AVFC (Aston Villa) vs TOT (Tottenham Spurs) Match Prediction AVFC 73 % Chance of Winning TOT 27 % Bet Now! Aston Villa and Tottenham Spurs get the season’s 37th match day underway with a top-of-the-table clash that sets the weekend agenda alight. This match will be played at Villa Park on 17 May at 12:00 AM IST, and that gives Aston Villa a home advantage on the field for this match. Recently, they have done extraordinarily well, holding 6th place, with 18 wins in 36 games. If Aston Villa wins against Tottenham in their next match, it would take them up a notch towards the top five. On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs are in trouble for relegation, having stayed at 17th place, with 11 wins in 36 matches. A victory at Villa Park would be a major improvement for their end-of-season performance. Aston Villa last defeated Bournemouth 1-0, and they were not at their home ground. But Tottenham Spurs come into this game after losing 0-2 to Crystal Palace, in which they played at home. Based on Aston Villa’s winning streak, the Spurs will have a reason to win.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Spurs Chances of Winning

Lately, Aston Villa has held the upper hand against Tottenham Spurs in the matches against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa has emerged victorious in three games while Tottenham Spurs won the remaining two.

With their recent record against the Spurs, combined with their winning momentum in the Premier League and home ground advantage, Aston Villa holds a higher chance of winning the next game. The team has also won both of their last two home games, defeating Fulham by 1-0 and Newcastle United by 4-1.

On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs have won more head-to-head encounters against Aston Villa, which could help them to reverse their fortunes. But their away form has not been good lately, as the team has not won any of its last three away games, losing to Liverpool (1-5) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-4), while having a draw against West Ham United (1-1).

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Spurs Predictions and Betting Tips

Aston Villa and Tottenham Spurs will be opening the 37th match day of the Premier League, where the former enters as the favourites to win. Holding the home ground advantage along with a winning momentum in the tournament lately, they have a higher chance of winning the next game. Aston Villa has also been strong against the Spurs lately, while the latter hold an overall head-to-head advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. Therefore, Aston Villa, with the odds of 1.41, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Tottenham Spurs, with the odds of 7.00.

Aston Villa is currently 6th in the league table because of the team’s continual winning streak, which has seen them notch up 18 wins and 9 losses in the process. Scoring a season total of 56 goals, Villa averages 1.56 goals per match, and has had 460 shots, of which 162 were on-target. With just 3 penalties, Villa’s 88 big chances per match compare favourably with many of the reigning leaders. Defensively, Villa were in gloom this season – at one stage conceding 49 and averaging 1.36 goals conceded per game. Since recent improvements, they have been able to record 8 clean sheets and record a total 9of 9 saves in the 36 matches.

Ollie Watkins has been the key performer for Aston Villa's recent form, as he holds 16 goals and 7 assists in 36 appearances. Besides him, the team also got various other formidable players such as Matty Cash, with a goal in 25 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with a goal in 32 appearances, Ian Maatsen, with a goal and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Axel Disasi, with a goal in 13 appearances, John McGinn, with a goal and 4 assists in 32 appearances, Youri Tielemans, with 3 goals and 7 assists in 35 appearances, Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and an assist in 18 appearances, Leon Bailey, with a goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 3 goals in 23 appearances, Morgan Rogers, with 8 goals and 9 assists in 35 appearances, Donyell Malen, with 3 goals in 12 appearances, Marco Asensio, with 3 goals and an assist in 11 appearances, and Marcus Rashford, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances. Emiliano Martínez’s form at the goalpost still remains at the top for Aston Villa, holding 7 clean sheets and 94 saves in 35 matches.

Aston Villa looks all set for their upcoming match against Tottenham Spurs, with their in-form team, home ground advantage, and a winning momentum. In their last five matches, Aston Villa has scored 10 goals while conceding just 3 goals in all these games. Also, three of their last four wins this season have been with a clean sheet, due to which they have 8 clean sheets now. With their defensive side giving top-notch performances lately, it is likely that Aston Villa will beat Tottenham Spurs in the next game with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Tottenham Spurs continue to deteriorate their form with consecutive losses, which drops them down to the 17th spot with 11 wins and 20 losses. Even in their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 5 goals but conceded 14 goals in these games. Their attacking side has been fluent, scoring 63 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.75, and they have also made 490 shots, out of which 182 remained on target. Having scored just 2 penalties, the Spurs have also created 72 big chances across all the matches played. But their defensive side has not been able to perform well, conceding 59 goals, which also puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.64. Still the team holds 6 clean sheets and 114 saves in 36 matches.

Although he missed out on a few games, Brennan Johnson has been the top player for the Spurs, with 11 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances. But his lone contributions won't be enough as the team would also require other players to perform such as Cristian Romero, with a goal in 18 appearances, Pedro Porro, with 2 goals and 6 assists in 32 appearances, Djed Spence, with a goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Yves Bissouma, with 2 goals in 26 appearances, Dejan Kulusevski, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, Pape Sarr, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 34 appearances, Rodrigo Bentancur, with 2 goals in 24 appearances, James Maddison, with 9 goals and 7 assists in 31 appearances, Son Heung-Min, with 7 goals and 9 assists in 29 appearances, Richarlison, with 4 goals and an assist in 13 appearances, Dominic Solanke, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Wilson Odobert, with a goal in 14 appearances, and Mathys Tel, with 2 goals and an assist in 11 appearances. For goalkeeping, the Spurs have Guglielmo Vicario, holding 4 clean sheets and 64 saves in 24 appearances.

Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa will be missing out the next game, as he received a Red card in the previous Premier League match. Besides him, no other player from either Aston Villa or Tottenham Spurs is close to a suspension, allowing both teams to use their line-ups wisely. But, the previous records also suggest that Tottenham Spurs are likely to get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Tottenham Spurs in Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Spurs Head-to-head

Matches Played: 176

Aston Villa Wins: 61

Tottenham Spurs Wins: 79

Matches are Drawn: 36

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Spurs Betting Odds

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.41

Tottenham Spurs to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.00

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.45

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.