AVFC (Aston Villa) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction AVFC 61 % Chance of Winning NFFC 39 % Bet Now! Fans are excited for the upcoming match on the 31st match day of the Premier League, as two powerhouses, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, will be going against each other. This match will be played on 5 April at 10:00 PM IST at Villa Park in Birmingham, which also serves as the home ground for Aston Villa. They have been among the strong performers in the current phases of the tournament, with the team holding the 7th spot with 13 wins in 30 matches. A win in the next game could help them to enter the top five once again. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest holds the 3rd spot in the standings with 17 wins in 30 matches. They will be eager to grab another win and enter the top two in the rankings. In its previous match, Aston Villa secured a win over Brighton by 3-0, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest also secured a win over Manchester United by 1-0 in a home game. With both teams on a winning streak, the next game promises to be intense.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Chances of Winning

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have shown equal dominance against each other in their previous encounters. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have been able to win two games against each other. The remaining match between them ended up in a draw.

Aston Villa has shown overall dominance against Nottingham Forest in the clashes against each other, which increases their chances of winning. Also, the team takes up a home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them win. In its last two home games, they have won against Chelsea by 2-1, and the other game against Liverpool ended in a 2-2 draw.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will be eager to turn the tables, considering its dominance in the Premier League. In its last two away games, they won one against Ipswich Town by 4-2 and lost the other against Newcastle United, which ended in a 3-4 loss.

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Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

Aston Villa enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest as the favourites to win. They have been strong against Nottingham Forest in the previous encounters, and considering its current form in the tournament, they are eager to secure another win. Along with that, the team also takes up a home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help it continue its undefeated home streak. Thus, Aston Villa, with an odds of 2.08, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Nottingham Forest, which is just behind with an odds of 3.50.

Aston Villa has now regained its winning momentum, as the team now stands at the 7th spot in the rankings with 13 wins and 8 losses in 30 matches. This season, the team has been able to score a combined total of 44 goals, and they have also made 372 shots, out of which 126 were on target. Along with that, Aston Villa has managed to score 2 penalties and also created 67 big chances in all the games. Their defensive side could be a concern for the team, as they have conceded 45 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.50. But they have also been able to grab 5 clean sheets and 82 saves this season.

For Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins will be the key performer in the next game, having scored 13 goals and 6 assists in 30 appearances. He will also be having the company of other players such as Morgan Rogers, with 7 goals and 6 assists in 29 appearances; Donyell Malen, with one goal in 7 appearances; Marcus Rashford, with 5 goals and 3 assists in 21 appearances; Marco Asensio, with 3 goals and one assist in 5 appearances, Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and one assist in 16 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 2 goals in 18 appearances, Leon Bailey, with one goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Youri Tielemans, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances, Jacob Ramsey, with one goal and 3 assists in 22 appearances, and Matty Cash, with one goal and one assist in 20 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Emiliano Martínez, with 4 clean sheets and 77 saves in 29 appearances, and Robin Olsen, with one clean sheet and 5 saves in 3 appearances.

Aston Villa’s formidable lineup, which is being prepared for the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest, will help the team secure another win and rank up in the standings. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 9 goals while conceding just 7 goals in these games. Along with that, out of the last three wins secured by the team in the Premier League, two of them have been with a clean sheet. It is also likely that Aston Villa will beat Nottingham Forest in the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will be eager to turn the tables and grab up a win in this important clash. Their dominance in this season has been impressive, with the team holding the 3rd spot in the rankings with 17 wins and 7 losses in 30 matches. In its last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 9 goals while conceding just 6 goals in these games. Overall, Nottingham Forest has scored 50 goals this season, putting its goal-per-match rate at 1.67, and they have also managed to make 369 shots, out of which 135 were on target. Also, the team has scored 3 penalties this season while managing to create 50 big chances in these games. Their defensive side has also done well, conceding 35 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.17, as they have secured 13 clean sheets and 94 saves so far.

For Nottingham Forest, Chris Wood will be playing an important part in the next game, as he has scored 18 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances. He will also require the company of other players such as Taiwo Awoniyi, with one goal in 23 appearances, Anthony Elanga, with 6 goals and 8 assists in 30 appearances, Callum Hudson-Odoi, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 25 appearances, Jota Silva, with 2 goals and one assist in 25 appearances, Elliot Anderson, with one goal and 6 assists in 29 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with 5 goals and 7 assists in 26 appearances, Ryan Yates, with 2 goals and one assist in 27 appearances, Murillo, with one goal in 29 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances, Neco Williams, with one goal and one assist in 27 appearances, and Ola Aina, with 2 goals and one assist in 30 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Matz Sels, with 13 clean sheets and 94 saves in 30 appearances.

Nicolas Dominguez as well as Ryan Yates from Nottingham Forest, and Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, with their yellow cards count close to ten. Teams might have to compromise on their playtime to ensure their availability in future games. It is also likely for Nottingham Forest to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Aston Villa.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-head

Matches Played: 131

Aston Villa Wins: 61

Nottingham Forest Wins: 39

Matches are Drawn: 31

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.08

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.50

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.