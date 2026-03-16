AVFC (Aston Villa) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction AVFC 69 % Chance of Winning CPFC 31 % Bet Now! The last match of the third match week of the Premier League will be between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. This intense clash between two teams will take place at Villa Park, giving home ground advantage to Aston Villa, and it will be played on 31 August at 11:30 PM IST. The team currently stands 17th in the Premier League standings, as they have secured no wins in the initial two games. The next game against Crystal Palace seems to be an opportunity for the team to get its first win this season. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has also not won a single game this season, but stands higher in 14th spot in the standings. They will also be eager to secure their first Premier League win in the next game. In its previous match, Aston Villa suffered a loss against Brentford by 1-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Crystal Palace had a draw in their previous home match against Nottingham Forest by 1-1. Both teams eye their first win in the upcoming Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Aston Villa has been strong against Crystal Palace in their clashes against each other. However, both teams have shown equal dominance over each other in the last five Premier League matches, with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace both securing two wins each, and one match resulted in a draw.

Aston Villa has a higher chance of winning the next game against Crystal Palace, considering its strong record over them, combined with the home ground advantage. Along with that, the team has also been undefeated in its last two home matches, winning against Tottenham Hotspur by 2-0, and drawing the other against Newcastle United by 0-0.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace will be eager to take advantage of its recent form against Aston Villa to come out victorious. It should be noted that both of their last two away games have ended without a win or loss, with the team having drawn against Liverpool by 1-1 and Chelsea by 0-0.

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Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

The last match of the third match week between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will be intense, as Aston Villa enters the game being the favourites to win. They have showcased stellar performances against Crystal Palace in the head-to-head encounters, and also take home ground advantage, which could help them secure their first win of this season. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has shown resilience over them in the recent encounters, which makes them also a close contender in the next game. Therefore, Aston Villa, with the odds of 1.92, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Crystal Palace, with the odds of 4.15.

Aston Villa currently holds 17th spot in the Premier League standings, as they have one draw and one loss in the two games played. Till now, the team has not been able to score even a single goal, but they have made 10 shots, out of which 5 shots remained on target. Besides that, their XG rate stands at 1.39 this season, and the team has also made 897 passes in the two matches they have played. Their defensive unit has also done well, with the team having conceded just one goal, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.50, and they have also made 16 interceptions with 10 blocks.

On the forward side, Aston Villa has Ollie Watkins, with 33 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, Morgan Rogers, with 48 passes and a tackle, Donyell Malen, with 12 passes, and Evann Guessand, with 6 passes and a tackle in one appearance. Their midfield unit has versatile players such as Youri Tielmans, with 111 passes and 3 tackles in 2 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 72 passes and 4 tackles, John McGinn, with 50 passes and an interception, Boubacar Kamara, with 45 passes and 3 tackles, Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba, and Ross Barkley, with 37 goals and 33 assists in 284 appearances. Moving to the defensive side of Aston Villa, the team has Matty Cash, with 5 tackles and 5 blocks in 2 appearances, Tyrone Mings, with 3 interceptions and a block, Lucas Digne, with 3 tackles and 2 interceptions, Pau Torres, with 2 tackles and a block in one appearance, Ezri Konsa, with a tackle and 33 passes, Lamare Bogarde, and Ian Maatsen, with a tackle and 16 passes. Emiliano Martínez will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, as he has conceded a goal and also made a save in the last one.

With Aston Villa heading to the next game with a formidable line-up, it will help them to gain an edge over Crystal Palace and come out victorious in the next game. Their form has been mixed in the Premier League lately, as the team has scored 3 goals and also conceded 3 goals in their last five matches. Although their defensive unit is on track, their attacking side requires some improvements if the team is willing to secure a massive victory over Crystal Palace. As of now, it is likely that Aston Villa will win their next game against Crystal Palace with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace will also be keen to secure its first win of the season, as both of its initial two matches resulted in a draw, putting it in 14th spot in the rankings. Their recent form has also been commendable, with the team having scored 8 and conceded just 4 goals in their last five matches. This season, the team has scored just 1 goal, putting their goal-per-match rate at 0.50, and they have also made 16 shots out of which only 4 were on target inside the box. Along with that, their XG rate stands at 1.76, and the team has also made 603 passes in the two games. In its defense, the team has conceded one goal, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 0.50, and they have also made 14 interceptions and 11 blocks in 2 matches.

Crystal Palace has a strong attacking side, which includes players such as Ismaïla Sarr, with a goal and 30 passes in 2 appearances, Jean-Philippe Mateta, with 23 passes and 2 interceptions, Eddie Nketiah, with 22 goals and 6 assists in 145 appearances, and Odsonne Édouard. In the midfield unit, the team has Justin Devenny, with 24 passes and 3 tackles, Will Hughes, with 49 passes and 4 tackles, Adam Wharton, with 64 passes and 2 interceptions, Kaden Rodney, Rio Cardines, and Romain Esse, with 7 passes and a tackle in one appearance. It even has a strong defensive side, covering stars such as Daniel Muñoz, with an assist and 2 tackles in 2 appearances, Tyrick Mitchell, with 8 tackles and a block, Marc Guéhi, with 2 tackles and an interception, Maxence Lacroix, with 3 interceptions and 3 blocks, Chris Richards, with 3 interceptions and 3 blocks, Borna Sosa, and Chadi Riad. Dean Henderson will again be their primary goalkeeper, having secured a clean sheet and 2 saves in 2 appearances.

The next game between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace is the third of the season for both teams, and they don't have any players at risk of suspension, allowing them to use their line-ups wisely. However, Crystal Palace has already received 6 yellow cards this season, which makes them likely to get two more in the upcoming match against Aston Villa.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Crystal Palace in Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Matches Played: 57

Aston Villa Wins: 23

Crystal Palace Wins: 18

Matches are Drawn: 16

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.92

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.15

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.