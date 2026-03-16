Arsenal vs Fulham Match Prediction ARS 99 % Chance of Winning FUL 1 % Bet Now! The 30th match day of the Premier League is set to commence, with Arsenal going against Fulham in the first encounter. This match will be played on 2 April at 12:15 AM IST at the Emirates Stadium, which also offers home ground advantage to Arsenal. They have been among the strong teams in the current season, holding the 2nd spot in the rankings with 16 wins in 29 matches. A win in the next game against Fulham could help the team to get closer to the top spot. On the other hand, Fulham has also performed well this season, being in the 8th spot with 12 wins in 29 matches. If they are able to secure a win in the next game, it would help the team to get closer to the top five. Arsenal is heading into this game with a win in their previous match against Chelsea by 1-0, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Fulham also won its previous match against the Spurs by 2-0, which was also a home game for the team. With both teams on a winning momentum, the next game promises to be intense.

Arsenal vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Arsenal has been strong against Fulham in the recent matches against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal has been able to secure wins in two games, and Fulham has only won one match. The remaining two games between them ended up in a draw.

Arsenal's strong record over Fulham increases their chances of winning in the upcoming Premier League clash. Along with that, the team also takes up a home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them win. In their last two home games, the team has won one against Chelsea by 1-0 and lost the other against Leicester City by 0-1.

On the other hand, Fulham will be facing some challenges in the upcoming clash. The team has won one of its last two away games, winning against Wolves by 2-1 and losing the other against Brighton by 1-2.

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Arsenal vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal enters the next Premier League clash against Fulham as the clear favourites to win. The team has been dominant whenever they have gone against Fulham, with just one loss in the last five head-to-head matches. Along with that, they also take up home ground advantage in the next game, which could help the team to secure a much-needed win. Thus, Arsenal, with an odds of 1.44, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Fulham, which is further behind with an odds of 8.05.

Arsenal has established its name as one of the most powerful teams in the current edition of the Premier League. The team holds the 2nd spot in the tournament standings, with an impressive total of 16 wins and just 3 losses in 29 matches. This season, their attacking side has done well, scoring 53 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.83, and the team has also made 402 shots, out of which 140 have been on target. Arsenal has also been able to create 74 big chances while scoring 2 penalties this season. Their defensive side has undoubtedly been among the strongest, with the team conceding just 24 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 0.83. They have also secured 11 clean sheets along with 71 saves this season.

For Arsenal, Kai Havertz will be the key performer in the upcoming match against Fulham, as he has scored 9 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances. He will be accompanied by other strikers and players such as Bukayo Saka, with 5 goals and 10 assists in 16 appearances, Gabriel Jesus, with 3 goals in 17 appearances, Gabriel Martinelli, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with 4 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances, Mikel Merino, with 5 goals and one assist in 21 appearances, Ethan Nwaneri, with 3 goals and one assist in 19 appearances, Thomas Partey, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, Martin Ødegaard, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 21 appearances, Decian Rice, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 27 appearances, William Saliba, with 2 goals in 27 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with 3 goals and one assist in 27 appearances, and Jurriën Timber, with one goal and 2 assists in 26 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has David Raya, with 11 clean sheets and 71 saves in 29 appearances.

With Arsenal's strong form and the availability of key players for the next game, the team will be eager to secure another win in the upcoming match against Fulham. Moreover, the home-ground advantage will help them secure a much-needed win. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score just 4 goals while conceding two goals in them combined. Thus, their attacking side will require some more improvements for the next game, as their defensive side will be putting some pressure on the attackers of Fulham. Both of the last two wins secured by Arsenal have been with a clean sheet, which totals 11 clean sheets for the team in 29 matches. It is also likely for Arsenal to secure a clean-sheet win over Fulham in the next game.

On the other hand, Fulham will be looking forward to turning the tables in the next game to secure a much-needed win. The team has secured 12 wins and 8 losses in 29 matches, which puts them in the 8th spot in the rankings. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 7 goals while also conceding 6 goals in these games. Overall, the team's attacking side scored 43 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.48, and they also made 397 shots, out of which 132 shots were on target. Along with that, Fulham has also scored 3 penalties while creating 54 big chances in these games. Their defensive side has been a concern, with the team conceding 38 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 1.31. However, they have been able to secure 5 clean sheets and 82 saves in these games.

For Fulham, Raúl Jiménez will be playing a crucial role in the next game, with 10 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances. He will also require the contribution of other players such as Rodrigo Muniz, with 6 goals and one assist in 28 appearances, Adama Traoré, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 27 appearances, Alex Iwobi, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 29 appearances, Ryan Sessegnon, with 2 goals in 7 appearances, Emile Smith Rowe, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Harry Wilson, with 5 goals and one assist in 19 appearances, Andreas Pereira, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances, Tom Cairney, with one goal in 19 appearances, Reiss Nelson, with one goal and one assist in 12 appearances. In goalkeeping, Fulham will solely rely on the performances of Bernd Leno, with 5 clean sheets and 82 saves in 29 appearances.

Jurrien Timber from Arsenal and Andreas Pereira and Antonee Robinson from Fulham are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, holding 7 yellow cards each to their name. The respective teams might have to compromise their playtime if they receive another yellow card in the next game. However, it is also likely for Fulham to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Arsenal vs Fulham Head-to-head

Matches Played: 64

Arsenal Wins: 42

Fulham Wins: 9

Matches are Drawn: 13

Arsenal vs Fulham Betting Odds

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.44

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 8.05

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.60

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.