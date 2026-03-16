AVFC (Aston Villa) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction AVFC 93 % Chance of Winning IPST 7 % Bet Now! The 25th match day of the Premier League features an exciting clash, as Aston Villa and Ipswich Town will be going against each other. This match will be played on 15 February at 8:30 PM IST at Villa Park in Birmingham, which also serves as a home ground for the Aston Villa team. They have been able to perform well in this season, holding the 8th spot in the standings with 10 wins and 7 losses in 24 matches. Aston Villa also hopes for a win in this game, which could help them reach closer to the top five. On the other hand, Ipswich Town finds itself in the relegation zone, standing at the 19th spot with just 3 wins and 14 losses in 24 matches. They'll be eager for a win to put themselves away from relegation. Both teams are heading off to this game after losing their previous one. Aston Villa lost its previous match against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-0, which was an away game, and Ipswich Town also lost its previous match against Southampton by 2-1, which was a home game for the team. They will be looking forward to a win in the next game but only one team will be able to regain their form.

Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town Chances of Winning

Aston Villa has been strong over Ipswich Town whenever they have faced each other in the Premier League clashes. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa holds the upper hand with three wins, while Ipswich Town won none. The remaining two matches resulted in a draw.

Along with that, they will also be taking the home ground advantage, which provides them with a higher chance of winning the game. Their current form has also been commendable, to give them an upper hand in the game. In their last two home games, the team has been undefeated, which also includes a win over Leicester City.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town will surely be having a tough time in the upcoming match against Aston Villa. The team has not been able to win any of their last two away games, losing one against Liverpool by 1-4, which puts them in a challenging spot for the next game. But with the aim to move away from the relegation zone, they will be eager for a win.

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Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

Aston Villa are the clear favourites for their upcoming clash in the Premier League against Ipswich Town. The team has been historically strong over them in the past encounters, and the home-ground advantage adds another edge to them for the next game. Along with that, they have also shown better form in the current season, which will surely make things even more challenging for Ipswich Town. Thus, Aston Villa, with the odds of 1.41, is likely to come out victorious in the upcoming match against Ipswich Town, with the odds of 7.52.

Aston Villa's performance in this tournament has been impressive but was also affected in a few games, leading them to the 8th spot in the standings. The team has secured 10 wins and 7 losses in 24 matches, as they are now eager to secure a crucial win in the upcoming match against Ipswich Town to get closer to the top five. If we take a look at the team’s attack, they have scored 34 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.42, and have made 300 shots, out of which 99 were on target. They have also been able to score two penalties while creating 53 big chances in the season so far. Along with that, their defence has not been at par lately, as the team has conceded 37 goals in 24 games, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.54. But they also have 3 clean sheets and have made 64 saves in the current season.

For Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins has been the star striker with 10 goals and 5 assists in 24 appearances. He will be heading to the next game with other formidable strikers such as Morgan Rogers, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances, Marcus Rashford, with 4 goals and one assist in 15 appearances, Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and one assist in 16 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 2 goals in 17 appearances, and Axel Disasi, with one goal in 6 appearances. For goalkeeping, Aston Villa will be relying on the performances of Emiliano Martínez, who has 3 clean sheets and 62 saves in 24 appearances.

With their players showcasing some commendable performances in the recent games, Aston Villa will be taking advantage to secure another win over Ipswich Town and rank up in the standings. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of six goals and conceded the same amount of goals. Thus, their attack was able to perform well, but some improvements are still needed in the defence. This could further help Ipswich Town to score some goals in their upcoming match. But it is still likely that Aston Villa will win the upcoming match against Ipswich Town, where the chances of a clean sheet are low.

On the other side, things will be a bit challenging for Ipswich Town in the upcoming match, as they have not been able to beat Aston Villa in their recent encounters. In their last five matches, the team scored just a combined total of 4 goals but conceded 16 goals, which means that they'll be facing issues with both attack and defence in the next game. The team stands at the 19th spot in the standings, with 3 wins and 14 losses in 24 matches. Talking about their attacking side, they have just been able to score 22 goals, which further puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.92, and made 223 shots, out of which 81 were on target. Further, the team has been able to score two penalties and has managed to create 32 big chances. In its defence, they have conceded 49 goals, with the goals conceded per match rate being above 2.04. But they have also managed to secure two clean sheets and have made 86 saves this season.

For Ipswich Town, Liam Delap has been the top performer, with 9 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances. But he surely will require the support of other players such as Omari Hutchinson, with 2 goals and one assist in 22 appearances, Conor Chaplin, with one goal and one assist in 15 appearances, George Hirst, with one goal and one assist in 12 appearances, and Sam Szmodics, with 4 goals in 18 appearances. When it comes to goalkeeping, they will have players like Christian Walton, with one clean sheet and 17 saves in 6 appearances, and Arijanet Muric, with one clean sheet and 69 saves in 18 appearances.

None of the players from both Aston Villa and Ipswich Town is currently close to receiving a two-match suspension due to the yellow cards. Also, Douglas Luiz will be back in action for Aston Villa as his two-match suspension will now come to an end, making him available for the upcoming match. However, for the next game against Aston Villa, our prediction is Ipswich Town to receive at least two yellow cards.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Ipswich Town in Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town Head-to-head

Matches Played: 61

Aston Villa Wins: 26

Ipswich Town Wins: 19

Matches are Drawn: 16

Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.41

Ipswich Town to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.52

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.84

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.