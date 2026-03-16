BFC (Brentford) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction BFC 51 % Chance of Winning AVFC 49 % Bet Now! The fans await the upcoming match on the 28th match day of the Premier League, as Brentford will now be going against Aston Villa. This match will be played on 8 March at 11:00 PM IST at the Gtech Community Stadium, which also serves as a home ground for Brentford. They have been performing well in this season, holding the 11th spot in the rankings with 11 wins in 27 matches. A win in the next game could help the team mark its spot in the top ten. On the other hand, Aston Villa holds 10th place in the rankings with the same number of wins in 28 matches, which makes the game even more intense. They will also be looking forward to a win, which could help the team to rank closer to the top five. In its previous match, Brentford had a draw against Everton by 1-1, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Aston Villa is heading to this game after losing their previous one against Crystal Palace by 1-4, in an away game. With one team aiming to continue its winning momentum, and another looking to regain its form, the next game promises to be intense.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Aston Villa has been strong against Brentford, whenever these teams have gone against each other lately. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa has been able to secure wins in three games while Brentford has not been able to grab even a single win. The remaining two games between these teams resulted in a draw.

But Brentford has shown strong form in the tournament recently, which further increases their chances of winning in this close encounter. The team also takes up home ground advantage in the next game, which further gives them an edge. In its last two home games, they have been winless, losing one against Tottenham Spurs by 0-2 as the other against Everton ended in a 1-1 draw.

On the other hand, Aston Villa will be facing some challenges in the next game, as the team has struggled to secure consistent wins. In its last two away games, the team has suffered losses against Crystal Palace by 1-4 and Wolverhampton Wanderers by 0-2.

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Brentford vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

Brentford enters the upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa as the clear favourites to win. They have been on a winning momentum, as the team prepares for the game against Aston Villa, which positions them as strong contenders for the win. Along with that, the home ground advantage could make their players familiar with the conditions and give them an edge. Thus, Brentford, with the odds of 2.26, has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Aston Villa, with the odds of 2.82.

Brentford enters the upcoming game against Aston Villa with some magical numbers, as the team holds 11th spot in the rankings with 11 wins and 11 losses in 27 matches. Their attacking side has been able to score an impressive total of 48 goals, which puts their goal per match rate at 1.78, and they have also made 315 shots, out of which 135 were on target. Along with that, Brentford has managed to score 4 penalties in the current season while also creating 58 big chances in the games. Their defence has been mediocre, conceding 43 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.59. But they have also managed to grab 5 clean sheets and 117 saves in the current season, showcasing their defensive strength.

For Brentford, the duo of Bryan Mbeumo, with 15 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, and Yoane Wissa, with 13 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances, will be playing an important role in the game against Aston Villa. They will be having the company of other strikers as well, such as Mikkel Damsgaard, with 2 goals and 10 assists in 27 appearances, Vitaly Janelt, with one goal and 3 assists in 26 appearances, Fábio Carvalho, with 2 goals and one assist in 19 appearances, Keane Lewis-Potter, with one goal and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Christian Nørgaard, with 3 goals and 2 assists in 23 appearances, Kevin Schade, with 7 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances, Ethan Pinnock, with 2 goals in 19 appearances, and Nathan Collins, with 2 goals and one assist in 27 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team will solely rely on the performances of Mark Flekken, with 4 clean sheets and 114 saves in 26 appearances.

With an all-round line-up available for the upcoming match against Aston Villa, Brentford enters with high confidence levels, eager for another win. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. This further shows the overall strength of its line-up, posing challenges for Aston Villa in the next game. Out of their last three wins, two of them have been with a clean sheet for Brentford. Considering the current form of its defensive side, Brentford is likely to secure another clean sheet in the upcoming match against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, has lost its momentum in the tournament lately, dropping to the 10th spot with 11 wins and 8 losses in 28 matches. In their last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of 6 goals while conceding a massive total of 10 goals in these games. Talking about its overall attack, Aston Villa has scored 40 goals in this season, which puts their goal per match rate at 1.43, and they have also made 352 shots, out of which 117 were on target. The team has also managed to score 2 penalties in the current season, and created 63 big chances in games. Their defence has been a concern, with Aston Villa conceding 45 goals, that puts the goals conceded per match rate at 1.61. But the team has secured 3 clean sheets and 75 saves in the current season.

For Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins has been the key performer in the season, with 12 goals and 6 assists in 28 appearances. He will also be having the company of other strikers such as Morgan Rogers, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, Marcus Rashford, with 4 goals and 3 assists in 19 appearances, Marco Asensio, with 2 goals in 4 appearances, Ross Barkley, with 3 goals and one assist in 16 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 2 goals in 17 appearances, Youri Tielemans, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 28 appearances, Jacob Ramsey, with one goal and 2 assists in 20 appearances, and Alex Disasi, with one goal in 9 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Emiliano Martínez, with 3 clean sheets and 73 saves in 28 appearances.

Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa is close to receiving a two-match suspension in the next game against Brentford, as he holds 8 yellow cards to his name. The team might have to compromise with his play time for the next game, as Brentford's line-up is free from the suspension risk to allow them to use their players wisely. It is also likely for Aston Villa to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against Brentford.

Final Prediction: Brentford to beat Aston Villa in Premier League match.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Matches Played: 21

Brentford Wins: 4

Aston Villa Wins: 9

Matches are Drawn: 8

Brentford vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.26

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.82

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.95

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.