AVFC (Aston Villa) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction AVFC 23 % Chance of Winning LIV 77 % Bet Now! The 29th match day of the Premier League is set to be a thriller for the football fans, as Aston Villa and Liverpool will clash against each other in the first game. This match will be played on 20 February at 1:00 AM IST at Villa Park, offering the home-ground advantage to Aston Villa. They have performed tremendously in the current season, as the team holds the 9th spot in the standings with 10 wins and 7 losses in 25 matches. If they're able to secure a win in the next game, it could also help them to reach closer to the top five. On the other hand, Liverpool continues its dominance in the tournament, holding the top spot with 18 wins and one loss in 25 matches. They'll be looking forward to continuing the winning momentum in the next game. Liverpool are heading into this match with a win in their previous one, as the team defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in a home clash. Aston Villa, on the other hand, had a draw in its previous home clash against Ipswich Town by 1-1. With Aston Villa eager to regain its winning momentum and Liverpool eager to secure another win, the next game promises to be intense.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool has been strong against Aston Villa in the Premier League matches, which gives them an advantage. In their last five clashes in the Premier League against each other, Liverpool has emerged victorious in three games while Aston Villa won none. The remaining two matches between them ended up in a draw.

Liverpool has also shown strong momentum in the tournament so far, which further increases their chances of winning in the upcoming match. In their last three away games, the team has been able to secure wins against Bournemouth and Brentford, and the match against Everton ended in a draw.

On the other hand, Aston Villa will be facing challenges in the upcoming match against Liverpool, but the team also holds a home-ground advantage. However, they have not been able to secure wins in any of their last two home games, with matches against Ipswich Town and West Ham United ending up in a draw.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool enters the upcoming match against Aston Villa as the clear favourites to come out victorious. The team has been dominant in this season with its consistent winning momentum. Along with that, they also have a strong record against Aston Villa, which gives them another edge in the next game. Therefore, Liverpool, with an odds of 1.82, is likely to emerge victorious in the upcoming match against Aston Villa. On the other side, Aston Villa, with the odds of 3.95, will be taking the home ground advantage and grab a chance to turn the tables.

Liverpool's dominance in the current season of the Premier League has been completely unmatched by any other team in the tournament. In this season, the team has secured 18 wins in 25 matches and has lost just one game, topping the table with 60 points. Talking about its attack, they have been in form, with 60 goals scored by the team in the tournament, at the goal-per-match rate of 2.40. Also, they have made 427 shots, out of which 166 were on target, and have scored 7 penalties while also creating 75 big chances in the tournament so far. Therefore, their attack has shown commendable performances throughout the season. When it comes to defence, the team has conceded just 24 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.96. Along with that, they have also made 10 clean sheets and 65 saves this season.

For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has been the top performer this season, with 23 goals and 14 assists in 25 appearances. He'll be accompanied by other formidable players such as Luis Díaz, with 9 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, Darwin Núñez, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 20 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Diogo Jota, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 15 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 3 goals and 3 assists in 20 appearances, and Dominik Szoboszlai, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances. When it comes to goalkeeping, the team has players like Alisson Becker, with 6 clean sheets and 40 saves in 17 appearances, and Caoimhín Kelleher, with 3 clean sheets and 24 saves in 8 appearances.

Having a formidable line-up, Liverpool looks all set for their upcoming match in the Premier League against Aston Villa. In its last five matches, Liverpool has been able to score 12 goals while conceding just 4 goals combined, which shows the strength of its attack and defence as the team prepares for the upcoming intense Premier League encounter. Their defence has been solid, as Liverpool has been able to secure 2 clean sheets in its last five matches and has a total of 10 clean sheets in this season, which further poses a challenge to Aston Villa. Therefore, it can be predicted for Liverpool to win the upcoming match against Aston Villa by a margin of at least 2 goals in a clean sheet.

Aston Villa, on the other side, has shown mixed performances lately, as the team has not been able to secure consistent wins in the tournament. Due to this reason, they stand at the 9th spot in the standings with just 10 wins and 7 losses. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 5 goals but conceded 6 goals, which means that some challenges will be faced by them across both aspects of the game. The team has been able to score 35 goals in this season, putting its goal per-match rate at 1.40, and have made 325 shots, out of which 105 were on target. Also, they have been able to score 2 penalties and created 57 big chances this season. Its defence has not been effective this season, with the team conceding 38 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 1.52. However, they have also managed to secure 3 clean sheets and 67 saves this season.

For Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins has been the star striker with 11 goals and 5 assists in 25 appearances. He will be heading into the next game with other strikers such as Marcus Rashford, with 4 goals and one assist in 16 appearances, Morgan Rogers, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and one assist in 16 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 2 goals in 17 appearances, and Leon Bailey, with one goal and 2 assists in 20 appearances. Joining them will be the star defender of the team, in the form of Emiliano Martínez, who holds 3 clean sheets and 65 saves to his name in 25 appearances.

Morgan Rogers, from Aston Villa, is currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, as he holds 8 yellow cards to his name. If he receives another yellow card in the next game against Liverpool, the team might have to compromise his playtime to make him available for the next few games. From Liverpool, no player is currently close to receiving a suspension. It is also likely for Aston Villa to receive at least two yellow cards in their upcoming match against Liverpool.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Aston Villa in Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Head-to-head

Matches Played: 204

Aston Villa Wins: 59

Liverpool Wins: 103

Matches are Drawn: 42

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.95

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.82

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.05

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.