AFCB (Bournemouth) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction AFCB 61 % Chance of Winning NFFC 39 % Bet Now! The Premier League's 23rd match day is set for another intense clash, as Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth will be going against each other. This match will be played on 25 January at 8:30 PM IST at the Vitality Stadium, offering the home-ground advantage to Bournemouth. Nottingham Forest enters this match with a winning momentum, as the team holds third spot in the standings with 13 wins in 22 matches. A win in the next match against Bournemouth could help them to overtake Arsenal and take the second spot. On the other hand, Bournemouth stands at the 7th spot with 37 points in 22 matches. The team will be looking forward to a win in this game, which will also help them to enter the top five, as they stand behind with just a point difference. Bournemouth are heading to this game with a win in their previous one, as the team defeated Newcastle United 4-1 in the away match. Justin Kluivert was able to score a hat-trick in the match, as Milos Kerkez also contributed with a goal, showcasing the attacking strength of the team. It should also be noted that the team scored two goals in the added time, as the form of their players remains unstoppable. Nottingham Forest also won their previous match against Southampton by 3-2, which was a home match. With both teams looking in great form, this match is expected to be a thriller in the Premier League.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Chances of Winning

Bournemouth holds the upper hand against Nottingham Forest in their head-to-head record. In their last 10 matches against each other, Bournemouth has been able to win five of them, with Nottingham Forest being able to win only one match in the 2015 season. The remaining four matches ended up in a draw between these teams.

Bournemouth has maintained its goal-scoring ability in the last few games, scoring 9 goals in their last five matches. However, the team has struggled to find the net in the home matches, scoring just one goal in their last two home matches against Everton and Crystal Palace, respectively. But their defence has been strong, as the team maintained clean sheets in their last two home matches.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has been able to perform well in the away matches, winning against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton in their last two away games. They also managed to score 5 goals combined in these matches and won by clean sheet in both of them. Based on these facts, it appears to be a closely contested match between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, with Bournemouth entering with a higher chance of winning due to their head-to-head record and home-ground advantage.

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Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

In the next Premier League clash of the 23rd match day, Bournemouth emerges as the clear favourites to win against Nottingham Forest. The team's form in this tournament has been impressive in their last few matches, which also includes a home win against Everton by 1-0. Also, they have been able to maintain a clean sheet in their previous two home matches and have a better record against Nottingham Forest, which gives them an advantage. Heading into the next match, Bournemouth, with the odds of 2.12, has a better chance to secure a win over Nottingham Forest, which is also close with the odds of 3.40.

Bournemouth has regained momentum in the current season, as the team holds the 7th spot in the Premier League standings, with 10 wins in 22 matches, 5 losses, and the remaining 7 matches ending up in a draw. Also, the team has maintained its momentum in the home matches, with their last home loss coming against Brighton on 23 November 2024. The team has scored 36 goals in the current season, which came from 359 shots, out of which 127 shots were on target, having a shooting accuracy of 35%. Their goals per match rate stands at 1.64, which is higher than their goals conceded per match rate, which stands at 1.18. They have also managed to have five clean sheets in 22 matches, out of which three came at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth’s top performer in the 2024-25 season is Justin Kluivert, who has scored 10 goals and three assists in 21 appearances. He will be leading the team's attack with other formidable players in its forward. This includes Antoine Sememyo, who has 6 goals with 3 assists in 21 appearances, and Evanilson, with 5 goals in 19 appearances. The team's defensive side will rely on the performances of their goalkeeper Kepa, who has 53 saves and 4 clean sheets in 15 appearances for the team.

When such an impressive team form is combined with their record against Nottingham Forest in the home matches, the team surely has the upper hand as they enter the next game. In their last five matches, Bournemouth has also been able to concede no goals in two games, which were also the home matches. But Nottingham Forest’s defence has also been strong, which could pose some challenges to them in this clash. However, with the strong form and records favouring Bournemouth, they are likely to win this match by a margin of one goal or more.

Although Nottingham Forest has been on a strong momentum in the current phases of the tournament, the team still could face a big challenge as they go against Bournemouth in the next match. The team holds the 3rd spot in the tournament standings, with 13 wins in 22 matches with 4 losses and the remaining matches ending up in a draw. They scored 33 goals, with the goal-per-match rate being 1.50, and made 278 shots, out of which 101 were on target. Nottingham Forest also managed to have 9 clean sheets in 22 matches, conceding just 22 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match at 1.

For Nottingham Forest, Chris Wood comes in as the best performer, netting 14 goals with 2 assists in 22 appearances. He will also have the company of Morgan Gibbs-White, who has scored 4 goals and 4 assists in 18 appearances, and Anthony Elanga, who has 3 goals and 5 assists in 22 appearances. Matz Sels has been great with goalkeeping, as he has been able to get 9 clean sheets and 64 saves for the team in 22 appearances. This shows that although Bournemouth has the upper hand in this match, Nottingham Forest is also up to forward an equal fight, considering their winning momentum. The team has secured four wins in their last five matches, with two wins coming from away games.

Bournemouth's Ryan Christie is close to having a two-match suspension, as he holds 8 yellow cards to his name as of now. In the next two yellow cards, he will be handed a two-game suspension, which will allow the team to bring him for less time. On the other hand, no player from Nottingham Forest is close to the risk of suspension. For the upcoming match, it can be predicted for Bournemouth to get at least two yellow cards.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-head

Matches Played: 23

Bournemouth Wins: 9

Nottingham Forest Wins: 6

Matches are Drawn: 8

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.12

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.70

Match to end in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.40

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.