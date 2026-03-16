BFC (Brentford) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction BFC 45 % Chance of Winning AVFC 55 % Bet Now! Things are about to get more heated in the Premier League, as Brentford prepares to go against Aston Villa in the second match week. This match will be played on 23 August at 7:30 PM IST at the Gtech Community Stadium, offering home ground advantage to Brentford. The team didn't have a good start to the season, as they started off with a loss, which puts them in 17th place in the standings. They will be eager to defeat Aston Villa in the next game and get their first win of the season. On the other hand, Aston Villa stands at the 10th spot in the tournament rankings, having drawn their first match. They will be eager to secure a win in the next game against Brentford. Brentford didn't have a good performance in its previous match, as they lost against Nottingham Forest by 3-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Aston Villa had drawn their previous match against Newcastle United, which was also a home game for the team. It will be intense to see which teams rank up in the standings after this match.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Aston Villa has been strong against Brentford in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa have emerged victorious in three games and Brentford have won none, while the remaining two games resulted in a draw.

Aston Villa, holding a strong record over Brentford, enters the next game with a higher chance of winning. But their form in the away games remains mixed, as the team has secured a win against Bournemouth by 0-1, but lost the other against Manchester United by 2-0.

On the other hand, Brentford stands as one of the close contenders in this game, eager to turn the tables. Similarly, their form in the home games remains mixed, as the team has won one clash against Manchester United by 4-3, but lost the other against Fulham by 2-3.

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Brentford vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

In the upcoming Premier League match between Brentford and Aston Villa, the away team emerges as the closest contender to win the game. They have been dominant against Brentford in the head-to-head encounters, and also showcased better form in the Premier League lately, which could help them to get the first win of the season. On the other hand, Brentford will be taking the home ground advantage, which might help them come out victorious in the next game. Therefore, Aston Villa, with the odds of 2.35, has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Brentford, with the odds of 2.95.

Aston Villa currently stands at the 10th spot in the Premier League standings, having drawn the only match they have played this season. They were not able to score any goals during the game, but the team made 6 shots, out of which only 3 remained on target. Their XG rate stands at just 0.2 after the first game, as the team also made 310 passes throughout, showcasing some improvements in teamwork. Similar to their attacking side, their defensive side also didn't concede a single goal, as the team was also able to get 10 interceptions and 7 blocks in a single match.

Aston Villa will be heading to the next game with forwards such as Ollie Watkins, with 15 passes in the last game, Morgan Rogers, with 20 passes, Donyell Malen, with 3 goals in 15 appearances, Samuel Iling-Junior, and Lewis Dobbin, with a goal in 15 appearances. In their midfield unit, this team has Youri Tielmans, with 19 passes in the last game, John McGinn, also with 19 passes, Amadou Onana, with 43 passes, Boubacar Kamara, with 39 passes, Ross Barkley, with 37 goals and 33 assists in 284 appearances, Leon Bailey, with 16 goals and 17 assists in 110 appearances, and Jacob Ramsey, with 14 goals and 12 assists in 110 appearances. Moving to its defensive unit, Aston Villa has Matty Cash, with an interception and 5 blocks in the last game, Ezri Konsa, with a tackle, Tyrone Mings, with an interception and a block, Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions, Ian Maatsen, with 32 tackles and 18 interceptions in 41 appearances, and Lamare Bogarde, with 14 tackles and 3 blocks in 8 appearances. Marco Bizot will be their goalkeeper, as he holds a clean sheet and 3 saves in the initial game.

Aston Villa surely has an in-form squad ready for its upcoming match against Brentford, which makes them set to give a good competition. In their last five matches, the team has managed to score a combined total of just 4 goals and conceded only two goals in these games. This showcases the strength being held by its defensive side, but also the ineffectiveness of its attacking side. It is likely that they will defeat Brentford in the next game with a clean sheet, only if their attacking side decides to cooperate.

On the other hand, Brentford will be eager to secure its first win of the new season against Aston Villa in the next game. Currently, they stand at the 17th spot in the rankings and have scored a combined total of 9 goals while conceding 8 goals in their last five matches. This season, the team has scored one goal, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they also made 6 shots, out of which 4 were on target inside the box. They also maintained their XG rate at 1.49 and made 346 passes throughout the game. But their defensive side didn't do well, as the team conceded 3 goals, while also having 5 interceptions and 2 blocks.

In its forward unit, Brentford has Igor Thiago, with a goal and 16 passes in the last game, Keane Lewis-Potter, with 13 passes and 2 tackles, Dango Ouattara, with 9 goals and 9 assists in 81 appearances, and Gustavo Nunes. Their midfield unit is strong, having players such as Fábio Carvalho, with 12 passes and 3 tackles in the last game, Antoni Milambo, with 11 passes and 3 tackles, Mathias Jensen, with 25 passes and 3 tackles, Yehor Yarmoliuk, with 31 passes, Yoane Wissa, with 45 goals and 11 assists in 137 appearances, Jordan Henderson, with 15 passes in the last game, Kevin Schade, with 9 passes and 2 tackles, Yunus Konak, and Mikkel Damsgaard, with 2 goals and 12 assists in 87 appearances. Their defensive side also got some key players such as Nathan Collins, with an interception in the last game, Michael Kayode, with 2 tackles and an interception, Rico Henry, with a tackle and an interception, Sepp van den Berg, with an interception and 2 blocks, Aaron Hickey, with a tackle, and Ethan Pinnock, with 146 interceptions and 84 blocks in 113 appearances. Caoimhín Kelleher will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, having secured 2 saves in the last match.

Both Brentford and Aston Villa will be able to have a fair encounter against each other in the upcoming Premier League match, as no player from either team is currently close to a suspension in the tournament. However, the record of Brentford has not been great in this aspect, which makes them likely to get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Brentford vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Matches Played: 22

Brentford Wins: 4

Aston Villa Wins: 10

Matches are Drawn: 8

Brentford vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.95

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.35

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.