AVFC (Aston Villa) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction AVFC 48 % Chance of Winning CHE 52 % Bet Now! Fans are waiting for the next clash on the 26th match day of the Premier League, as Aston Villa will be going against Chelsea. This match will be played on 22 February at 11:00 PM IST at the Villa Park, which also offers home ground advantage to Aston Villa. The team has shown some mixed performances lately, as they hold the 9th spot in the Premier League standings with 10 wins and 7 losses so far. They'll be looking forward to a win in the next game and get closer to the top five. On the other hand, Chelsea stands at the 6th spot with 12 wins and 6 losses in the tournament. A win against Aston Villa could help them to rank in the top five with ease. Aston Villa was able to perform well in its previous match, as they held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in a home clash. On the other hand, Chelsea lost its previous match against Brighton by 0-3, which was an away game for the team. Both teams now aim to regain their momentum in the next clash, as it promises to be intense.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Chances of Winning

Aston Villa and Chelsea have shown equal competition in Premier League matches. In their last five head-to-head clashes in the Premier League, Aston Villa won two games, and Chelsea won two games. The remaining one match between these teams resulted in a draw.

Chelsea has shown better form than Aston Villa lately, which further increases their chances of winning in the next game. But, the team has lost both of its last two away games, losing against Brighton by 0-3 and Manchester City by 1-3, respectively.

On the other hand, Aston Villa also aims to regain its form in the next game and will be taking the home-ground advantage to turn the tables. However, the team has been winless in its last three home games, having drawn against Liverpool by 2-2, Ipswich Town by 1-1, and West Ham United by 1-1, respectively.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

Chelsea enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa as the close favourites to come out victorious. They have been historically strong against Aston Villa and even hold a better record in away games which gives them an edge. Along with that, the team has maintained a winning momentum lately, which could help them to secure this crucial win. Thus, Chelsea, with the odds of 2.52, is likely to come out victorious in the upcoming Premier League match. But we also can't overlook Aston Villa in the game, as they can also turn the tables, being close with the odds of 2.60.

Chelsea has performed well in the current season, but they have also shown mixed performances lately. In the tournament, the team stands at the 6th spot with 12 wins and 6 losses in 25 matches. Their attack has been able to perform well, being able to score 47 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.88, and they have made 400 shots, out of which 143 were on target. Along with that, the team has also been able to score 3 penalties while being able to create 63 big chances in the tournament so far. Their defence is as strong as their attack, with the team conceding 34 goals, which puts the goals conceded per match rate at 1.36. And they have also been able to secure 4 clean sheets and 85 saves this season.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer has been the star striker, with 14 goals and 6 assists in 25 appearances, and will be playing an important role in the next game. He will also require the company of other strikers such as Noni Madueke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Christopher Nkunku, with 2 goals and one assist in 21 appearances, Pedro Neto, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances, Jadon Sancho, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 19 appearances, and Nicolas Jackson, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 23 appearances. When it comes to goalkeeping, the team will rely on the performances of Robert Sánchez, with 4 clean sheets and 71 saves in 21 appearances, and Filip Jørgensen, with 14 saves in 4 appearances.

It can be seen that Chelsea enters the next game against Aston Villa with an all-round line-up that could help it secure another win and get closer to the top five in the standings. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 8 goals but they have conceded 10 goals in these games. Their defence requires some improvements for the next game against Aston Villa, as they have secured just 4 clean sheets in the tournament so far. Thus, it is likely that Chelsea will come out victorious in the next game, whereas a clean sheet remains unlikely.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, has also shown mixed performances in the tournament, but the team has failed to secure wins lately, which has affected its momentum. They stand at the 9th spot in the Premier League rankings, with 10 wins and 7 losses, eager for a win to rebound in the tournament. In their last five matches, the team has scored just a combined total of 6 goals while conceding 8, showcasing the challenges being faced by them lately. They have scored 37 goals in the tournament till now, putting the goal per match rate at 1.42, and have also made 334 shots, out of which 109 were on target. Along with that, Aston Villa has scored 2 penalties while also creating 58 big chances in this season. In its defence, the team has not been well, conceding 40 goals, which puts the goals conceded per match rate at 1.54, and they have also secured 3 clean sheets and 68 saves this season.

For Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins has been the top performer this season, with 12 goals and 5 assists in 26 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with other strikers like Morgan Rogers, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 25 appearances, Marcus Rashford, with 4 goals and one assist in 17 appearances, Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and one assist in 16 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 2 goals in 17 appearances, and Youri Tielemans, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances. They also have a key performer in goalkeeping, in the form of Emiliano Martínez, with 3 clean sheets and 66 saves in 26 appearances.

Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa and Moises Caicedo from Chelsea are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension from the Premier League due to the yellow cards. Both teams might have to compromise on their playtime in the next game to ensure their availability in the upcoming encounters. It is also likely for Chelsea to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Aston Villa.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Aston Villa in Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Matches Played: 166

Aston Villa Wins: 60

Chelsea Wins: 68

Matches are Drawn: 38

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Aston Villa to Win the Match PARIMATCH: 2.60

Chelsea to Win the Match PARIMATCH: 2.52

Match to End in a Draw PARIMATCH: 3.74

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.