AVFC (Aston Villa) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction AVFC 39 % Chance of Winning MCI 61 % Fans are excited for the ninth match week of the Premier League, as it brings to them another thrilling encounter, with Aston Villa facing Manchester City. This match will be played on 26 October at 7:30 PM IST, as Aston Villa takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Villa Park. The team has received a positive start to the tournament with 3 wins in 8 matches, putting them at 11th spot. They will be eager to maintain the winning momentum in the next game too. On the other hand, Manchester City has been among the strongest teams this season, holding the 2nd spot with 5 wins in 8 matches. The next game comes as an opportunity for them to get closer to Arsenal in the top spot. In its previous match, Aston Villa secured a win over Tottenham Hotspur by 1-2, which was an away game for the team. In its previous match, Aston Villa secured a win over Tottenham Hotspur by 1-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester City also secured a win over Everton by 2-0, which was a home game for the team. With both teams being on a winning streak, it will be intense to see which one of them continues it.

Facts: The last time Aston Villa and Manchester City faced each other at Villa Park, the match ended in favour of the home team by 2-1.

Manchester City secured its last win over Aston Villa during the Premier League 2024/25 edition, winning the home game by 2-1.

Out of the last five wins secured by Manchester City over Aston Villa, none of them has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Villa Park, Aston Villa and Manchester City have won two games each, with one match ending in a draw.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Chances of Winning

Manchester City has been strong against Aston Villa in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City holds the upper hand with three wins, as Aston Villa has won the remaining two games.

With Manchester City having a strong record against Aston Villa, combined with their winning momentum, they will have a higher chance of winning the next game. They have been undefeated in both of the last two away games, drawing against Arsenal by 1-1 and winning against Brentford by 0-1.

On the other hand, Aston Villa will take the home ground advantage, which might help them to get a turnaround in the next game. The team has won both of its last two home games, winning against Fulham by 3-1 and Burnley by 2-1.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City will be intense, as Manchester City heads to the game being the strong favourites to win. They have been strong against Aston Villa in the head-to-head encounters, which will help the team to secure another win in the upcoming match. On the other hand, Aston Villa takes the home ground advantage, which could help them to some extent and possibly turn the tables in the next game. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.92, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Aston Villa, with the odds of 3.90.

Manchester City has established its dominance in the Premier League, holding the 2nd spot in the standings with 5 wins and 2 losses in 8 games. This season, the team has scored 17 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 2.13, and they have also made 78 shots out of which 32 shots remained on target inside the box. Manchester City has made 4534 passes, and their XG rate also stands high at 14.60 after eight games. Moving to its defensive side, the team has conceded 6 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.75; and they have secured 52 interceptions with 20 blocks.

Their forward unit has players such as Erling Haaland, with 11 goals and an assist in 8 appearances, Savinho, with an assist and 116 passes in 5 appearances, and Omar Marmoush, with an assist and 47 passes in 3 appearances. To the middle, the team has Tijjani Reijnders, with a goal and 2 assists in 8 appearances, Phil Foden, with a goal and 277 passes in 6 appearances, Nico González, with 373 passes and 13 tackles in 7 appearances, Nico O'Reilly, with an assist and 262 passes, Matheus Nunes, with a goal and 361 passes in 6 appearances, and Bernardo Silva, with an assist and 222 passes in 8 appearances. Manchester City has maintained the strength of its defensive side with players such as Rúben Dias, with 5 tackles and 6 interceptions in 8 appearances, Nathan Aké, with 3 tackles and an interception in 5 appearances, and Josko Gvardiol, with an assist and 4 interceptions in 4 appearances. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 7 saves in 5 appearances.

Manchester City has a strong line-up ready for the upcoming match against Aston Villa, and it will help them to secure a win. Over their last five matches this season, the team has scored 12 goals and conceded just 2 goals, which shows their overall dominance in the current edition. Moreover, three of the last five matches played by Manchester City have resulted in a clean sheet. This will help Manchester City to put some pressure on the attacking side of Aston Villa. It is likely that Manchester City will win the next game against them with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Aston Villa has also performed well this season, as the team holds 11th spot with 3 wins and 2 losses in 8 matches. In their last five games this season, the team has scored 8 and conceded 4 goals, which shows that slight improvements have been made in its defence. This season, the team has scored 8 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 50 shots out of which 29 shots remained on target inside the box. Aston Villa is yet to score a penalty this season, but their XG rate stands at 6.44 after eight games. The team has also conceded 8 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1; still, they have managed to secure 43 interceptions and 31 blocks this season.

Aston Villa has strong players on the forward side, such as Donyell Malen, with 2 goals and 54 passes in 8 appearances, Morgan Rogers, with a goal and 2 assists, Evann Guessand, with 63 passes and 13 tackles in 7 appearances, and Jadon Sancho. Moving to its midfield, the team has John McGinn, with a goal and 241 passes in 8 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 109 passes and 7 tackles in 4 appearances, Boubacar Kamara, with 2 assists and 234 passes in 6 appearances, and Youri Tielmans, with 227 passes and 5 tackles in 4 appearances. Their defensive side will be spearheaded with players such as Matty Cash, with a goal and 14 tackles in 8 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with 2 interceptions and 6 blocks in 7 appearances, Lucas Digne, with 2 assists and 9 tackles in 8 appearances, Pau Torres, with 7 tackles and 3 interceptions in 5 appearances, and Ian Maatsen, with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions. Emiliano Martínez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made a clean sheet and 12 saves in 6 appearances.

No player from either Aston Villa or Manchester City remains close to a suspension in the Premier League. This will allow both teams to use their line-ups wisely in the upcoming match. However, Aston Villa has received a red card and 13 yellow cards till now, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the upcoming match against Manchester City.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Aston Villa in Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 183

Aston Villa Wins: 59

Manchester City Wins: 82

Matches are Drawn: 42

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.90

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.92

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.