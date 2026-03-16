ARS (Arsenal) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction ARS 62 % Chance of Winning NUFC 38 % Bet Now! The Premier League is finally about to get more thrilling, as Arsenal and Newcastle United go against each other on the 37th match day. This match will be played on 18 May at 9:00 PM IST at the Emirates Stadium, which means Arsenal takes the home ground advantage. Failing to secure wins currently, Arsenal still holds the 2nd spot with 18 wins in 36 matches. The next game against Newcastle might help them to regain their winning momentum. On the other hand, Newcastle United gets inches closer to the 2nd spot, standing just behind them with 20 wins in 36 matches. If they are able to win the next game, it could help them to get to the top two. Arsenal had an intense clash against Liverpool in its previous away game, which ended in a 2-2 draw. On the other hand, Newcastle United are heading to this game after defeating Chelsea by 2-0, in their previous home game. This match is definitely a must win for both Arsenal and Newcastle, to get the 2nd spot.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Chances of Winning

Arsenal holds the upper hand against Newcastle United in the games they have faced each other. However, out of their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal and Newcastle United both have secured two wins each, as the remaining match ended in a draw.

Holding a strong record over Newcastle United, combined with the home ground advantage, Arsenal enters the next game with a higher chance of winning. But their form in the home games has been mixed lately, having drawn against Brentford (1-1) and Crystal Palace (2-2), while losing to Bournemouth by 1-2.

On the other hand, Newcastle United will rely on its winning momentum lately this season, which could help them to secure another win over Arsenal. In their last two away games, their form has not been good, as the team lost against Aston Villa by 1-4 and drew against Brighton by 1-1.

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Arsenal vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

In a high-profile clash of the Premier League, where Arsenal faces Newcastle United, the home team appears as the favourites to win. Having a strong head-to-head record over Newcastle, combined with their home ground advantage, this game could help Arsenal to maintain their spot in the standings and also regain their winning momentum. On the other hand, Newcastle United have been unstoppable, considering their current form and winning momentum, which might help them for another win. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 2.02, has a higher chance of winning in the next match against Newcastle United, with the odds of 3.72.

Arsenal started off this season well but has not been able to grab wins lately, which puts them at the 2nd spot with 18 wins and 4 losses in 36 matches. Having scored 66 goals this season, the team has averaged 1.83 goals per match till now and has also made 511 shots, out of which 176 remained on target. Although they have scored only 2 penalties till now, Arsenal has managed to create a massive total of 87 big chances across all the matches played. Their defensive side still remains strong, conceding just 33 goals this season, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.92. Due to this reason, the team also holds 12 clean sheets and 80 saves in 36 matches.

In the forwards, Arsenal has a notable line-up, including Bukayo Saka, with 6 goals and 10 assists in 23 appearances, Kai Havertz, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances, Gabriel Jesus, with 3 goals in 17 appearances, Gabriel Martinelli, with 8 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances, and Leandro Trossard, with 8 goals and 6 assists in 36 appearances. Arsenal also got some formidable midfielders such as Thomas Partey, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 33 appearances, Martin Ødegaard, with 2 goals and 7 assists in 28 appearances, Declan Rice, with 3 goals and 7 assists in 33 appearances, Myles Lewis-Skelly, with a goal in 21 appearances, and Ethan Nwaneri, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances. Even their defensive side has found the net this season, consisting of players like William Saliba, with 2 goals in 34 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with 3 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with a goal and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Jakub Kiwior, with a goal in 12 appearances, and Riccardo Calafiori, with 2 goals and an assist in 18 appearances. David Raya has been the star as a goalkeeper, holding 12 clean sheets and 80 saves in 36 appearances.

Looking at Arsenal’s in-form team, they will be presenting Newcastle with a number of challenges in their encounter in the next game due to their home ground advantage to win. However, there are areas that need to be improved on the defensive aspect because the team has conceded 7 goals while scoring 10 combined goals in their last 5 games. Having a single clean sheet in the last five games, it manifests the challenges of Arsenal. The shape of Newcastle United has also been very good when it comes to attacking, which means that it is unlikely that Arsenal will win their next game with a clean sheet.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, is a close contestant in the next game as they have made themselves considerably with a streak of winning in 3rd place with 20 wins and 10 losses in 36 matches. The team is playing well; they have managed to score a total of 12 goals in their last five games, and the number of conceded goals is 5. They have scored 68 goals this season, whereby they average 1.89 goals per match, and they also have managed to take 494 shots this season, from which 164 were still on target. Newcastle United has failed in big chances when scoring an outstanding 5 penalties, creating 78 big chances up so far. Neither of their defensive ends started well, which caused them to concede 45 goals, making the goals conceded per match 1.25. But, the last performances have assisted the team to obtain 13 clean sheets and 109 saves in 36 games.

The forward side of Newcastle United is strong, having players like Joelinton, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Anthony Gordon, with 6 goals and 5 assists in 32 appearances, Alexander Isak, with 23 goals and 6 assists in 33 appearances, and William Osula, with just a goal in 12 appearances. The midfield unit of their line-up remains one of the best this season, having the likes of Sandro Tonali, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 34 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 9 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances, Jacob Murphy, with 8 goals and 12 assists in 33 appearances, and Lewis Miley, with a goal in 13 appearances. On its defensive side, two players have found the net, including Fabian Schär, with 4 goals in 32 appearances, and Dan Burn, with a goal and an assist in 35 appearances. Nick Pope has been the reason for improvements in their defensive side, as he holds 8 clean sheets and 80 saves in 26 appearances.

Mikel Merino, from Arsenal, will not be available to play in the next game against Newcastle United, as he received a suspension in the previous match against Liverpool. Except for him, no other player from either Arsenal or Newcastle United is currently close to a suspension in the tournament, allowing both teams to use their line-ups well. However, the current form of Newcastle United also makes them likely to get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Newcastle United in Premier League match.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 196

Arsenal Wins: 85

Newcastle United: 72

Matches are Drawn: 39

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.02

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.72

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.68





The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.