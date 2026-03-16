ARS (Arsenal) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction ARS 56 % Chance of Winning MCI 44 % Bet now! The upcoming match day of the Premier League is all set for an intense encounter as Arsenal will be going against Manchester City. This match between the dominant teams will be played on 2 February at 10:00 PM at the Emirates Stadium in London, which further provides a home-ground advantage to Arsenal. They have been dominant this season, holding the second spot in the standings with 13 wins in 23 matches with just two losses, having 47 points. If they are able to receive an impressive win, it could help them to close to the top spot. On the other hand, Manchester City stands at the 4th spot with 12 wins in 23 matches, and they are also in the eye for a win to reach the top three in the standings. In their previous match, Arsenal defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-0 in an away game, as the team eyes this match as an opportunity for another win. On the other hand, Manchester City also defeated Chelsea in their previous home match by 3-1, allowing them to grab an impressive victory and jump in the standings. With both teams in a winning momentum, the next match promises to be interesting in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Chances of Winning

Lately, Manchester City has shown strong form over Arsenal in the Premier League, as the team has won 6 of their last 10 head-to-head matches against each other. Arsenal was only able to secure a win in one match, while the remaining three games ended up in a draw.

However, with their considerably strong performances in the current season, Arsenal has a higher chance of winning in the next game. Moreover, they also have home ground advantage, which could help the team to easily win this clash. In their last two home matches, they have been undefeated, which even includes a win over Tottenham Spurs by 2-1. Their overall record over Manchester City has also been interesting.

On the other hand, Manchester City will be eager to rely on their winning momentum in this game. They have also been strong in the previous encounters which further makes them a close contender. In their last three away games, they have won two against Ipswich Town and Leicester City, with one against Brentford ending up in a draw.

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Arsenal vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal enters the upcoming match against Manchester City as the favourites to win. They have been relatively strong against Manchester City in head-to-head clashes and even hold the home-ground advantage, which could help the team to come out victorious. Along with that, their line-up is also formidable, which could pose challenges to Manchester City in the next game. Thus, Arsenal, with the odds of 2.08, is likely to win the upcoming match in the Premier League. But Manchester City, with the odds of 3.58, are also not far behind and are likely to turn the tables at any moment.

Arsenal has been dominant in the current season of the Premier League, as the team holds the 2nd spot in the standings with 13 wins and just 2 losses in 23 matches. Their attacking side has been doing well, as the team has scored 44 goals in 23 matches, putting their goal per-match rate at 1.91, and made 317 shots, out of which 115 were on target. They have also scored two penalties and made 65 big chances this season. When it comes to their defence, they have been able to concede just 21 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 0.91, and have managed to secure 8 clean sheets along with 56 saves.

For Arsenal, Kai Havertz has been the top striker, with 8 goals and 2 assists in 20 appearances. He will be having the likes of other formidable players such as Gabriel Martinelli, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances, Bukayo Saka, with 5 goals and 10 assists in 16 appearances, Leandro Trossard, 4 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances, Ethan Nwaneri, with 2 goals in 13 appearances, Thomas Partey, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, and Gabriel Magalhães, with 3 goals and one assist in 21 appearances. When it comes to goalkeeping, the team will rely on the performances of David Raya, with 8 clean sheets and 56 saves in 23 appearances.

Such a formidable lineup could help Arsenal secure an impressive win over Manchester City in the next clash. Moreover, in their last five matches, they have won three games and lost none. In these games, the team managed to score a total of 9 goals combined and conceded just 5 goals, which showcases their overall strength for the upcoming match. Their defence has also been strong, as they are heading to this game with a clean-sheet win in the previous one against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This season, the team has secured 8 clean sheets, further showing the challenges Manchester City's attacking side could face in the next game. Therefore, it can be predicted that Arsenal to win the next Premier League clash against them by a margin of at least one goal.

Manchester City, on the other hand, has also been formidable in the current phases of the tournament as they prepare for a thrilling encounter against Arsenal. The team has won four of their last five games with one draw, scoring a combined total of 17 goals and conceding just 4. Although their attack and defence have been strong, it could face some challenges against Arsenal, which also holds the home-ground advantage. Pep Guardiola's side holds the 4th spot in the Premier League standings, with 12 wins and 6 losses in 23 matches. Their attack has been dominant, with 47 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.07, and has made 395 shots, out of which 141 were on target. They have also managed to score a penalty while also creating 60 big chances. In its defence, they have conceded 30 goals with the goals conceded per match rate being at 1.30. Also, they have made 5 clean sheets and 60 saves this season.

Erling Haaland has been the star striker for Manchester City, with 18 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances. He will be heading into the next game with formidable players such as Jérémy Doku, with 3 goals and 4 assists in 15 appearances, Phil Foden, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 18 appearances, Mateo Kovacic, with 4 goals and one assist in 19 appearances, Josko Gvardiol, with 5 goals in 22 appearances, and Kevin de Bruyne, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 16 appearances. When it comes to protecting the goal, they will have players such as Stefan Ortega, with 2 clean sheets and 24 saves in 8 appearances, and Ederson, with 3 clean sheets and 36 saves in 15 appearances.

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly will be available again for selection, as his suspension period has now come to an end. Besides him, no other player from either Arsenal or Manchester City is currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the season due to the yellow cards. Further, it can be predicted that Manchester City to receive at least one yellow card in the upcoming match against Arsenal.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Manchester City in Premier League match.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 212

Arsenal Wins: 99

Manchester City Wins: 65

Matches are Drawn: 48

Arsenal vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.08

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.58

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.62

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.