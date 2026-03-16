AFCB (Bournemouth) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction AFCB 76 % Chance of Winning WWFC 24 % Bet Now! The Premier League is set for another intense encounter on the 26th match day, as Bournemouth will be going against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This match will be played on 22 February at 8:30 PM IST at the Vitality Stadium, which also offers home ground advantage to Bournemouth. They have showcased some commendable performances lately in the tournament, holding the 5th spot in the rankings with 12 wins and 6 losses in 25 matches. A win over the Wolves could help them to rank closer to the top three. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers finds itself close to the relegation zone, standing in the 17th spot with 5 wins and 16 losses in 25 matches. They'll be eager for a win to push them away from the relegation zone. Bournemouth is heading into this game after winning their previous one against Southampton by 3-1, which was an away game. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers lost its previous away game against the table toppers Liverpool by 1-2. Bournemouth aims to continue its winning momentum, and Wolves aims to regain its form, making the match interesting.

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chances of Winning

Bournemouth has been strong against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League encounters. In their last five matches against each other, Bournemouth has emerged victorious in three games, whereas Wolves has only been able to secure a win in one match. The remaining match between them ended up in a goalless draw.

With a strong record lately, Bournemouth holds the upper hand against Wolves in the next game, increasing their chances of winning. Along with that, the team also takes up a home-ground advantage, which will help them bank another win. In their last two home games, they have lost one against Liverpool by 0-2 and won the other one against Nottingham Forest by 5-0.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers is likely to face several challenges as the team prepares for the upcoming match. In their last three away games, the team lost all three against Liverpool (1-2), Chelsea (1-3), and Newcastle United (0-3).

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Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

Bournemouth looks strong as they enter the upcoming Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers. They have been strong against the Wolves in their head-to-head clashes and have even won the match against each other this season. Along with that, the team also takes up the home-ground advantage in the next game. Therefore, Bournemouth, with the odds of 1.59, is likely to come out victorious in their next clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 5.44, who will be trying their best for a comeback.

Bournemouth has performed tremendously in the current season of the Premier League, as the team stands fifth in the standings. Out of the 25 games played, they have been able to secure wins in 12 matches, losing 6, while the remaining 7 games ended up in a draw. Bournemouth has been able to score a total of 44 goals this season, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.76, and the team has also made 403 shots, out of which 147 were on target. Their attacking side has also been successful in scoring 6 penalties while also managing to create 54 big chances. Their defence has also been doing well this season, with the team having conceded just 29 goals, with the goals conceded per match rate at 1.16. Also, they have been able to secure 6 clean sheets and made an impressive total of 96 saves this season.

Justin Kluivert is the star striker for Bournemouth in the current season, with 11 goals and 5 assists in 24 appearances. He will also be heading with other formidable players such as Dango Ouattara, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Evanilson, with 5 goals in 19 appearances, Enes Ünal, with 2 goals and one assist in 17 appearances, Ryan Christie, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances, and Marcus Tavernier, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 18 appearances. In its defence, the team has Kepa, who holds 5 clean sheets and 65 saves in 18 appearances.

Bournemouth's formidable lineup will play an important role in dominating over the Wolverhampton Wanderers and securing an impressive win to rank closer to the top three. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 14 goals while conceding just 6 goals. Along with that, their defence has been performing well, also being able to secure a clean sheet in one of its last three wins. This will pose a challenge to the attacking side of the Wolves in the next game. Bournemouth will likely win the upcoming match against Wolves with a clean sheet.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are not having a great time in the tournament, as the team is bound with inconsistent performances. In their last five matches, they have only been able to score a combined total of 4 goals while conceding a total of 9 goals. Currently, the Wolves hold 17th place in the Premier League standings, just above the relegation zone, as the team has secured 5 wins and 16 losses in 25 matches. Their attack has performed well this season, scoring 35 goals with the goal per match rate of 1.40, and they have made 270 shots, out of which 109 were on target. But the team was not even able to score a single penalty this season and managed to create just 41 big chances. Wolves have faced challenges in their defence, as the team conceded 54 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.16. Also, they have secured 4 clean sheets and 70 saves in this season.

Matheus Cunha has been one of the star performers for Wolverhampton Wanderers in this season, with 12 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances. He will be going to the next game against Bournemouth with other strikers like Hwang Hee-Chan, with 2 goals in 17 appearances, Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Gonçalo Guedes, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances, and João Gomes, with 2 goals and one assist in 23 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has José Sá, who has 4 clean sheets and 47 saves in 18 appearances, and Sam Johnstone, with 23 saves in 7 appearances.

Ryan Christie from Bournemouth and Nelson Semedo from Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League due to the yellow cards. No other players from both teams are close to a suspension, which will allow them to use the key players wisely in the next clash against each other. It is also likely for Wolverhampton Wanderers to receive two yellow cards in the upcoming match.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-head

Matches Played: 19

Bournemouth Wins: 9

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 6

Matches are Drawn: 4

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.59

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.44

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.25

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.