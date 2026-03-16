AVFC (Aston Villa) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction AVFC 69 % Chance of Winning FUL 31 % Bet Now! The fans await the upcoming clash on the 35th match day of the Premier League, as Aston Villa goes against Fulham. This match is set to be played on 3 May at 5:00 PM IST at Villa Park, which means Aston Villa takes home ground advantage in this game. Their performances have been thrilling this season, with the team holding the 7th spot in the standings with 16 wins in 34 matches. A win over Fulham in the upcoming match could also help them get closer to the top five in the ranks. On the other hand, Fulham has also been a tough competitor, having secured 14 wins in 34 matches, which puts them in the 8th spot. They will be eager to win the next game against Aston Villa to decrease the margin between them. Aston Villa suffered a setback in their previous match, as the team lost to Manchester City by 1-2 in an away game. On the other hand, Fulham marked an end to its losing streak by defeating Southampton 2-1 in an away game. Thus, one team aims to regain its winning momentum while the other aims to continue the same in the next Premier League clash.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Aston Villa holds the upper hand against Fulham in the games they have faced each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa has been strong with an impressive total of four wins, while Fulham won the remaining one game.

With this considerably strong record over Fulham, Aston Villa has a higher chance of winning in the next game. Along with that, they will also take home ground advantage, which makes them look at the game as an opportunity to regain the winning momentum. They have won both of their last two home games, defeating Newcastle United (4-1) and Nottingham Forest (2-1).

On the other hand, Fulham is also entering this game with a win, making them a close contender against Aston Villa. However, they have lost two of their last three away games, losing against Bournemouth (0-1) and Arsenal (1-2), while also securing a win over Southampton (2-1).

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Aston Villa vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

Aston Villa enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Fulham as the clear favourites to win. The team has shown a strong record over Fulham over the past head-to-head matches, which could help them secure yet another win over them and mark a double win this season. Taking the home ground advantage, they will be looking forward to this game as the best chance for Aston Villa to regain their winning momentum, as Fulham relies on their regained form. Therefore, Aston Villa, with the odds of 1.75, has a higher chance of winning over Fulham, who are close to the odds of 4.60.

Aston Villa has been among the best performers this season, holding the 7th spot in the standings with 16 wins and just 9 losses in 34 matches. Their attacking side has showcased better performances, scoring 54 goals this season, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.59, and they have also made 444 shots, out of which 156 remained on target. Also, the team has scored 3 penalties so far and created 81 big chances across all the games played. But their defensive side remains a concern, as Aston Villa has conceded 49 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.44. With some recent improvements and their winning streak, they have secured 6 clean sheets and 92 saves in 34 matches.

Ollie Watkins has been the star for Aston Villa this season, having scored 15 goals and 7 assists in 34 appearances. Watkins will be accompanied in the next game by other players such as John McGinn, with a goal and 3 assists in 30 appearances, Youri Tielemans, with 2 goals and 7 assists in 34 appearances, Jacob Ramsey, with a goal and 3 assists in 26 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 3 goals in 22 appearances, Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and an assist in 17 appearances, Leon Bailey, with a goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Donyell Malen, with 3 goals in 11 appearances, Marcus Rashford, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Morgan Rogers, with 8 goals and 8 assists in 33 appearances, Marco Asensio, with 3 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, Matty Cash, with a goal and assist in 23 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with a goal in 30 appearances, Axel Disasi, with a goal in 13 appearances, and Ian Maatsen, with a goal and 2 assists in 25 appearances. Emiliano Martínez still remains the key performer for Aston Villa on its defensive side, holding 5 clean sheets and 87 saves in 33 appearances.

Aston Villa looks well prepared for the upcoming Premier League match against Fulham, as their formidable line-up could be the key to their win in the game. In its last five matches, the team has managed to secure a combined total of 13 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. Moreover, two of their last four wins have been with a clean sheet, which totals to 6 clean sheets for the team in 34 matches. Considering the strong form of their defensive side, the team has a higher chance of winning the next game over Fulham with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Fulham started off well, but due to their recent struggles, the team has dropped down to the 8th spot with 14 wins and 11 losses in 34 matches. In their last five matches, Fulham has managed to score a combined total of 7 goals, but they have also conceded 8 goals in these games. Their attacking side has done well this season, scoring 50 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.47, and they have also made 462 shots, out of which 154 remained on target. In terms of penalties, they have scored 3 this season, but they have created just 60 big chances in 34 matches. The defensive side remains a concern for Fulham, as they have conceded 46 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.35. However, they have also performed well in a few games, due to which they have 5 clean sheets and 98 saves.

Raul Jiménez has been the star for Fulham this season, holding 10 goals and 3 assists in 34 appearances for the team. Jiménez will also require contributions from other players such as Harry Wilson, with 5 goals and an assist in 21 appearances, Tom Cairney, with a goal in 22 appearances, Andreas Pereira, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 31 appearances, Emile Smith Rowe, with 6 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances, Ryan Sessegnon, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 12 appearances, Rodrigo Muniz, with 8 goals and an assist in 31 appearances, Adama Traoré, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 32 appearances, Alex Iwobi, with 9 goals and 6 assists in 34 appearances, Reiss Nelson, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, and Calvin Bassey, with a goal in 32 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has a star in the form of Bernd Leno, who holds 5 clean sheets and 98 saves in 34 appearances.

Fans will be able to see an uninterrupted clash between these two teams, as no player from either Aston Villa or Fulham is close to a suspension in the tournament, due to the yellow cards. However, Fulham's track record has not been impressive, which is why it is likely that they will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Matches Played:

Aston Villa Wins: 29

Fulham Wins: 26

Matches are Drawn: 22

Aston Villa vs Fulham Betting Odds

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.75

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.60

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.