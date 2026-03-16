AFCB (Bournemouth) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction AFCB 69 % Chance of Winning WWFC 31 % Bet Now! The second match week of the Premier League is set to keep the fans anticipated, as Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to face each other. This match will be played at the Vitality Stadium on 23 August at 7:30 PM IST, which means Bournemouth is set to take the home ground advantage. The team didn't have a good start to the tournament as they lost the opening game, which put them in 16th place in the standings. However, the next game against Wolves seems to be an opportunity to regain their winning momentum. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers also started off the season with a loss, which puts them in last place in the standings. It will be challenging for them to recover from the loss in the second match week. In its previous match, Bournemouth suffered a 4-2 loss against Liverpool, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers also lost their opening match against Manchester City by 0-4, which was a home game for them. It will be challenging for both teams, as they eye their first win of the season in the next game.

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chances of Winning

Recently, Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown strong performances against Bournemouth in their games against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Wolves have managed to secure three wins while Bournemouth has won the remaining two.

Despite this, Bournemouth has a better standing in the overall head-to-head encounters, and with the home ground advantage, the team stands with a higher chance of winning the next game. Their form in the last two home games remains mixed, with the team winning against Leicester City by 2-0, and losing to Aston Villa by 0-1.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will also be eager to regain their form and secure a much-needed win. The team has lost both of its last away games, losing to Crystal Palace by 4-2 and Manchester City by 1-0, which further deteriorates their momentum.

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Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers is probably the most unpredictable game, as it could change anytime, but with various advantages, Bournemouth comes out as the favourites to win. They have been strong against the Wolves in head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage, which could help them to secure the first win of the new season. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be eager to secure a win in this game, as they have been strong against Bournemouth in recent games. Therefore, Bournemouth, with the odds of 1.86, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 4.10.

Bournemouth didn't have a good start to this season, as they lost the opening game against Liverpool, which put them in 16th place. The team managed to score 2 goals in the last game, putting their goal-per-match rate at 2, and they also made 6 shots, out of which 3 shots remained on target inside the box. They have also been able to manage the XG rate at 1.70, while also making 299 passes in the game. On its defensive side, however, they have conceded 4 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 4, and they were able to grab 11 interceptions and 2 blocks.

In its forward side, the team has players like Evanilson, with 13 passes in the last game, Antoine Semenyo, who was the star with two goals, Enes Ünal, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 33 appearances, Eli Kroupi, Justin Kluivert, with 19 goals and 7 assists in 66 appearances, and Luis Sinisterra, with 8 goals and 3 assists in 51 appearances. To the midfield unit, they have stars such as David Brooks, with an assist in the last game, Marcus Tavernier, with 35 passes, Alex Scott, with 23 passes, Ryan Christie, with 3 goals and 9 assists in 98 appearances, Romain Faivre, and Philip Billing, with 12 goals and 4 assists in 152 appearances. Even in its defensive unit, Bournemouth will be coming with players like Tyler Adams, with 4 interceptions and one block in the last game, Adam Smith, with a tackle and an interception, Marcos Senesi, with 3 tackles and an interception, Bafodé Diakité, with 2 tackles and one block, Adrien Truffert, with 2 tackles and one block, Chris Mepham, with 68 interceptions and 49 blocks in 61 appearances, and James Hill, with 13 interceptions and 2 blocks in 16 appearances. Djordje Petrovic will be their goalkeeper, as he made 6 saves in the last game.

Bournemouth has a formidable line-up, but with some improvements in its defensive side, it will surely be able to get a massive win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. In their last five matches, this team has managed to score a combined total of 7 goals, while conceding 9 goals in these games. This suggests that Bournemouth will require some improvements in its defensive side, else the Wolves will find some ways to score goals. Therefore, it is unlikely for Bournemouth to win the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers had a bad start to the season, which they will be willing to forget, as the team holds last spot in the rankings. In their last five matches, the Wolves have scored a combined total of 3 goals while conceding a mammoth total of 12 goals. They were not able to score even a single goal in the last game, but made 6 shots, out of which 5 were on target inside the box. Although their XG rate remained low at 0.56, the team was still able to make 394 passes throughout the game. Their defensive side struggled to perform, conceding 12 goals in the game, as they also made 6 interceptions and 4 blocks in the initial match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were not able to fully utilise their forward side, which covers players like Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 17 passes and 4 shots on target inside the box in the last game, Hwang Hee-Chan, with 22 goals and 5 assists in 108 appearances, Sasa Kalajdzic, with 2 goals in 12 appearances, Fábio Silva, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 62 appearances, and Tawanda Chirewa. Moving to their midfield unit, the team has Marshall Munetsi, with 12 passes in the last game, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with 23 passes, André, with 30 passes, Jhon Arias, with 7 passes on his debut, and João Gomes, with 57 passes. In its defensive side, the Wolves have Ki-Jana Hoever, with 2 tackles and an interception in the last game, Matt Doherty, with 3 tackles and one interception, Toti Gomes, with 2 tackles, Emmanuel Agbadou, with 2 tackles and one block, David Møller Wolfe, with a tackle, and Rodrigo Gomes, with a tackle. José Sá will be their goalkeeper in the next game, having conceded 4 goals in the last one, and failing to defend any.

Furthermore, no players from Bournemouth or Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently serving a suspension in the Premier League, which will help both teams to use their best line-ups in the upcoming match at the Vitality Stadium. Wolverhampton Wanderers do not have a good record when it comes to yellow cards, due to which it is likely for them to get at least two in the next game.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-head

Matches Played: 21

Bournemouth Wins: 9

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 7

Matches are Drawn: 5

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.86

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.10

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.88

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.