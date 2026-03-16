AFCB (Bournemouth) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction AFCB 98 % Chance of Winning LCFC 2 % Bet Now! The final match day of the Premier League is all set to begin, with Bournemouth going against Leicester City in the opening encounter. This match will be played on 25 May at 8:30 PM IST at the Vitality Stadium, which means Bournemouth takes home ground advantage in this game. They have encountered a losing streak lately, which pushes them to the 11th spot with 14 wins in 37 matches. The next game against Leicester City proves to be an opportunity to end the season on a positive note. On the other hand, Leicester City has regained its winning momentum, as the team now holds the 18th spot in the rankings with 6 wins in 37 matches. A win over Bournemouth in the next game could help them to end the season on a positive note. In its previous match, Bournemouth suffered a loss against Manchester City by 1-3, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Leicester City defeated Ipswich Town by 2-0 in its previous match, which was also a home game for the team. This match will be intense, as both teams aim to end the Premier League on a winning note.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City Chances of Winning

Bournemouth holds the upper hand over Leicester City in the head-to-head encounters. In their last five matches against each other, Bournemouth has defeated Leicester City three times while the latter has won the remaining two games.

Bournemouth's strong record over Leicester City, combined with their home ground advantage and better form, further increases their chances of winning. But the team has not won any of its last two home games, losing one against Aston Villa by 0-1, and the other against Manchester United ended in a 1-1 draw.

On the other hand, Leicester City holds an overall head-to-head advantage over Bournemouth, which could help them to turn the tables. But they have been winless in both of the last two away games, having drawn against Nottingham Forest by 2-2 and lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-3.

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Bournemouth vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Bournemouth's winning momentum and better form this season position them as the clear favourites to win over Leicester City. Their team will be taking the home ground advantage, combined with their recent strong record over Leicester City, which will be playing a vital role in their win. On the other hand, Leicester City will be trying its best to end the campaign with a win, noting the fact that they have more wins in the head-to-head encounters. Therefore, Bournemouth, with the odds of 1.36, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Leicester City, with the odds of 8.45.

Bournemouth has shown mixed performances this season as they failed to grab consistent wins, which puts the team in 11th place with 14 wins and 12 losses. Scoring a total of 56 goals, the team holds a goal-per-match rate of 1.51, and they have also made 561 shots, out of which 195 remained on target. Bournemouth has scored 6 penalties till now and also created 71 big chances combined in all the matches. In its defensive side, the team has conceded just 46 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.24. They also hold 8 clean sheets and 128 saves in the 37 matches played.

Their attacking side starts with strong players in the forwards line-up, such as Dango Ouatarra, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, Justin Kluivert, with 12 goals and 6 assists in 33 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 36 appearances, Luis Sinisterra, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, Evanilson, with 10 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Daniel Jebbison, with a goal in 15 appearances, and Enes Ünal, with 2 goals and an assist in 17 appearances. In the midfield unit, Bournemouth has players like Lewis Cook, with a goal and 3 assists in 36 appearances, David Brooks, with 2 goals in 28 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances, and Ryan Christie, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances. Their defensive side has also contributed to the goal scoring, with stars like Milos Kerkez, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 37 appearances, and Dean Huijsen, with 3 goals and an assist in 31 appearances. Kepa remains the key player with the gloves, having 7 clean sheets and 97 saves in 30 appearances.

With this formidable line-up, Bournemouth looks down to the next game against Leicester City as an opportunity to regain its winning momentum, while they also take the home ground advantage. But in their last five matches, the team has scored a combined total of just 4 goals and conceded 6 goals in these games. This showcases the need for some improvements in its defensive side, as they prepare for the game against Leicester. Only one of their last five matches resulted in a clean sheet, which totals to 8 clean sheets for them in 37 matches. But, taking a look at the current form of Leicester City, it is likely that Bournemouth will beat them with a clean sheet in the next game.

On the other hand, Leicester City seems to have regained its form in the Premier League, as the team now stands at the 18th spot with 6 wins and 24 losses in 37 matches. The team has scored a combined total of 6 goals in its last five matches and also conceded the same number of goals. Overall, they have scored only 33 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.89, and they have also made 332 shots, out of which 111 remained on target. Leicester has only scored 2 penalties till now and created 45 big chances in all the games they have played. Their defensive side didn't perform well in most of the season, as the team conceded 78 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.11. But with some recent improvements, the team also holds 3 clean sheets and 130 saves in 37 matches.

In the forwards, Leicester will be coming with stars such as Jamie Vardy, with 9 goals and 4 assists in 35 appearances, Stephy Mavididi, with 4 goals and an assist in 30 appearances, Patson Daka, with a goal in 22 appearances, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, with a goal and 2 assists in 23 appearances, and Jordan Ayew, with 5 goals in 30 appearances. Their midfield line-up has contributed well with players such as Kasey McAteer, with a goal and an assist in 17 appearances, Facundo Buonanotte, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 30 appearances, and Bilal El Khannouss, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 32 appearances. The team's defensive side also got a few goal scorers, including James Justin, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 35 appearances, Wout Faes, with a goal in 33 appearances, Conor Coady, with a goal in 21 appearances, and Caleb Okoli, with a goal in 19 appearances. Jakub Stolarczyk displayed commendable goalkeeping form in the last few games, as he holds 2 clean sheets and 23 saves in 9 appearances.

Bournemouth and Leicester City will be able to play wisely in the next match, as no player from either team is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League. But, the track record of Leicester has not been favourable in this case, due to which it can be predicted that they will receive at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Leicester City in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City Head-to-head

Matches Played: 23

Bournemouth Wins: 8

Leicester City Wins: 10

Matches are Drawn: 5

Bournemouth vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.36

Leicester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 8.45

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.50

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.