 tackles, and Jhon Arias, with 171 passes and 21 tackles. Their defensive side has more depth, with the help of players such as Matt Doherty, with 8 tackles and 2 interceptions in 4 appearances, Hugo Bueno, with 20 tackles and 9 interceptions in 8 appearances, Santiago Bueno, with a goal and 18 tackles in 5 appearances, Rodrigo Gomes, with a goal and 6 tackles, Toti Gomes, with 7 tackles and 3 interceptions in 6 appearances, and Ladislav Krejcí, with a goal and 9 tackles in 5 appearances. Sam Johnstone will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 11 saves in 4 appearances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be heading to the next game with this squad, and is eager to finally end the losing streak this season. In its last five matches, the team has conceded 8 and scored just 3 goals, which shows the overall improvements they require to ensure that they are not in the relegation zone. The Wolves remain one of the few teams which still do not have a clean sheet in the current season, and this might allow Burnley to score goals and possibly get a comeback in this game. It is unlikely for Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the next game against Burnley with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Burnley has given some commendable performances this season, with the team having 2 wins and 5 losses, which puts them 17th in the standings. Even in their last five games this season, the team has scored 5 and conceded 9 goals, highlighting the issues faced by its defensive side. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.13, and they have also made 42 shots out of which 14 shots remained on target inside the box. Burnley has also not scored any penalty or free kick till now, as their XG rate stands low at 5.39 after eight games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded 15 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.88; with the team having a massive total of 90 interceptions and 43 blocks this season.

Their forward unit will be coming with stars such as Jacob Bruun Larsen, with an assist and 66 passes in 6 appearances, and Jaidon Anthony, with 4 goals and an assist in 8 appearances. In the middle, the team has Lesley Ugochukwu, with 2 goals and 101 passes in 7 appearances, Zian Flemming, with 21 passes and a tackle in 5 appearances, Florentino, with an assist and 159 passes, and Josh Cullen, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearances. Moving to the team's defensive side, they have Kyle Walker, with an assist and 12 tackles in 8 appearances, Quilindschy Hartman, with 2 assists and 18 tackles, Maxime Estève, with 9 tackles and 11 interceptions, and Axel Tuanzebe, with 3 tackles and an interception in 2 appearances. Martin Dúbravka will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 33 saves in 8 appearances.

Matt Doherty and João Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Jaidon Anthony from Burnley are currently two yellow cards away from being suspended for a game. Except for them, no other player from either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Burnley is close to being suspended in the Premier League. It is likely that the Wolves will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Burnley in Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Head-to-head

Matches Played: 139

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 67

Burnley Wins: 40

Matches are Drawn: 32

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.02

Burnley to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.10

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.35

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.