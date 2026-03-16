ARS (Arsenal) vs LUFC (Leeds United) Match Prediction ARS 99 % Chance of Winning LUFC 1 % Bet Now! The second match week of the Premier League is set for another intense game, as Arsenal faces Leeds United. This clash will be played on 23 August at 10:00 PM IST, at Emirates Stadium, which means Arsenal will be taking the home ground advantage. They were able to start off the new season with a win, which also puts the team in 6th place in the standings. Their upcoming match against Leeds United could be an opportunity for a massive win to get into the top five. On the other hand, Leeds United played their Premier League comeback game well and secured a win, which puts them just below Arsenal in the rankings. Although the game will be challenging, they won't go down without a fight. In its previous match, Arsenal secured a win over Manchester United by 0-1, which was also an away game. On the other hand, Leeds United started off the season with an impressive 1-0 win over Everton, which was a home game for them. It will be intense to see which of these two teams can continue its unbeaten form in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Leeds United Chances of Winning

Arsenal has been strong against Leeds United in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Leeds United have not been able to secure even a single win, while Arsenal won all five games, of which one came in a clean sheet.

Arsenal's strong head-to-head record over Leeds United, combined with the home ground advantage, increases their chances of winning. But in its last two home games in the Premier League, its form has been mixed as the team won against Newcastle United by 1-0 but lost to Bournemouth by 1-2.

On the other hand, it will be a tough time for Leeds United to turn the tables and defeat Arsenal in this game. However, they have been victorious in both of their last two away games, winning against Plymouth Argyle by 0-2, and Oxford Utd by 0-1, and this form might help them to give a fair fight against Arsenal in the next game.

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Arsenal vs Leeds United Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Arsenal and Leeds United is expected to be one-sided, where Arsenal coming out as the strong favourites to win. They have showcased an incredible record against Leeds United in the head-to-head encounters, and also take home ground advantage, which will be helpful for the team to secure a massive win in the next game. On the other hand, Leeds United will rely on their current winning momentum and try to pull out the biggest upset of the new season. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.29, has a higher chance to win the next game against Leeds United, who are far behind with the odds of 10.50.

Arsenal had a great start to the new season, starting off with a win over Manchester United, which positions them at 6th spot in the standings. The team scored a goal, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they also made 6 shots, out of which 3 shots were on target inside the box. Besides that, the team also managed to get their XG rate at 1.31 and made 294 passes throughout the game. Their defensive side came out at its best in the last game, as the team was able to secure a clean sheet, and also got 4 interceptions and 8 blocks in the game.

Arsenal will be heading down the next game with a strong forward line-up at their front including players such as Bukayo Saka, with 16 passes in the last game, Gabriel Martinelli, with 5 passes, Viktor Gyökeres, with 9 passes and 3 touches in the opposition box, Gabriel Jesus, with 76 goals and 40 assists in 229 appearances, Kai Havertz, with 9 passes in the last game, Leandro Trossard, with 46 goals and 31 assists in 208 appearances, and Noni Madueke, with 13 goals and 5 assists in 68 appearances. Moving to its midfield unit, the team has Martin Ødegaard, with 44 passes and a tackle in the last game, Mártín Zubimendi, with 45 passes and 3 tackles, Declan Rice, with 25 passes and a block, Christian Nørgaard, with 11 goals and 12 assists in 122 appearances, Ethan Nwaneri, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, and Mikel Merino, who also made a substitute appearance in the last game. Their defenders include star players such as William Saliba, with an interception and 2 blocks in the last game, Ben White, with an interception and a block, Gabriel Magalhães, with a tackle and 3 blocks, Riccardo Calafiori, with a tackle and an interception, Jakub Kiwior, with 20 interceptions and 14 blocks in 44 appearances, and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who made a substitute appearance in the last game. David Raya will be their primary goalkeeper, as he secured a clean sheet and made 7 saves in the last game.

Arsenal's in-form line-up, combined with their home ground advantage, could help them to end up getting a massive win against Leeds United. Taking a look at its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 7 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. Along with that, it should also be noted that two of their last four wins in the Premier League have been with a clean sheet, which could also impose more challenges to the attacking side of Leeds United. Therefore, it can be predicted that Arsenal will win the next game over Leeds United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Leeds United will be eager to take advantage of their winning momentum to turn the tables against Arsenal. The team stands at the 7th spot in the Premier League standings, and a win in the next game could push them to the top five. In its last five matches, Leeds United has scored a combined total of 14 goals and conceded just one goal in these games. Taking a look at their Premier League form, they have scored one goal in the opening game, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they also made 6 shots, out of which all were on target inside the box. Their XG rate stood at 2.13 after the first game, as the team also managed to score a penalty. Leeds United also did well in its defence, securing a clean sheet with 9 interceptions and 3 blocks.

On the forwards side, the team has Joël Piroe, with 17 passes in the last game, Wilfried Gnonto, with 33 passes and 4 tackles, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 57 goals and 15 assists in 239 appearances, Lukas Nmecha, with a goal and 4 passes, and Jack Harrison, with 7 passes and a tackle. Their midfield unit covers players such as Daniel James, with 16 passes in the last game, Anton Stach, with 59 passes, Brenden Aaronson, with 5 passes and 2 tackles, Sean Longstaff, Ao Tanaka, with 46 passes and an interception, and Ilia Gruev, with 5 passes. Their defensive side also consists of star players such as Ethan Ampadu, with 3 tackles and an interception in the last game, Jayden Bogle, with 2 tackles and a block, Joe Rodon, with 2 interceptions, Gabriel Gudmundsson, with 2 tackles and a block, Pascal Struijk, with 112 interceptions and 56 blocks in 86 appearances, Sam Byram, with 111 interceptions and 28 blocks in 59 appearances, and Jaka Bijol. Lucas Perri will be their primary goalkeeper, as he secured a clean sheet and a save in the last game.

Since it is the start of a new season, no player from either Arsenal or Leeds United is close to a suspension in the Premier League, which will allow both teams to get their best players in the upcoming match. However, it can also be predicted that Leeds United will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Leeds United in Premier League match.

Arsenal vs Leeds United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 127

Arsenal Wins: 53

Leeds United Wins: 41

Matches are Drawn: 33

Arsenal vs Leeds United Betting Odds

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.29

Leeds United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 10.50

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 6.10

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.