ARS (Arsenal) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction ARS 99 % Chance of Winning WHU 1 % Bet Now! The Premier League is set for a thrilling and high-scoring encounter as Arsenal will be going against West Ham United on the 26th match day. This match will be played on 22 February at 8:30 PM IST at the Emirates Stadium in London, which offers home ground advantage to Arsenal. They have been among the dominant forces in the current season, holding the 2nd spot in the standings with 15 wins and just 2 losses in 25 matches. Targeting a win in the next game, Arsenal's eyes to getting closer to the top spot. On the other hand, West Ham United has struggled in this season, holding 16th spot in the standings with 7 wins and 12 losses in 25 matches. They will also be eager for a win to put themselves away from the relegation zone. Arsenal is heading into this match after winning their previous one against Leicester City by 2-0 in an away game. On the other hand, West Ham United lost its previous match against Brentford by 0-1, which was also a home clash for the team. It will be intense as Arsenal aims to continue its winning streak while West Ham United tries its best to regain form.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Chances of Winning

Arsenal holds the upper hand against West Ham United in their head-to-head matches. In the last five matches against each other in the Premier League, Arsenal has secured wins in three games, while West Ham United has only been able to win one. The remaining one match between these two teams resulted in a draw.

Thus, Arsenal's strong record over West Ham United increases their chances of winning in the upcoming Premier League clash. They also hold the home-ground advantage, which further gives them an edge in the next game. In its last three home games, Arsenal has been able to secure wins against Manchester City (5-1) and Tottenham Spurs (2-1), while the remaining match against Aston Villa ended in a 2-2 draw.

On the other hand, West Ham United will surely be facing challenges in the upcoming Premier League clash against Arsenal. The team has not won any of its last two away games in the tournament, losing one against Chelsea by 1-2, while the other against Aston Villa ended in a 1-1 draw.

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Arsenal vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal appears strong for the upcoming Premier League match against West Ham United and is also the clear favourite to come out victorious. They hold a strong record against West Ham United in the Premier League, along with other football competitions, giving them an edge in the next game. Along with that, the team will also take up the home-ground advantage in the upcoming clash. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 1.29, is likely to come out victorious in the upcoming Premier League clash against West Ham United, with the odds of 10.88.

Arsenal is one of the top teams in the Premier League, as it holds 2nd place in the rankings, with 53 points. They have secured wins in 15 games out of 25 and lost just two, showcasing its dominance in the tournament. Talking about its attack, the team has scored an impressive total of 51 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 2.04, and they have made 340 shots, out of which 127 were on target. Along with that, Arsenal has scored just 2 penalties till now while also creating 70 big chances in the tournament. Their defence has also been commendable, conceding just 22 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.88, and they have been able to secure 9 clean sheets and 61 saves.

For Arsenal, Kai Havertz has been the top performer this season, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances. In the upcoming match, the team will also have various other strikers such as Bukayo Saka, with 5 goals and 10 assists in 16 appearances, Gabriel Jesus, with 3 goals in 17 appearances, Gabriel Martinelli, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with 4 goals and 5 assists in 25 appearances, Thomas Partey, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, Mikel Merino, with 4 goals and one assist in 17 appearances, and Ethan Nwaneri, with 3 goals and one assist in 15 appearances. For defending, the team has David Raya, with 9 clean sheets and 61 saves in 25 appearances, along with Neto, with 11 saves in 2 appearances.

Arsenal's impressive line-up in both attack and defence will be the key for the team to secure a win against West Ham United in their upcoming match. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 12 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. This shows the overall strength of their line-up, as they are ready to pose challenges to West Ham. Along with that, they have secured 2 clean sheets in their last five matches and a total of 9 clean sheets this season. Therefore, the attacking side of West Ham United will surely be facing a tough time while scoring goals in the next game. It is likely that Arsenal will come out victorious in the upcoming match against West Ham with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, West Ham United has been on a losing spree as they prepare for the upcoming match against Arsenal. In their last five matches, the team has only been able to score a combined total of 5 goals while conceding 8 goals. If we take a look at the standings, West Ham United is at the 16th spot with 7 wins and 12 losses so far, as they are in the eye for a crucial win in the next game. They have scored a combined total of 29 goals this season, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.16, and have also made 344 shots, out of which only 102 were on target. However, West Ham United has scored 3 penalties and also created 36 big chances this season. However, their defence has not done well, conceding a total of 47 goals, which puts the goals conceded per match rate at 1.88. But they have also done 4 clean sheets and 91 saves in total.

For West Ham United, Jarrod Bowen is the top performer this season, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 21 appearances. He will be having the company of other players such as Niclas Füllkrug, with 2 goals and one assist in 9 appearances, Evan Ferguson, with one goal in 14 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with 3 goals and one assist in 20 appearances, Tomás Soucek, with 5 goals and one assist in 23 appearances, and Lucas Paquetá, with 4 goals in 23 appearances. In its defence, the team has players like Lukasz Fabianski, with 2 clean sheets and 47 saves in 13 appearances, and Alphonse Areola, with one clean sheet and 44 saves in 14 appearances.

Tomas Soucek from West Ham United and Jurrien Timber from Arsenal are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension due to the yellow cards, as they have 8 and 7 yellow cards to their name, respectively. This may allow their respective teams to compromise with their playtime to make them available for future games. It can also be predicted that West Ham United to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming clash against Arsenal.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat West Ham United in Premier League match.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 152

Arsenal Wins: 73

West Ham United Wins: 37

Matches are Drawn: 42

Arsenal vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.29

West Ham United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 10.88

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.44

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.