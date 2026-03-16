AVFC (Aston Villa) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction AVFC 59 % Chance of Winning NUFC 41 % Bet Now! The upcoming match on the 33rd match day of the Premier League is set to be a certified blockbuster, as Aston Villa will be going against Newcastle United. This match will be played on 19 April at 10:00 PM IST at the Villa Park, which also serves as the home ground to Aston Villa. They have been on a winning momentum in the current phases, standing at the 7th spot with 15 wins in 32 matches. A win in the next game could help Aston Villa to reach the top five in the standings. On the other hand, Newcastle United has also been on a winning streak, with the team now ranking at the third spot with 18 wins in 32 matches. They will be eager for another win to extend their streak in the Premier League. In its previous match, Aston Villa extended its winning streak by defeating Southampton by 3-0 in an away game. On the other hand, Newcastle United are also heading to this game with a win, after defeating Crystal Palace by 5-0 in its previous home clash. With both teams on a winning streak, the next game will be intense.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Chances of Winning

Newcastle United has shown dominance against Aston Villa in the recent games against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Newcastle United has won four games and Aston Villa has just been able to secure one win.

But, Aston Villa has shown better form lately in the Premier League, as the team stands with a four match winning streak before they enter the next game. Along with that, they will be taking home ground advantage in the upcoming match. In its previous home game, they defeated Nottingham Forest by 2-1.

On the other hand, Newcastle United will be eager to take advantage of its strong head-to-head record to turn the tables. Moreover, they have won both of their last two away games against Leicester City by 3-0 and West Ham United by 1-0. This winning momentum will be playing a crucial role for Newcastle United.

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Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

The clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United will be a close one, given that both teams are on a winning streak, but the former enters closely as the favourites to win. They have shown better form in the current phases of the tournament and will also be holding home ground advantage in the upcoming match. On the other hand, Newcastle United will be taking advantage of its strong record against Aston Villa to turn the tables. Thus, Aston Villa, with the odds of 2.37, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Newcastle United, with the odds of 2.92.

Aston Villa has regained its form in the Premier League, as the team secured consecutive wins which pushed them to the 7th spot with 15 wins and 8 losses in 32 matches. They have scored 49 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.53, and they also made 414 shots, out of which 144 have been on target. Aston Villa has scored 2 penalties so far, but also created an impressive total of 74 big chances. Their defensive side did not have a good start to the tournament, due to which they conceded 46 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.44. But due to some recent improvements, they have grabbed 6 clean sheets and 86 saves this season.

Ollie Watkins has been the top performer for Aston Villa this season, with 14 goals and 6 assists in 32 appearances. In the next game against Newcastle, he will be having the company of Morgan Rogers, with 8 goals and 7 assists in 31 appearances, Marcus Rashford, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 23 appearances, Donyell Malen, with 3 goals in 9 appearances, Marco Asensio, with 3 goals and one assist in 7 appearances, John McGinn, with a goal and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Youri Tielemans, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 32 appearances, Jacob Ramsey, with a goal and 3 assists in 24 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 2 goals in 20 appearances, Leon Bailey, with a goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and an assist in 16 appearances, Matty Cash, with a goal in 21 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with a goal in 28 appearances, and Axel Disasi, with a goal in 12 appearances. Emiliano Martínez will be the key performer with the gloves, having 5 clean sheets and 81 saves in 31 appearances.

Aston Villa enters the upcoming clash against Newcastle United with a formidable line-up, and it will be playing a crucial role for their win in the next game. In their last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 10 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. Along with that, two of their last four wins this season have been with a clean sheet, which totals their clean sheets count to 6 this season. Thus, the team will be ready to put down some massive challenges towards the attacking side of Newcastle United. It is likely that Aston Villa wins the next game against Newcastle United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Newcastle United has also gained a dominant form in the current phases of the tournament, which makes them a close contender in the next game. The team stands at the third spot in the rankings with an impressive total of 18 wins and 9 losses in 32 matches. In its last five matches, Newcastle has scored an impressive total of 15 goals while conceding just 2 goals in these games. This season, they have scored a total of 61 goals, which puts the goal-per-match rate at 1.91, and they have also made 431 shots, out of which 145 remained on target. Newcastle has scored 3 penalties so far while also creating a total of 69 big chances this season. In its defensive side, the team has conceded 40 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.25. Also, they have been strong with 11 clean sheets and 99 saves in 32 matches.

Alexander Isak still remains the top scorer for Newcastle this season, with 21 goals and 6 assists in 29 appearances. He will also be having the company of other strong players such as Joelinton, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Anthony Gordon, with 6 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances, Harvey Barnes, with 9 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances, Jacob Murphy, with 8 goals and 11 assists in 29 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with 4 goals and 6 assists in 32 appearances, Lewis Miley, with just a goal in 11 appearances, and Fabian Schär, with 3 goals in 28 appearances. With the gloves, the team has two dominant players in the form of Martin Dúbravka, with 5 clean sheets and 29 saves in 10 appearances, and Nick Pope, with 6 clean sheets and 70 saves in 22 appearances.

Joelinton from Newcastle United is currently close to a suspension, having 9 yellow cards to his name in the Premier League. Thus, Newcastle United is expected to lower his playtime in the game against Aston Villa, to ensure his availability in the future games. It is also expected for Newcastle United to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Newcastle United in Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 174

Aston Villa Wins: 59

Newcastle United Wins: 76

Matches are Drawn: 39

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.37

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.92

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.