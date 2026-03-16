AFCB (Bournemouth) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction AFCB 97 % Chance of Winning IPST 3 % Bet Now! The next clash on the 30th match day of the Premier League is set to take place between Bournemouth and Ipswich Town. This match will be played on 3 April at 12:15 AM IST at the Vitality Stadium, which also serves as a home ground for Bournemouth. With its mediocre performances, the team holds the 10th spot in the Premier League rankings, with 12 wins in 29 matches. They will be eager for a big win in the next game to get closer to the top five. On the other hand, Ipswich Town stands at the 18th spot in the rankings with just 3 wins in 29 games, putting them in the relegation zone. The team will be eager to win this game, which could push them away from the relegation zone. In its previous match, Bournemouth suffered a loss against Brentford by 1-2, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Ipswich Town also lost its previous match against Nottingham Forest by 2-4, which was a home game for the team. With both teams looking forward to ending their losing streak, only one of them will be able to succeed in the next encounter.

Bournemouth vs Ipswich Town Chances of Winning

Bournemouth holds the upper hand against Ipswich Town, and in the games, they have gone against each other lately. These teams have faced each other once in the Premier League, with Bournemouth being able to win the match by 1-2, which was played at the home ground of Ipswich Town.

With a strong momentum this season, along with the home-ground advantage, Bournemouth holds a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match. But in its last two home games, the team has lost both against Brentford by 1-2 and Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-1.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town has struggled to secure wins this season, which makes the next game challenging for them. They have been winless in the last three away games, losing two against Crystal Palace by 0-1 and Manchester United by 2-3, as one match against Aston Villa ended in a 1-1 draw.

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Bournemouth vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

Bournemouth enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Ipswich Town as the clear favourites to win. The team has been strong against Ipswich Town lately, and they are also coming off to this game with a win in their previous head-to-head encounter. Also, the match will be played at Bournemouth’s home ground, which adds to the advantage for the team. Thus, Bournemouth, with the odds of 1.40, has a higher chance of winning in the next Premier League encounter against Ipswich Town, who are behind with the odds of 7.70.

Bournemouth has given mediocre performances in the current season, as the team currently stands at the 10th spot with 12 wins and 9 losses in 29 matches. The next game against Ipswich Town is an opportunity for the team to regain its winning momentum and mark an end to its losing streak. This season, the team scored 48 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.66, and they also scored 464 shots, out of which 164 were on target. Along with that, Bournemouth has been able to score 6 penalties this season and also created 62 big chances. On its defensive side, they have conceded 36 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.24. But they have managed to secure 6 clean sheets in these games, along with 107 saves.

For Bournemouth, Justin Kluivert has been the star striker this season, with 12 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances. He will be accompanied by other strikers such as Dango Ouatarra, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances, Luis Sinisterra, with one goal and one assist in 12 appearances, Enes Ünal, with 2 goals and one assist in 17 appearances, Evanilson, with 6 goals in 22 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 22 appearances, David Brooks, with 2 goals in 22 appearances, Ryan Christie, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 28 appearances, Milos Kerkez, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances, Dean Huijsen, with 2 goals in 23 appearances, and Lewis Cook, with one goal and 3 assists in 28 appearances. In goalkeepers, the team has Kepa, with 5 clean sheets and 76 saves in 22 appearances.

Thus, Bournemouth is heading to the next game against Ipswich Town with a strong line-up, which will be playing a critical role for the team to regain its form and secure a win. They have been losing games consecutively, as the next game poses an opportunity to regain form. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 7 goals but also conceded 8 goals in these games. Their defensive side requires some improvements for the upcoming match against Ipswich Town, as the team secured no clean sheet in any of its last five games. It is likely for Bournemouth to win the next game against Ipswich Town without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town has encountered a losing streak yet again in the Premier League, as the team holds the 18th spot in the rankings with 3 wins and 18 losses. In their last five matches, Ipswich has been able to score a combined total of 6 goals, but also conceded a massive total of 13 goals in these games. Taking a look at their overall performance, they have been able to score 28 goals, which puts the goal-per-match rate at 0.97, and they have also made 282 shots, out of which 104 were on target. Along with that, they have also managed to score 2 penalties while creating just 36 big chances in this season. The defensive side requires some improvements, as the team has conceded 62 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 2.14. Moreover, they have just managed to secure 2 clean sheets along with 103 saves this season.

For Ipswich Town, Liam Delap will be a key player in the next game, as he has scored 10 goals and 2 assists in 28 appearances. He will also require the contribution of other players such as Omari Hutchinson, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Jaden Philogene, with 2 goals in 18 appearances, Conor Chaplin, with one goal and one assist in 15 appearances, George Hirst, with 2 goals and one assist in 17 appearances, Sam Szmodics, with 4 goals in 19 appearances, Jens Cajuste, with one goal in 22 appearances, Sam Morsy, with one goal and one assist in 24 appearances, Jack Taylor, with one goal in 23 appearances, Leif Davis, with one goal and 2 assists in 28 appearances, and Jacob Greaves, with one goal in 19 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team will rely on Christian Walton, with one clean sheet and 17 saves in 6 appearances, and Arijanet Muric, with one clean sheet and 69 saves in 18 appearances.

Liam Delap and Sam Morsy from Ipswich Town, as well as Ryan Christie and Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, are close to receiving a two-match suspension in the upcoming match. Teams might have to compromise on the playtime of their key players if they receive another yellow card in the next Premier League clash. It is also likely for Ipswich Town to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Ipswich Town in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs Ipswich Town Head-to-head

Matches Played: 39

Bournemouth Wins: 12

Ipswich Town Wins: 14

Matches are Drawn: 13

Bournemouth vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.40

Ipswich Town to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.70

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.25

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.