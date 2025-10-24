Brentford vs Liverpool Match Prediction BFC 29 % Chance of Winning LIV 71 % The Premier League will bring in more exciting clashes for the fans in the ninth match week, as Brentford goes against Liverpool in its next game. This match will be played on 26 October at 12:30 AM IST, as Brentford takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Gtech Community Stadium. The team has regained its winning momentum, which pushes it to the 13th spot in the rankings with 3 wins in 8 matches. If they are able to defeat Liverpool in the next game, it will be helpful for them to mark a spot in the top ten. On the other hand, Liverpool has encountered a losing streak, which drops them to 4th spot with 5 wins in 8 matches. They will be looking forward to the next game against Brentford as an opportunity to regain their winning momentum. In its previous match, Brentford secured a win over West Ham United by 0-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Liverpool suffered yet another loss in its previous match against Manchester United by 1-2, which was a home game for the team. As Brentford aims to continue its winning momentum, Liverpool will be eager to end its losing streak in the next game.

Facts: The last time Brentford and Liverpool faced each other at Gtech Community Stadium, the match ended in favour of the away team with the score of 0-2.

Brentford last defeated Liverpool during the Premier League 2022/23 season, winning the home game by 3-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Liverpool over Brentford, four of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Gtech Community Stadium, Liverpool holds the upper hand with three wins, as Brentford won one and one game ended in a draw.

Brentford vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool has been strong against Brentford in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool holds the upper hand, winning all of them, while Brentford has not won any. Also, four of these wins secured by Liverpool are with a clean sheet.

With Liverpool having a strong record against Brentford, they will be entering the next game with a higher chance of winning. It should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing to Crystal Palace by 2-1 and to Chelsea also by 2-1.

On the other hand, Brentford will take the home ground advantage, and the team also has a winning momentum, which boosts their confidence for the next game. Yet, they have shown mixed form in the last two home games this season, winning against Manchester United by 3-1 and losing to Manchester City by 0-1.

Brentford vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Brentford and Liverpool is expected to be intense, with Liverpool being the strong favourites to win. The team has maintained a dominant record against Brentford in the head-to-head encounters, and will be looking forward to the next game as a bright opportunity to end their losing streak. On the other hand, Brentford will take the home ground advantage, and they have also showcased a winning momentum lately, which could help the team to turn the tables. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.74, has a higher chance of winning the next match against Brentford, with the odds of 4.35.

Liverpool had a strong start to the season, but has dropped down to the 4th spot with a losing streak. The team now holds 5 wins and 3 losses in 8 games this season. This season, the team has scored 14 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.75, and they have also made 72 shots out of which 34 shots remained on target inside the box. Liverpool has also scored a penalty and a free kick (one free kick out of four), as their XG rate stands at 13.81 after eight games. Their defensive side raises some concerns, with the team conceding 11 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.38; still, they have secured 56 interceptions and 22 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Mohamed Salah, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 8 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 3 goals and 2 assists, Alexander Isak, with an assist and 45 passes in 4 appearances, and Hugo Ekitiké, with 3 goals and an assist in 7 appearances. In the middle, the team has Dominik Szoboszlai, with a goal and 465 passes in 8 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with an assist and 244 passes in 7 appearances, Ryan Gravenberch, with 2 goals and an assist, and Curtis Jones, with 181 passes and 6 interceptions. Liverpool also has some in-form players in the defensive side such as Virgil van Dijk, with 4 tackles and 10 interceptions in 8 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with 13 tackles and 5 interceptions, Milos Kerkez, with 11 tackles and 4 interceptions, Conor Bradley, with 4 tackles and 4 interceptions in 6 appearances, and Jeremie Frimpong, with 2 tackles and an interception in 4 appearances. Giorgi Mamardashvili will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 6 saves in 2 appearances.

Liverpool has shown incredible form in the Premier League, as this formidable line-up will help the team to a great extent in the upcoming match. Over their last five matches this season, the team has scored 6 and conceded 7 goals, which highlights the challenges being faced by its defensive side. Liverpool will be keen for some changes to its defence, which might help the team to get a comeback in the next game and possibly end their losing streak. As of now, it is unlikely for Liverpool to win the next game against Brentford with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brentford has also shown some commendable performances this season, but the team still holds 13th spot in the rankings with 3 wins and 4 losses in 8 matches. Over its last five games this season, the team has scored 8 and conceded 7 goals, which shows that their defensive side also requires slight improvements. This season, the team has scored 11 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.38, and they have also made 64 shots out of which 34 shots remained on target inside the box. Scoring one out of two penalties, Brentford has maintained its XG rate at 11.02 after eight games. Their defensive side sparks concern, as the team has conceded 12 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.50; still, they have secured 56 interceptions and 35 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Igor Thiago, with 5 goals and 111 passes in 8 appearances, Dango Ouattara, with a goal and 69 passes in 7 appearances, and Keane Lewis-Potter, with an assist and 82 passes. Moving to its midfield, the team has Kevin Schade, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearances, Jordan Henderson, with 2 assists and 308 passes, Yehor Yarmoliuk, with an assist and 275 passes, Mikkel Damsgaard, with a goal and 165 passes in 6 appearances, and Yunus Konak. Brentford brings some experienced players in its defensive side, having the likes of Sepp van den Berg, with 5 interceptions and 5 blocks in 8 appearances, Kristoffer Ajer, with an assist and 8 tackles in 5 appearances, Nathan Collins, with 5 tackles and 9 interceptions in 8 appearances, Michael Kayode, with 14 tackles and 9 interceptions, and Ethan Pinnock, with 2 tackles and 4 blocks in 2 appearances. Caoimhín Kelleher will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 20 saves in 8 appearances.

Nathan Collins from Brentford and Conor Bradley from Liverpool have three yellow cards each to their name, putting them two away from suspension. Except for them, no other player from either Liverpool or Brentford is close to being suspended in the Premier League, allowing them to use their line-ups well. It can be predicted that Brentford will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Liverpool.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Brentford vs Liverpool Head-to-head

Matches Played: 23

Brentford Wins: 4

Liverpool Wins: 15

Matches are Drawn: 4

Brentford vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.35

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.74

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.