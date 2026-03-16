AFCB (Bournemouth) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction AFCB 59 % Chance of Winning AVFC 41 % Bet Now! The Premier League is once again set for an anticipated clash, as Bournemouth goes against Aston Villa on the 36th match day. This match will be played on 10 May at 10:00 PM IST at the Vitality Stadium, which means Bournemouth will be taking the home ground advantage. The team has performed well this season, holding the 8th spot in the standings with 14 wins in 35 matches. They will be eager to win this intense encounter, to get closer to the top five. On the other hand, Aston Villa is just ahead of them in the points table, with 17 wins in 35 matches. Having more wins in hand, they will be eager to bank another win and get inches closer to the top teams. Bournemouth is heading to this game with a win over Arsenal by 2-1 in its previous match, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Aston Villa was also able to defeat Fulham in its previous match by 1-0, which was a home game for them. Since both teams are high on confidence with previous wins, only one could be able to dominate the upcoming match.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Aston Villa holds the upper hand against Bournemouth in the games against each other lately. They have secured wins in two of their last five head-to-head matches, as Bournemouth won one and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

However, Bournemouth has shown better form lately and also takes home ground advantage, which further increases their chances of winning. They have been undefeated in the last two home games, winning against Fulham by 1-0 and having a draw against Manchester United by 1-1.

On the other hand, Aston Villa will aim to capitalize on its strong record against Bournemouth to come out victorious over them yet again. But their away form has been mixed, including a win over Southampton by 3-0 and a loss against Manchester City by 1-2, in their last two away games.

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Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

Bournemouth and Aston Villa will be going against each other in a heated Premier League clash, where the former comes out as the favourites to win. They have showcased some strong performances lately, as their winning momentum, combined with the home ground advantage, could play a vital role in the team's win in the upcoming match. On the other hand, Aston Villa shall also not be underestimated, as they have been strong over Bournemouth in recent encounters. Therefore, Bournemouth, with the odds of 2.47, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Aston Villa, who are close with the odds of 2.77.

Bournemouth has maintained its form lately in the Premier League, putting the team in 8th spot in the standings with 14 wins and 10 losses in 35 matches. Scoring 55 goals so far, the team also stands with their goal-per-match rate at 1.57 and has made 543 shots, out of which 189 remained on target. Bournemouth has also scored an impressive total of 6 penalties so far and created 69 big chances across all the matches played. Their defensive side did not have a good start this season, due to which they have conceded 42 goals till now, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.20. But with the recent improvements, the team now holds 8 clean sheets and 124 saves in 35 matches.

Justin Kluivert has been the key player for Bournemouth this season, as he holds 12 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances to his name. He will also be heading to the game against Aston Villa with other goal scorers such as Dango Ouatarra, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 34 appearances, Luis Sinisterra, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, Evanilson, with 10 goals and an assist in 28 appearances, Enes Ünal, with 2 goals and an assist in 17 appearances, David Brooks, with 2 goals in 26 appearances, Lewis Cook, with a goal and 3 assists in 34 appearances, Ryan Christie, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 26 appearances, Dean Huijsen, with 3 goals and an assist in 29 appearances, Milos Kerkez, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 35 appearances. Kepa remains the sole performer at the goalpost, holding 7 clean sheets and 95 saves in 28 appearances.

Bournemouth is fully ready for their upcoming match against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with their in-form team, which could help them to secure yet another win and get closer to the top five. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 6 goals while conceding just 5 goals in these games. Also, the team secured two clean sheets in its last five matches, which totals their clean sheets to 8 this season. This could make it even more challenging for the attacking side of Aston Villa to score goals in the next game. Thus, it is likely that Bournemouth will win the next game against Aston Villa with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Aston Villa has established itself as one of the top teams in the current phase, as their winning streak pushed them to the 7th spot with 17 wins and 9 losses in 35 matches. Their form has been great, with the team scoring a combined total of 11 goals and conceding just 5 goals in their last five matches. Overall, they have also scored 55 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.57, and they have made just 454 shots, out of which 159 remained on target. Although Aston Villa has scored just 3 penalties till now, they have created a massive total of 86 big chances. But on its defensive side, they have conceded 49 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.40. They have also been able to get 7 clean sheets and 95 saves in 35 matches.

Ollie Watkins still remains the top player for Aston Villa this season, as he holds 15 goals and 7 assists in 35 appearances. Watkins will also need the company of other goal scorers such as Donyell Malen, with 3 goals in 12 appearances, Morgan Rogers, with 8 goals and 8 assists in 34 appearances, Marcus Rashford, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 25 appearances, Marco Asensio, with 3 goals and an assist in 10 appearances, John McGinn, with a goal and 4 assists in 31 appearances, Youri Tielemans, with 3 goals and 7 assists in 35 appearances, Jacob Ramsey, a goal and 3 assists in 27 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 3 goals in 23 appearances, Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and an assist in 18 appearances, Leon Bailey, with a goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Matty Cash, with a goal and an assist in 24 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with a goal in 31 appearances, Axel Disasi, with a goal in 13 appearances, and Ian Maatsen, with a goal and 2 assists in 26 appearances. Emiliano Martínez has been a strong performer at the goalpost, with 6 clean sheets and 90 saves in 34 matches.

Fortunately, no player from either Bournemouth or Aston Villa is nearing a suspension in the Premier League, which will further allow both teams to use their line-ups well in the upcoming match. Also, taking a look at the previous games, it is likely that Aston Villa will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Aston Villa in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 14

Bournemouth Wins: 5

Aston Villa Wins: 6

Matches are Drawn: 3

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.47

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.77

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.