Bournemouth vs Liverpool Match Prediction AFCB 30 % Chance of Winning LIV 70 % Bet Now! The 24th match day of the Premier League is set for another thrilling encounter, as Liverpool will be going against Bournemouth. This match will be played on 1 February at 8:30 PM IST at the Vitality Stadium, which will give the home-ground advantage to Bournemouth. Liverpool has undoubtedly been a dominant force in this tournament, holding the top spot in the standings with 16 wins in 22 matches and just one loss till now. The team will be eager to maintain their top spot with a win in the next game. On the other hand, Bournemouth has also regained their winning momentum, as the team holds the 7th spot in the standings with 11 wins in 23 matches. However, a win over Liverpool could help them to reach the top five and mark a place in the Europa League Group stage. Liverpool is heading into this match following an impressive 4-1 win over Ipswich Town in their previous match. Bournemouth also won their previous match against Nottingham Forest by 5-0, which shows that both teams are currently on a winning momentum. With both teams eager to secure another win in this match, it promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Facts: In their last five matches against each other in the Premier League, Liverpool has defeated Bournemouth four times, and in all these matches, the latter was not able to score even a single goal, leading to a clean sheet.

The last time Bournemouth and Liverpool went against each other at the Vitality Stadium was during the 2023-24 season, where Liverpool secured a win by 4-0.

The best win secured by Liverpool over Bournemouth came in the 2022-23 season of the Premier League when the team defeated them by 9-0.

Bournemouth has never been able to defeat Liverpool twice in the same season of the Premier League, with the team still looking forward to their first win over them in the current season. They have just managed to defeat Liverpool two times in all the matches, which shows the challenges the team faces against Liverpool.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool holds the upper hand against Bournemouth in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches, Liverpool has dominated with four wins, while Bournemouth has only been able to secure one win over them, which came back in the 2022-23 season.

Considering Liverpool's impressive form, the team holds a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Bournemouth. In their last three away matches, the team has been able to secure wins in two of them, defeating Brentford and West Ham United. Also, they have scored 8 goals in the last three away games while conceding just one goal combined, which shows their overall strength in the next match.

On the other hand, Bournemouth also enters the next match against Liverpool with a winning momentum. But the team has not shown impressive records over them previously, which could pose a challenge, despite having the home-ground advantage. In their last two home matches, Bournemouth has won both games, scoring 6 goals combined and conceding not even a single goal in them.

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Bournemouth vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

Liverpool enters the upcoming match against Bournemouth as the clear favourites, aiming to secure another win in the Premier League. They have been on a winning momentum this season, and a win against Bournemouth could help them get a hat trick of wins. Moreover, they have a strong record over Bournemouth for a long time, which also adds to their advantage. For the upcoming match, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.69, has a higher chance of winning over Bournemouth, with the odds of 4.75.

Liverpool continues its dominance in the Premier League as they enter the 24th matchday game against Bournemouth. The team still holds the top spot in the Premier League standings, with 16 wins in 22 matches, and has only lost one game in the tournament till now, with the remaining matches ending up in a draw. Even by the end of the 23rd match day, Liverpool was still the only team in the tournament that had crossed 50 points. In their attack, the team scored 54 goals, with their goal-per-match rate being high at 2.45. Also, the team made 392 shots, out of which 152 were on target, with an accuracy of 39%. They have also managed to create 71 big chances and scored 5 penalties. In their defence, the team has conceded just 21 goals in 22 matches and made 9 clean sheets, along with 57 saves.

Liverpool’s team's star performer is Mohamed Salah, who scored 19 goals and 13 assists in 22 appearances. He will be heading into the next game with other players such as Luis Díaz, with 8 goals and 2 assists in 21 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances, Diogo Jota, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 13 appearances, and Darwin Núñez, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 17 appearances. These players will also have the backing of some formidable midfielders of the team. When it comes to goalkeeping, they will have players like Alisson Becker, with 32 saves and 5 clean sheets in 14 appearances, and Caoimhín Kelleher, with 24 saves and 3 clean sheets in 8 appearances.

Therefore, Liverpool enters the upcoming match against Bournemouth with a formidable line-up and better form, which will further play an important role in helping the team to secure another win. Although it will be an away match for them, their away record has also been strong in this season, having two wins in their last three away games with no loss. The team has managed to score a combined total of 8 goals in their last three away games, and on the other hand, they have conceded just one goal in all three of them combined. Thus, the combined strength of their attack and defence will pose a challenge to Bournemouth in the upcoming match. Also, their defence has been strong with 9 clean sheets, as the team eyes another one against Bournemouth. Having a look at these stats, it can be predicted that Liverpool to win the next game by a margin of at least 2 goals.

On the other hand, Bournemouth has also regained its winning momentum as it prepares for the challenging match against Liverpool. They also have three wins in their last five matches, as this win could help the team to get a hat-trick of wins. In this season, Bournemouth holds the 7th spot in the standings with 11 wins in 23 appearances with 5 losses, and the remaining matches end up in a draw. They scored 41 goals in 23 matches, with the goal-per-match rate being 1.78, along with 375 shots, out of which 137 were on target. Also, they scored 6 penalties while creating 49 big chances. In their defence, the team conceded just 26 goals and made 88 saves with 6 clean sheets.

For Bournemouth, Justin Kluivert has been the top performer with 11 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances. He will be accompanied by other star performers such as Antoine Semenyo, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances, Dango Ouatarra, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 20 appearances, Evanilson, with 5 goals in 19 appearances; and David Brooks, with 2 goals in 16 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team will also have formidable players like Kepa, with 5 clean sheets and 57 saves in 16 appearances, and Mark Travers, with 20 saves and one clean sheet in 5 appearances.

Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie is close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League, as he holds 8 yellow cards to his name while also preparing for the upcoming match against Liverpool. No other player is currently close to the suspension risk from both Liverpool and Bournemouth as of now. For the upcoming match against Liverpool, Bournemouth is expected to receive at least 2 yellow cards.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Bournemouth in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Head-to-head

Matches Played: 23

Bournemouth Wins: 2

Liverpool Wins: 18

Matches are Drawn: 3

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.75

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.69

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.25

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.