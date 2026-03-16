Bournemouth vs Fulham Match Prediction AFCB 59 % Chance of Winning FUL 41 % Bet Now! Football enthusiasts await the last clash of the 32nd match day of the Premier League as Bournemouth goes against in-form Fulham. This match will be played on 15 April at 12:30 AM IST at the Vitality Stadium, which offers home ground advantage to Bournemouth. Their performances have deteriorated in the current phases of the tournament, as the team holds the 10th spot in the standings with 12 wins in 31 matches. A win in the next game could help them to regain the winning momentum and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Fulham holds the 8th spot in the rankings with 13 wins in 31 matches, as they are currently on a winning momentum. They will also be eager for a win to extend their streak. In its previous match, Bournemouth had a draw against West Ham United by 2-2, which was also an away game for the team. Fulham, on the other hand, are heading to this game with a dominant win over Liverpool by 3-2 in a home game, which further boosts their confidence levels. As Bournemouth aims to regain its form, Fulham aims to continue its winning momentum, which makes the next game intense and awaited by the fans.

Bournemouth vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Bournemouth holds the upper hand against Fulham in the clashes between the other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Bournemouth secured wins in two games, and Fulham won one, while the remaining two matches resulted in a draw.

Bournemouth’s strong record against Fulham in the head-to-head encounters enhances their chances of winning in the next game. Along with that, they will be taking up a home-ground advantage against Fulham to secure another win. But they have lost both of the last two home games against Ipswich Town and Brentford with the score of 1-2 each.

On the other hand, Fulham will be eager to turn the tables in the upcoming match, considering their current form in the Premier League. Entering the game against Bournemouth with a win, the team has boosted confidence levels. In their last three away games, they lost two against Arsenal and Brighton with a score of 1-2 each, and they won against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-1.

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Bournemouth vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

Bournemouth enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Fulham as the close favourites to win. They have shown great performances in the recent head-to-head encounters against Fulham, but the team has failed to perform well lately in the Premier League. Taking the home-ground advantage, Bournemouth will aim to end its winless run in the current phases of the tournament. Thus, Bournemouth, with the odds of 2.20, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Fulham, who are just behind with the odds of 3.52.

Bournemouth had an amazing start to the current edition of the Premier League, but they have encountered a bad run lately, which puts the team down at the 10th spot with 12 wins and 10 losses in 31 matches. This season, the team has scored 51 goals, which also puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.65, and they have also made 499 shots, out of which 179 have been on target. Along with that, Bournemouth has been successful in scoring 6 penalties, and they have also created 64 big chances this season. On its defensive side, however, the team has conceded 40 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.29. But they have also been able to grab 6 clean sheets and 109 saves in these games.

Once again, for Bournemouth, Justin Kluivert will play a crucial role in the next game against Fulham, scoring 12 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances. Kluivert will also be receiving the required support from other team players such as Evanilson, with 9 goals in 24 appearances, Enes Ünal, with 2 goals and an assist in 17 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances, Luis Sinisterra, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, Dango Ouatarra, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances, Lewis Cook, with a goal and 3 assists in 30 appearances, David Brooks, with 2 goals in 24 appearances, Ryan Christie, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 22 appearances, Dean Huijsen, with 2 goals and an assist in 25 appearances, and Milos Kerkez, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 31 appearances. Kepa will be the team's primary goalkeeper, with 5 clean sheets and 78 saves in 24 appearances.

Bournemouth will be going into the next Premier League clash with a formidable line-up, which also enhances the team's chances of winning in the next game. In its last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of 7 goals but has conceded 10 goals in these games. Their defensive side requires some improvements as the team prepares for the upcoming match against Fulham. It should also be noted that three of the last five wins secured by Bournemouth over Fulham have been with a clean sheet. But considering their current form, Bournemouth is unlikely to secure a clean-sheet win over Fulham.

On the other hand, Fulham has shown slight improvement in its performances, but the team still struggles to secure consistent wins. Holding the 8th spot in the rankings, the team has secured 13 wins and 9 losses so far. In their last five matches, Fulham has managed to score a combined total of 9 goals while conceding just 7 goals in these games. Overall, they have scored 47 goals this season, which puts the goal-per-match rate at 1.52, and they have also made 418 shots, out of which 141 have been on target. Fulham has also scored 3 penalties while managing to create 58 big chances this season, across all the matches. On its defensive side, they have conceded 42 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.35. But they have also been able to secure 5 clean sheets along with 89 saves across these games.

Raul Jiménez has been the standout performer for Fulham this season, having scored 10 goals and 3 assists in 31 appearances. The team also has some other great performers such as Rodrigo Muniz, with 8 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Adama Traoré, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances; Reiss Nelson, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances; Alex Iwobi, with 8 goals and 5 assists in 31 appearances, Emile Smith Rowe, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances, Ryan Sessegnon, with 3 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, Tom Cairney, with a goal in 19 appearances, Andreas Pereira, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances, Harry Wilson, with 5 goals and an assist in 19 appearances, and Calvin Bassey, with a goal in 29 appearances. Bernd Leno has showcased impressive performances in goalkeeping for Fulham, with 5 clean sheets and 89 saves in 31 appearances.

Ryan Christie and Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth are just one booking away in the Premier League from receiving a suspension, as their yellow card count stands at 9. Bournemouth will have to compromise on their playtime if they receive another yellow card in the upcoming match, as Fulham will be going to the game without any issues in their line-ups. But it is also predicted for Fulham to get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Bournemouth.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs Fulham Head-to-head

Matches Played: 40

Bournemouth Wins: 15

Fulham Wins: 12

Matches are Drawn: 13

Bournemouth vs Fulham Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.20

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.52

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.35

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.