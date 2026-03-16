AFCB (Bournemouth) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction AFCB 74 % Chance of Winning MUFC 26 % Bet Now! The clash of the heavyweights is set to take place on the 34th match day of the Premier League, as Bournemouth goes against Manchester United. This clash will take place on 27 April at 6:30 PM IST at the Vitality Stadium, which means Bournemouth will take the home ground advantage. This season has gone well for the team as of now, having secured 13 wins in 33 matches, which also puts them in the 8th spot. They will be eager for a win against the struggling United to move up in the table. On the other hand, Manchester United have again encountered a losing streak, putting them down in the 14th spot with just 10 wins in 33 matches. They will be eager to reverse their fortunes by securing a win in the game against Bournemouth. In its previous match, Bournemouth had a tough clash against Crystal Palace in an away game, which ended in a goalless draw. On the other hand, Manchester United suffered a loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-1, which was also a home game for the team. As Manchester United aims to regain its winning momentum, Bournemouth aims to continue its undefeated streak.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Chances of Winning

Bournemouth and Manchester United have shown equal dominance over each other in the recent clashes. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, both Bournemouth and Manchester United have secured two wins each, and the remaining match ended in a draw.

Since Bournemouth has shown better form lately in the Premier League, they have a higher chance of winning in the next game. Along with that, the team also takes home ground advantage in the match against Manchester United, as they also secured a win in the away game against them. Their record in the last three home games inthe Premier League has not been amazing, having two losses against Ipswich Town and Brentford by 1-2, and a win against Fulham by 1-0.

On the other hand, Manchester United has shown overall dominance against Bournemouth, which makes them eager to turn the tables. But they have also lost momentum, having lost two of their last three away games against Newcastle United (1-4) and Nottingham Forest (0-1), and a win against Leicester City by (3-0).

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

Bournemouth has been on a winning momentum lately in the Premier League, as the next game against Manchester United could help them secure another win. They have shown strong performances in the recent head-to-head encounters, even defeating them once this season, which makes them the favourites to win. Along with that, the match will be played at Vitality Stadium, offering home ground advantage to Bournemouth, as Manchester United aims to turn the tables, taking advantage of their overall head-to-head record. Thus, Bournemouth, having an odds of 1.68, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester United, which is behind with an odds of 4.95.

Bournemouth currently stands at the 8th spot in the Premier League rankings, with 13 wins and 10 losses in 33 matches. Their attacking side has been strong, scoring 52 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.58, and they have also made a massive total of 528 shots, out of which 186 remained on target. Bournemouth’s penalty scoring abilities have also been good, with the team having scored 6 penalties, and they have also created 66 big chances across all games. But their defensive side requires some improvements, as they have conceded 40 goals, at a goals conceded per match rate of 1.21. However, it has also been strong in a few games, due to which Bournemouth holds 8 clean sheets and 116 saves.

Justin Kluivert has maintained his spot as Bournemouth's top goal scorer, scoring a massive total of 12 goals and 6 assists in 29 appearances. Along with Kluivert, the team has various other dominant players such as Luis Sinisterra, with a goal and an assist in 12 appearances, Dango Ouatarra, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 8 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances, Evanilson, with 9 goals in just 26 appearances, Enes Ünal, with 2 goals and an assist in 17 appearances, David Brooks, with 2 goals in 25 appearances, Lewis Cook, with a goal and 3 assists in 32 appearances, Ryan Christie, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 29 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with 3 goals and 5 assists in 24 appearances, Milos Kerkez, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 33 appearances, and Dean Huijsen, with 2 goals and an assist in 27 appearances. Kepa has been a strong player for the team when it comes to goalkeeping, as he has secured 7 clean sheets and 85 saves in 26 appearances.

Bournemouth has a full-fledged squad ready for their upcoming match against Manchester United, as their winning momentum boosts the confidence levels for the next game. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of just 5 goals while conceding 6 goals in these games. Thus, their defensive side requires some improvements, as they prepare for the upcoming match against Manchester United. Their recent win in the Premier League and four of their five wins against Manchester United, have been with a clean sheet. Considering their defence’s form against the United, it is likely for them to secure another clean sheet in the next game.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will be eager to turn the tables in the next game, as they have better dominance in the overall head-to-head encounters. However, the team has been on a losing streak as of now, which puts them in the 14th spot with 10 wins and 15 losses in 33 matches. Their form has dropped in the last few games, as the team has scored a combined total of 4 goals in the last five matches while conceding 6 goals in these games. This season, they have scored a total of 38 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.15, and despite making 439 shots, only 34% of them made it on target. Manchester United has also scored 3 penalties this season and created 57 big chances over all the games. Their defensive side remains a concern lately, with the team having conceded 46 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.39. However, they have been strong in a few games, which helped them to have 9 clean sheets and 90 saves.

Bruno Fernandes has been the star performer for Manchester United in the Premier League so far, with 8 goals and 9 assists in 32 appearances. Fernandes will also require the contribution of other team players such as Casemiro, with a goal in 21 appearances, Manuel Ugarte, with a goal in 25 appearances, Rasmus Højlund, with 3 goals in 28 appearances, Alejandro Garnacho, with 5 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, Amad Diallo, with 6 goals and 6 assists in 22 appearances, Joshua Zirkzee, with 3 goals and an assist in 32 appearances, Lisandro Martínez, with 2 goals and an assist in 20 appearances, Harry Maguire, with a goal in 22 appearances, and Matthijs de Ligt, with 2 goals in 28 appearances. André Onana has maintained his spot as the top-performing player for the team as a goalkeeper, with 9 clean sheets and 88 saves in 32 appearances.

Both Manchester United and Bournemouth will be able to use their line-ups wisely in the upcoming match, as no player from either team is close to a suspension. However, it is also likely that Manchester United will get at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match, considering their track record in the previous games.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Manchester United in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 23

Bournemouth Wins: 5

Manchester United Wins: 14

Matches are Drawn: 4

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.68

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.95

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.